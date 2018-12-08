DOVER, Del. — A middle school wrestling coach in Delaware has been fired over allegations he assaulted and pulled a gun on a student.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that James McNeil has been removed from his part-time position as coach at W.T. Chipman Middle School.

Sakeina Scott said her son had marks on his neck and body from a struggle with McNeil during a team practice. She said McNeil dragged her son to a bathroom where he brandished the gun.

Lake Forest School District Human Resources Director Travis Moorman said local police were investigating.

McNeil is also a corrections officer with the Delaware Department of Corrections and has been suspended without pay.

