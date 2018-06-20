

Artifacts and memorabilia are displayed during a preview of “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibition at the British Library. (Niklas Halle/AFP via Getty Images)

To everyone who compares every political occurrence to “Harry Potter,” I beg of you: Please, read another book.

It’s no wonder the boy wizard is the go-to for the online generation. After all, we’re the “Harry Potter” generation, too. Besides, the story is essentially a morality tale, and J.K. Rowling doesn’t exactly discourage political interpretations of her work. First, Albus Dumbledore was gay. Okay, fine, a relationship with Gellert Grindelwald more or less checks out with what was in the books already. But since then, Rowling has taken it further — for example, Jeremy Corbyn. Was. Not. Dumbledore.

Now, the populace’s pile-on has become too much to handle. At every opportunity, legions of Potterheads online leap out to declare that Trump is Voldemort, or the Resistance is the Order of the Phoenix, or — this week, in one of the most distressing displays of this phenomenon to date — banning immigrant children from hugging isn’t something Nazis would do but something that, even worse, despised Hogwarts instructor and eventual headmistress Dolores Umbridge would do.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong per se with comparing politics to literature. A book generally isn’t all that good if it doesn’t have valences beyond its pages, and often what we read helps crystallize our outlook on one aspect or another of the real world.

But jumping to the same book every single time anything happens is different. It requires no creativity and, worse than that, it requires no thought at all. When “Voldemort” starts to sub in simply for “evil,” we might as well just say “evil” and leave the book out of it.

By reaching beyond “Harry Potter” and picking another character or another scenario from another book, on the other hand, we challenge ourselves to identify the salient qualities of the real-life event or figure and the salient qualities of the fictional counterpart. That produces the same thought-crystallization that comes from reading a worthwhile book in the first place.

Or perhaps there’s a further dimension to the “Harry Potter” obsession. Is the problem here just laziness — are there better books to look to capture the awfulness of what’s happening at the border, or anywhere else in America under Trump? Or are there things too horrible to compare to fiction, and are there times when facing reality is the best way to start fighting back?

— Molly Roberts