JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A female zookeeper in Florida was seriously injured when a rhinoceros struck her.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Executive Director Tony Vecchio says the zookeeper was hurt by the rhino’s horn during a “routine training session” Tuesday morning.

Tom Francis with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. News outlets report that her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Vecchio says the rhino, 50-year-old Archie, remained in his enclosure the entire time and the public was never in danger. He says zookeepers conduct routine training with the animals to prepare them for medical exams.

Zoo officials say they’ll do a full investigation of the incident and act on safety recommendations.

