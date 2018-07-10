

Given how much of our culture and our politics revolve around trolling — that is, messing with other people to derive a cheap thrill from making them Very Mad Online (and off) — it’s worth considering the fate of the soccer troll and how it helps explain the state of our polity.

Bryan Curtis highlighted the soccer troll’s death last week in an essay for the Ringer, noting the fact that very few professional writers have engaged in the quadrennial sport of making fun of writers and fans who triumphantly suggest that this time, finally, Americans are really ready to start loving “o jogo bonito.”

As a conservative who happens to enjoy both trolling and the U.S. men’s national soccer team (I have my reasons and implore my fellow right-wing nut jobs to consider getting on the soccer bandwagon), I find this all fascinating. While Curtis focuses on the professional troll — the columnist, the sports reporter, the talking head — I’ve noticed something similar on Twitter and other social media outlets among the amateurs: There has been a marked decline in “who cares, lol, it’s soccer”-style tweets whenever something interesting happens in a game.

Curtis suggests a number of reasons for the decline (national politics, the changing sports landscape, etc.), but I think the simplest and most likely explanation is one he kind of glosses over: The United States is not in the World Cup, so far fewer people have been paying attention to it. Ratings for group stage matches were down 42 percent compared to 2014, the Associated Press reported, while the Los Angeles Times noted, “Through the round of 16, Fox has averaged 3.64 million viewers, down 36% from what ESPN and ABC averaged in 2014.” Though numbers rebounded for some of the quarterfinal matchups, it’s fair to say that the absence of the United States from the competition has rendered the World Cup somewhat invisible to haters this year.

The soccer troll doesn’t necessarily despise soccer per se; he despises the insinuation that the United States would ever accept soccer as the peer of basketball or baseball or (real) football. And there’s no point right now in the soccer troll expending energy on hating soccer or messing with soccer fans, because U.S. soccer is at a disastrous nadir. The men’s national team is a mess; its management is in shambles; and our professional league remains little more than a retirement community for Europe’s elderly. Trolling a U.S. soccer fan at this point is a bit like kicking a puppy or taking candy from a small child. Sure, you could do it, but where’s the sport?

Trolling truly works only in opposition. This is why Star Wars memes mocking “The Last Jedi” and supporting the prequel trilogy proliferate: The critical consensus on Star Wars currently suggests that “The Last Jedi” was good while the prequels are bad, setting up a clear oppositional force.

If we’ve learned anything over the last three years, it’s that politics is just as susceptible to trolling as pop culture or the world of sports. But trolling in politics, as in sports, has its limits. Slate’s Lili Loofbourow correctly notes the difficulty President Trump’s Pepe-masked army has had in adapting to being in power. As the subhead on her piece puts it, “It’s hard to DGAF once you’re in power,” and Republicans control Congress, the courts, the presidency and the majority of state governments. Trolling after total victory is tough to make happen.

“Bizarre as this unlikely marriage between 4chan and Fox News has been, the result is undeniably fractious,” Loofbourow writes. “These are very different approaches trying to become one, and while there’s still some ‘own the libs’ energy, it feels more beleaguered than fun.”

This is one reason, I think, that some of Trump’s fans have shifted so much of their energy toward antagonizing not liberals but the so-called Never Trump right instead. The pro-Trump trolling of anti-Trump conservatives persists because pro-Trump pundits continue to see themselves as an oppositional force within the media and cultural ecosystem. Conservative columnists at major papers (folks such as The Post’s George Will and Jennifer Rubin, and the New York Times’s Bret Stephens) generally remain wary-to-hostile when it comes to Trump. That makes them the perfect enemy for pro-Trump pundits who feel belittled and marginalized by their own intelligentsia to attack.

In so doing, these pundits reflect their leader. Trump strains mightily to portray himself as a victim of the press on Twitter because he instinctively knows that his shtick really works only from a position of grievance. Frankly, Trump’s great genius is understanding how to make himself look like the victim to his voters even as he is the aggressor, time and again. (That he is given a boost in this effort every time a restaurant expels a Trump official or a mob harangues a Republican in the streets should not be lost on us.)

The decline of the soccer troll represents a position of cultural strength: U.S. soccer is utterly marginal. Likewise, the persistence of one specific variety of pro-Trump troll — the conservative scolding conservatives for failing to hop aboard the Trump Train — highlights the Trump coalition’s cultural weakness. And, as is all too often the case these days, the imperatives of trolling provide us with a road map for understanding the world in which we live.