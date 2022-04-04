It is our way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and to help preserve the park for the next 150 years,” Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, told The Billings Gazette.

The concept was created by the Havas Chicago design firm.

“To celebrate Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary, rather than look back, we thought it would be the perfect time to look ahead and think about how we can preserve the park for future generations,” said Bailey Doyle with Havas Chicago.

The Inheritance Passes will be annual passes valid for entry into Yellowstone in 2172. Donors will also receive an pass to enter Yellowstone that is good for a period of a year after its first use. said Wendie Carr, chief marketing officer for Yellowstone Forever.

