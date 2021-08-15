Two other shootings early Sunday were reported in New Castle County, The News Journal of Wilmington reported, citing police. Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
In one of the cases, three 17-year-old girls told Delaware State Police they were traveling north on Interstate 95 about 12:30 a.m. when they thought rocks had hit their car. But the driver realized it was gunshots when a window shattered, police said. The driver pulled over and noticed an injury to her right collarbone, according to a state police release.