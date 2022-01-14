Balow and Youngkin are both Republicans. Both have spoken against critical race theory, a way of thinking about U.S. history through the lens of racism.
“Governor-elect Youngkin made educational transformation the centerpiece of his campaign. There is no more serious time to be in K-12 education governance than now and Virginia is on the cutting edge of this battle for the future of our public schools,” Balow said in a statement.
Balow is a past president of the Council of Chief State School Officers.
Wyoming’s state superintendent and four other statewide elected officials serve four-year terms. Balow was unopposed in the 2018 election and beat Democrat Mike Ceballos with 61% in 2014.
Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, will choose a replacement to complete the final year of Balow’s term from one of three finalists chosen by the Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee.