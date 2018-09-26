A resident looks over a fire perimeter map during a public informational meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at Bondurant School in Bondurant, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP) (Associated Press)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A wildfire in Wyoming has destroyed at least 25 homes, and firefighters have closed a highway while they set their own fires to try to stop the main fire’s spread.

Some of the homes burned Sunday. But sheriff’s officials weren’t immediately able to get close to assess the damage in a subdivision of widely spaced mountain retreats.

As of Wednesday, authorities had checked on 50 homes in the Hoback Ranches development near Bondurant in western Wyoming. They still needed to check on 100 other homes.

Over 300 people remained evacuated from the area.

Firefighters say they’re taking advantage of favorable conditions to conduct a back-burn near U.S. Highway 189/191. Authorities have closed the highway for the operation, which involves burning away brush to deprive the main fire of fuel.

