On Thursday, Yemeni officials said 15 Saudi military transport aircraft landed in the southern port city of Aden.
The Yemeni officials say additional Saudi troops arrived by land in two other key Yemeni provinces, Shabwa and Hadramawt. They spoke anonymously to brief reporters.
Saudi Arabia has been stepping up reinforcements since August, following violent infighting among Yemeni forces within the anti-Houthi alliance.
