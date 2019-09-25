The 27-year-old right-hander was the top winner for the AL East champions this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this year. The Yankees start the playoffs Oct. 4.
Germán gets paid his $577,500 salary during the leave, but the time missed could later be turned into an unpaid suspension.
He had the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator.
