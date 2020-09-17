The goal is to improve coordination, operational relationships and response plans of agencies across the states in preparation for emergencies.
Government agencies, public safety agencies, volunteer public safety and disaster groups and military units from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are expected to participate. Other organizations from as far away as Massachusetts have also indicated they will participate.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.