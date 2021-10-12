It wasn’t clear whether the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito’s boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.
Blue declined to say more about the autopsy or the case overall, saying he was prevented by Wyoming law that limits what coroners can release.
Petito had been on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, visiting Colorado, Utah and other states. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited national parks in the West.
Blue previously classified Petito’s death as a homicide but had not disclosed how she was killed pending further autopsy results. A “detailed analysis” led to his conclusion that Petito was strangled, he said Tuesday.
Blue said little more about Petito’s physical condition, including whether she may have been strangled directly by somebody’s hands, a rope or some other item, but noted when asked that she wasn’t pregnant.
The three to four weeks her body was believed to have been in the wilderness, however, put her death around the Aug. 27-30 period investigators believe Petito and Laundrie had traveled to the area.
Petito and Laundrie posted online about their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper. They got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop, which ended with police deciding to separate the quarreling couple for the night. No charges were filed, and no serious injuries were reported.
Investigators have searched for Laundrie in Florida and also searched his parents’ home in North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.
Federal officials in Wyoming last month charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period when Petito went missing. They did not say to whom the card belonged.
— Associated Press
TENNESSEE
3 killed in shooting at Memphis postal facility
Two U.S. Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.
U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link said that three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in a prominent Memphis neighborhood. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the shooting was carried out by a third Postal Service worker, who shot themselfhim or herself.
No identities or motive were released by authorities Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historical Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.
— Associated Press