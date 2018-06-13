

First lady Melania Trump, left, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, tour the Cézanne exhibit at the National Gallery of Art in Washington in April. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The Cézanne Portraits exhibit currently at the National Gallery of Art in Washington is, apparently, “the first exhibition devoted to the famed post-impressionist’s portraits from across his career.” My initial reaction to this was that those who neglected for years to curate such a collection may have been on to something. But, determined not to let my first impression of this post-impressionist’s oeuvre poison me, I ventured downtown to see for myself.

I’m still partial to the still-lifes, for whatever it’s worth. Yet the exhibit was worth seeing, not only because some of the portraits really are stunners (here’s a New Yorker review of the show and a Guardian review from its stint at the Musee D’Orsay that’s way more excited about it), but because – and please don’t laugh at me – the accompanying text is really, really good.

I told my friend this, and he did laugh at me, but I hope you’ll hear me out. To me, there’s something frustrating about an exhibit with compelling art and absolutely no useful information to accompany it beyond the standard list of title, date, medium and artist name.

Even worse are those big blocks of text on the wall when you enter a room “explaining” an exhibit in utterly incomprehensible terms. “The mysticism of his work that should seem almost axiomatic is belied by its tendency to personify neoprimitive symbols,” blah, blah, blah.

I want context that’s informative but not condescending, in language that’s not dumbed down but is plain English all the same. I want a touch of humor, if possible (one of the things that really got me about the Cézanne exhibit was a quote from a critic so alarmed by one of the portraits that he urged pregnant women to stay away from “this head…so strange”), and a good balance between information and interpretation.

This makes or breaks an exhibit for me, which actually helps me see an opposing argument: Maybe such perfectly instructive text takes away from an exhibit by telling museum-goers what to think instead of letting them figure it out for themselves. Maybe I’m relying too much on a curator to show me an exhibit through her eyes when I should do the research and see it through my own. Maybe I should care about the art alone.

Here’s a piece about whether we need wall labels at all, as well as some other thorny issues they tend to raise. And below are a bunch of pieces on totally different topics from our Act Four contributors. I’m trying to keep this short, so I’ll call it a day here, but please get in touch with your thoughts on Cézanne, Kate Spade and anything in between or beyond.