Boston Red Sox (103-47, first in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-58, second in AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (16-6, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston meet to start a three-game series. The Yankees have gone 7-1 in games started by Happ. New York’s lineup has 241 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 34. The Red Sox head into the matchup with a 11 and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting a collective .267 this season, led by Mookie Betts’ mark of .337. In their last meeting on Aug. 5, Matt Barnes earned the win in a 5-4 victory for the Red Sox.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 176 hits for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .328 on the year. Xander Bogaerts has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .636 over his past 10 games for Boston. Didi Gregorius has 83 runs and 84 RBIs for the Yankees this season. Andrew McCutchen has four home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .688 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run. Yankees: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports