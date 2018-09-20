Boston Red Sox (103-49, first in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (93-58, second in AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (12-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (12-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Luis Severino was stellar Wednesday, allowing just one run against Boston in seven innings of work. New York will look to carry that momentum into Thursday’s matchup. The Yankees are 16-9 in Tanaka’s starts. New York’s lineup has 245 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 34 homers. The Red Sox enter the matchup with a nine and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting a collective .267 this year, led by Mookie Betts’ mark of .334. In Wednesday’s game, the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 10-1. Severino got the win for New York, his 18th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez is batting .331 for the Red Sox this season, and his .632 slugging percentage is first in the American League. Xander Bogaerts has 13 hits and is batting .351 over his past 10 games for Boston. Miguel Andujar is batting .298 for the Yankees this season, and his .524 slugging percentage is eighth in the American League. Didi Gregorius has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .710 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs. Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs.

