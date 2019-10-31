The father, 56-year-old Michael Lane Pinkerman, braced himself against the door. His son, Michael Pinkerman II, readied the stolen 9 mm Beretta.

The door swung open. The younger Pinkerman rapidly emptied the handgun. Deputies returned fire. The father stood in the middle of the mayhem.

AD

“It was like a knife fight in a phone booth,” Zerkle said.

AD

The aftermath: Pinkerman was dead, his father was wounded and two deputies were down.

The deputies were rushed to the hospital. Zerkle said Deputy Jim Johnston took two shots to his bulletproof vest and was released Wednesday night. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot three times and is scheduled to have surgery on his hand but is expected to recover.

The older Pinkerman was hospitalized with minor wounds. He was then arrested and jailed for accessory to commit attempted murder. It’s unclear whether Pinkerman has hired a lawyer.

In an interview, Zerkle said authorities had tried to talk with the son earlier Wednesday after someone had shot up the local fire department building, damaging some of its trucks and leaving a garage door riddled with bullet holes. Pinkerman, a former fire department employee, told them to come back with a warrant.

AD

AD

Kevin Conner, chief of the Ona fire station, said Pinkerman left the department within the last week but would not say what prompted his departure.

Hours later after the first visit, a team of officers returned to the Pinkerman house.

“We never dreamt it would end in that fashion,” Zerkle said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD