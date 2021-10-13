The PSC said in a news release that the order won’t immediately affect West Virginia customers’ power bills.
The original order in the case resulted in a rate increase that would add about 38 cents to the bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. After completion of construction of all the required upgrades, the increase would be about $2.64 per month. Further proceedings would be required for any additional amount resulting from Tuesday’s order.
Regulators in Kentucky and Virginia rejected rate-increase requests involving the three plants, which served customers in those states.
This story was corrected to show the example monthly rate increase would be 38 cents until required upgrades are made and $2.64 afterward.