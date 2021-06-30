Lamb, 27, was not asked to enter a plea to one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera.
Lamb could face the death penalty but prosecutors have not said if they plan to seek it.
Athian disappeared on Feb. 19, triggering a search that ended about two hours later with the discovery of his body wrapped in a sheet, blanket and five trash bags in a dumpster near the apartment where he lived, according to a police investigative affidavit.
The boy’s injuries included numerous abrasions and bruises on his head, back, chest, belly and arms — and burns to his groin consistent with a butane torch found in the apartment where the boy lived, according to a summary of the coroner’s findings in the affidavit.
The details about the boy’s injuries and cause of death were not revealed until this week, when the police affidavit was made public in court.
Lamb had been living with the boy’s mother, Kassandra Orona, and her three children in the apartment, Orona told investigators, according to the affidavit.
Orona and Lamb used the two-burner butane torch to smoke marijuana, she told investigators. She told police that Lamb was watching her three children the night before her son was killed while she was at work.
Lamb’s attorney, Ericka Smith, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Lithium battery blast sparks industrial fire
Lithium batteries exploded loudly overnight inside a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois that officials had believed was long abandoned, and fire officials have decided to let the blaze burn out because they fear trying to extinguish it could trigger more explosions.
The fire that started in Morris on Tuesday prompted city officials to order the evacuation of 3,000 to 4,000 people in some 950 nearby homes, a school, a church and small businesses.
On Wednesday, as thick smoke billowed from the building, Police Chief Alicia Steffes said the evacuation order would remain in place until at least 9 p.m. and “might be extended.”
Police are stationed throughout the area to prevent people from entering, although anyone who can prove they live there may return to retrieve essential medicine, she said.
Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said air-quality tests were “coming back favorable” so far, but he cautioned that changing weather and other factors could cause the air quality to deteriorate.
Mayor Chris Brown urged anyone experiencing respiratory problems to contact a physician.
The fire chief said he is gathering information from experts on how to fight the fire in a building that — to the surprise of his department and other city agencies — was being used to store nearly 100 tons of lithium batteries.
— Associated Press
Georgia
Officers 'ambushed' in shooting; suspect dead
Two police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of Atlanta’s most famous neighborhoods were ambushed Wednesday, leaving one of them shot and wounded and a suspect dead, authorities said.
When the officers went into an apartment building in the city’s Midtown area to investigate, “they were immediately approached with gunfire,” Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.
The officers returned fire, killing one suspect, police said.
The wounded officer was in stable condition at a hospital, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.
A bystander reported hearing a barrage of shots and said he later saw an officer bleeding badly while being rushed from the scene on Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the city’s bustling Midtown district.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, speaking at a news conference, praised the officers for their swift actions. “These officers were ambushed,” she said, adding that “even with the one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded.”
Authorities did not provide further details.
— Associated Press
Britney Spears's father seeks probe into her allegations: Britney Spears's father has asked the court overseeing his daughter's conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court's control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called restrictive and abusive.
James Spears said in documents filed late Tuesday that he has had no power over his daughter’s personal affairs for nearly two years. His filing says the court must investigate “serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights.”
The filings come after Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court about the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for the past 13 years.
— From news services