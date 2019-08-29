New year, new teacher. But how well do you know these famous teachers?

Throughout history, there have been teachers who shaped the way students are educated. How well do you know them?
Who taught Helen Keller, who was deaf and blind, how to communicate? Hint: She was known as the "miracle worker."
Catherine Beecher
Anne Sullivan
Layle Lane
None of the above
Who is responsible for the teaching method that focuses on the instincts of a child and a more natural approach to learning? Hint: This method is used in many schools around the world.
Catharine Beecher
Clara Barton
Maria Montessori
Jaimle Escalante
In 1837, the first kindergarten opened. Who is the educator behind it?
Frederick Douglass
Johann Heinrich Pestalozzi
Friedrich Froebel
Charlotte Forten
This teacher was one of the first African American women to go south and teach former slaves during the Civil War.
Charlotte Forten
Laura Wilder
Harriet Tubman
None of the above
Which of these famous women in history was a NOT a teacher at one point in their life?
Mother Theresa
Clara Barton
Harriet Tubman
Charlotte Forten
True or False? Anne Sullivan also suffered from blindness during part of her life.
True
False
True or False? The author of the Little House on the Prairie series, Laura Ingalls Wilder, was a teacher before she wrote the popular books.
False
True