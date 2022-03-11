“Zadie Smith’s impact cannot be understated,” PEN America President Ayad Akhtar said in a statement Friday. “She is not just one of contemporary fiction’s most groundbreaking voices, but also amongst our most insightful critical minds. Her considerable influence only seems to grow ever more far-reaching with time.”
Smith will be among the guests May 23 at PEN America’s annual literary gala, to be held in Manhattan at the Museum of Natural History. Others receiving awards will include Audible founder Donald Katz, cited by PEN as this year’s Business Visionary Honoree.