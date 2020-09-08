The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.
The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.
Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.
