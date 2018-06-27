

Helen Parr, also known as Elastigirl, is voiced by Holly Hunter in “Incredibles 2.” (Disney/Pixar/AP)

This is spoilery, so if you haven’t seen “Incredibles 2” — go see it! Then read this.

“Incredibles 2” has gotten good press for putting a female hero front and center. That’s right on target, but there is something different: A female villain is front and center, too.

Cinema generally has plenty of complex female baddies, but the same can’t be said for Pixar (Darla in “Finding Nemo,” and the principal in “Monsters University” hardly count). Disney, which has owned Pixar since 2006, has done much better numbers-wise; princesses in older films often are paired with adversaries of the same sex. But for the most part, these villains conform to the stereotype of the evil witch just as the heroines play the damsel in distress.

So it is refreshing to see a film from Pixar that pits a more complicated female hero against a more complicated female villain, and that takes time to explore gender as it sets them up for their final face-off.

In “Incredibles 2,” Helen Parr, or Elastigirl, and Evelyn Deavor (secretly the evil Screenslaver) gab about how they both get fed up. Evelyn invents everything, but her brother sells it and garners all the praise, the same way Mr. Incredible sells traditional manly superheroism while Elastigirl labors in the background. It is Evelyn’s careful cost-benefit analysis that proves Elastigirl’s crime-fighting is more effective and efficient, and that propels her into the spotlight for the film.

That these women bond over a common predicament for representatives of their sex — doing it all and getting little credit, while the men do little and get almost all the credit — makes it all the more upsetting when Evelyn reveals her nefariousness. But it also makes the film all the more nuanced, and its act-three confrontation all the more engaging.

Evelyn’s reasons for evildoing go beyond any gender-based analysis, but her qualms about male-female dynamics surely factor into her calculus. She wants everyday people to be stronger instead of just relying on supers, just as she wants women, like Elastigirl and like herself, to take the reins instead of accepting that men will operate at the forefront.

Elastigirl is an avatar of empowerment for the underappreciated, too. But while Evelyn channels her genius and gumption into evil, Elastigirl stays good to the bone.

Women in “Incredibles 2” don’t break down into neat archetypes of angelic and evil, like yesterday’s Disney leading ladies. In fact, they have a lot in common. As Evelyn says soon before Elastigirl defeats her, if the two didn’t have such different worldviews, they could have been fast friends. But the film argues that having some of the same motivations, and some of the same characteristics, doesn’t actually make two women the same at all.

It’s a subtle argument, but one that comes across simply enough for the kids in the movie’s target demographic to absorb. “Incredibles 2” manages to poke at a complicated topic without much effort — simply by putting Elastigirl and Evelyn in a room together and letting them talk.

Girls absolutely deserve female heroes onscreen. But they deserve female villains as well, and more than that they deserve to see how the two fit together.

— Molly Roberts