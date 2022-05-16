Yiyun Li wins PEN/Malamud Award for short stories

NEW YORK — Author Yiyun Li has received one of the top honors for short story writers, the PEN/Malamud Award for “exceptional achievement.”
The Malamud Award was established in 1988 and is named for the late author Bernard Malamud. It has previously been given to Alice Munro, Saul Bellow and George Saunders among others.
“I consider myself a dedicated practitioner of short stories, and I am thrilled by this recognition,” Li said in a statement Monday. “I have taught Bernard Malamud’s stories for nearly 20 years, so this award also feels deeply personal.”