The boat was printed at the university’s Advanced Structures & Composite Center. The school and Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee are collaborating on the project, which aims to help businesses innovate with larger, faster prototypes.
The university says Guinness World Records confirmed it’s the world’s largest 3D-printed boat, the largest 3D-printed object and largest prototype polymer 3D printer.
