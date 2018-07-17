

Sarah Sawyer (Neve Campbell) and Will Sawyer (Dwayne Johnson) in “Skyscraper.” (Kimberley French/Legendary Pictures Productions/Universal Pictures)

“Skyscraper” — the new action flick from future president Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson about a man rescuing his family from criminals who have taken over a yet-to-open high-rise in order to obtain a secret treasure from its owner — opened this weekend, almost 30 years to the day after “Die Hard,” an action flick about a man rescuing his family from criminals who have taken over a yet-to-open high rise in order to obtain a secret treasure from its owner. And while their plots are similar, the specific differences between the two films can help us understand the myriad ways in which America and the film industry have changed in the interregnum.

Bruce Willis’s John McClane was, more or less, your average cop — at least, that’s the sense we got from him while he talked about what he did. He had cases to close and bad guys to take down, but there was never any idea that he was much more than a regular Joe working his beat. Johnson’s Will Sawyer, on the other hand, is as far from an average cop as you can get while still operating on American soil. As we see in a brief, exciting bit of action at the film’s beginning, he’s a member of the elite FBI Hostage Rescue Team, fully militarized and heavily skilled. Plus: He’s played by The Rock, a massive slab of seemingly indestructible human perfection. It’s telling that writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber felt the need to deprive Sawyer of a limb (one of his legs is amputated below the knee) to heighten the drama of his ordeal in the titular tower.

By trading regular guy John McClane for FBI superhero Will Sawyer, “Skyscraper” provides a reflection of the way our police forces have been militarized over the past few decades. It’s not enough to be a cop working a corner who is handy with a semiautomatic in a scrap; you have to be ready to rappel down cliffs and blow up walls to take out bad guys. How else will you be ready to scale a tower that stretches thousands of feet into the sky and is burning down faster than you can climb up, all while Hong Kong TV crews capture your progress for the masses below?

Speaking of which, it’s telling that the action has moved from Los Angeles to China. “Die Hard” had a hint of 1980s vintage “yellow peril,” with the (fictional) Nakatomi Plaza serving as a not-so-subtle reminder that Japan was buying up real estate all over America as part of its plot to defeat the United States in commercial combat. But placing “The Pearl” tower in Hong Kong is a reminder that, for Hollywood, the battle has long been decided: The foreign market is king now, and even if American stars are still needed to put butts in seats, the real action is overseas.

This is why “Skyscraper’s” villain is, for all intents and purposes, nationless. He’s a Scandinavian of some sort, working for crime syndicates that are never named and teaming up with a United Nations of bad guys (and gals!) to keep from offending any potential major markets or any political sensibilities. Neither Chinese nor Russian nor religiously motivated, Kores Botha (Roland Moller) is just a bland, inoffensive, apolitical white guy looking to do evil. The perfect modern-movie villain, Botha is little more than a catalyst for disaster. Part of the appeal of Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) in “Die Hard” was the manner in which he feinted at social relevance, initially posing as a leftist revolutionary angry about Nakatomi’s oppression of the global underclass before revealing himself to be nothing more than an exceptional thief. Gruber may ultimately have been apolitical, but he was neither bland nor inoffensive.

“Die Hard” has endured since 1988 because it featured an Everyman engaging in a series of painful, believable stunts succeeding over immense odds against a cabal of clever, witty criminals whose plan was complex and whose motivation was simple. “Skyscraper” has its charms, too: Johnson remains the most charismatic man in the movie biz; it’s lovely to see Neve Campbell back on the big screen as his wife; Hannah Quinlivan, who plays a sub-villain with impressive martial arts skills, should be in every action film going forward. In the end, though, the movie is a somewhat depressing sign of our cinematic times: generic action scenes and bland villains with boring motivations, all designed to appeal to a global audience that asks little of its action films.