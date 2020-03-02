Besides the three killed, about 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in the small city of Rawlins, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Officials at the 25-bed hospital expected more injured people to arrive Monday. They called in in three extra doctors and set up a temporary patient holding area in a cafeteria.
A 200-mile (320-kilometer) stretch of westbound I-80, from Laramie to Rock Springs, was closed. Wyoming Department of Transportation officials didn’t expect the highway to reopen until early Tuesday.
Forecasters predicted snow driven by wind up to 50 mph (80 kilometers per hour) would continue to affect travel until Tuesday.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.