Germán has been helped by two excellent defensive plays. Shortstop Gleyber Torres went into the deep hole to throw out J.D. Martinez on a grounder in the fifth and first baseman DJ LeMahieu made a nice stab on Christian Vázquez’s grounder leading off the sixth.
Germán, who missed all of last season serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making his 17th start. He hasn’t gone beyond 5 2/3 innings in his last eight, and his season-high is seven innings, which he’s done twice.
The Yankees entered the day eight games back in the AL East after rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.
New York leads 3-0.
