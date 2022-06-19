Yellowstone to partly reopen this week after flooding

Placeholder while article actions load

Yellowstone to partly reopen after flooding Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Parts of Yellowstone will reopen to visitors this week, after dramatic floods forced the national park to shut down last week. Entrances to the south loop of the park will reopen to a limited number of visitors Wednesday morning, the National Park Service said Saturday in a news release. The south loop includes the Old Faithful geyser and Yellowstone Lake and is accessed via the south, east and west entrances of the park.

As authorities survey the flood damage, they have indicated that the park’s northern loop could remain closed all summer while they work to repair roads, wastewater lines, trails and other infrastructure there.

Yellowstone receives most of its visitors between June and September, and this summer’s season was expected to be a particularly busy one, as the national park prepared to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Annabelle Timsit

2 charged in fireworks explosion that killed 4

Two men were charged with murder in a house explosion near St. Louis that authorities say killed four people who were assembling fireworks in a garage.

St. Louis County prosecutors said Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, made fireworks and directed younger people on how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting. They would then sell the fireworks to others. Neither Cooks nor Mahan had a license to make or sell fireworks.

Cooks and Mahan are each charged with three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in Friday’s explosion near the town of Black Jack. They were charged before a fourth victim died Saturday.

The victims in the powerful blast, which shook other homes and blew out neighbors’ windows, were identified as Travell Eason, 16, Christopher Jones, 17, Damario Cooks, 18, and William Jones, 21.

Authorities have said a 12-year-old child was also injured in the explosion, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police could not provide details Sunday about how many others were still hospitalized.

Cooks and Martin are being held on a $350,000 cash bail. Online court records don’t list the cases yet, so it’s not clear if the men have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Court documents say Cooks admitted that he and Mahan made explosive devices designed to make a loud bang and bright flash. Investigators saw Cooks moving boxes of chemicals used to make explosives to his vehicle after Friday’s explosion, and they found large quantities of “completed explosive weapons and components to manufacture them” when they searched a home and other vehicles connected to Cooks.

Associated Press

Fire near observatory is 40 percent contained

A lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson is 40 percent contained, authorities said.

If all goes as planned, the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday, authorities said.

The wind-whipped fire started June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation, about eight miles southeast of Kitt Peak.

It had grown to 27½ square miles before rain fell on the area Saturday. The fire was about 30 square miles by Sunday.

Flames had reached Kitt Peak by Thursday, and officials evacuated a small community north of the mountain. Four nonscientific buildings on the west side of the observatory property — a house, a dorm, and two minor outbuildings — were destroyed. But authorities said early indications show the fire didn’t damage the telescope.

Associated Press

Louisville mayor 'doing fine' after punch: The mayor of Louisville was punched in the city's Fourth Street Live entertainment district on Saturday night. Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat, is "doing fine," according to a tweet from Louisville police. The department released photos of a person it is trying to locate.

From news services

