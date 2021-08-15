WILMINGTON, Del. — A 20-year-old man shot this weekend in Delaware’s largest city has died, police said on Sunday.

Wilmington Police Department officers called just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a neighborhood found the man, shot several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the department said in a news release. The shooting death remained under investigation Sunday, and his name hadn’t been released.

Two other shootings early Sunday were reported in New Castle County, The News Journal of Wilmington reported, citing police. Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

In one of the cases, three 17-year-old girls told Delaware State Police they were traveling north on Interstate 95 about 12:30 a.m. when they thought rocks had hit their car. But the driver realized it was gunshots when a window shattered, police said. The driver pulled over and noticed an injury to her right collarbone, according to a state police release.