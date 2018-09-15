Toronto Blue Jays (65-82, fourth in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-56, second in AL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (1-3, 6.86 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (7-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees are 14-12 in games started by Sabathia. New York’s lineup has 236 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 33. The Blue Jays have dropped their last four contests. Toronto’s lineup is slugging .426 on the season, Teoscar Hernandez paces the team with a mark of .473. The Yankees won 11-0 in Friday’s meeting, Masahiro Tanaka earned his 12th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak is hitting .247 with 117 hits and 24 home runs in 136 games this year for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has nine hits over his past 10 games for Toronto. Didi Gregorius has 24 home runs and 81 RBIs in 125 games for the Yankees. Andrew McCutchen has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .621 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 16 runs. Yankees: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports