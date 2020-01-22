Boyes escaped two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. The new sentence will begin after he completes a five- to 20-year sentence on the original charges.

Boyes walked out of the jail in street clothes and his disappearance was not reported until the following evening. He was apprehended in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at the U.S. border with Texas and turned over to U.S. customs officials.

Five jail officers were suspended without pay after the escape and three were later charged with misdemeanor permitting escape.