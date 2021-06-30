The joy of rejoining the world -- and especially reuniting with friends and extended family -- has been a universal theme for the young participants who’ve been able to do so. “Being with them, hugging them,” Elena Maria Moretti, a 12-year-old in Rome, said. Last year, she was dancing hip hop alone in her bedroom and spraying disinfectant on packages the family received. Italy was among the first to experience huge death counts because of COVID-19.