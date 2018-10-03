Opinion writer

In the lead-up to having a baby, I found that people seem to enjoy giving prospective parents three kinds of advice. The first is practical: Sleep when the baby sleeps, don’t worry about the housework, it’s okay to rely on takeout for a while. Second is joyful testimonials about gummy grins, the light pressure of a baby’s arm slung around your shoulder and the wonder of seeing a tiny person discover their hands — things that make you feel as though you’re being initiated into a wondrous secret society that only coincidentally has most of the world as members. And finally, there are the dire warnings. I was told that I’d lose my taste for food, that showering would become a dreamed-of luxury, and most ominous to this life-long bookworm, that I’d never read another book.

All three of the cautions proved false, especially the last one. At least in my experience, the early months of parenthood turned out to be a terrific time for reading, and I ended up having a great reading streak.* In no particular order, here are the best books I read while I was on leave.

“Bad Blood,” by John Carreyrou: A deeply reported nonfiction book about medical and technological fraud might not seem like the ideal thing to read right after the most intense medical experience of one’s life. But having followed Carreyrou’s skeptical reporting about the blood-testing company Theranos, I found “Bad Blood” fascinating. Carreyrou doesn’t quite crack Elizabeth Holmes, the charismatic founder of the company, and the thought process that led her to carry out such an audacious deception. It’s enough, though, that he captures the damage Holmes did to others, exploiting their genuine enthusiasm for her project. In an increasingly cynical and disillusioned age, “Bad Blood” is a powerful cautionary tale about the virtues and dangers of hope.

Jane Gardam’s “Old Filth” trilogy: Toward the end of my leave, I’d read a succession of deeply depressing books about the misuse of opioids — one of which I’ll discuss further down in this post — and I asked my friends for recommendations for books that might make me feel better. The novelist Ayelet Waldman suggested this trilogy about a British colonial lawyer who returns home to England in retirement. At first glimpse, it seems like it might be a bitter story: The lawyer’s wife has had a longtime affair with his professional rival, who happens to buy the house down the road. Instead, the novels unfold in an unexpected and tender fashion, revealing the characters’ capacities for goodness and openness rather than making the more fashionable suggestion that we’re all secretly depraved.

“Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret,” by Craig Brown: Writing a book in fragments or snippets is an exceptionally difficult form to pull off, but done well, it can be exceptionally impressive: Renata Adler’s novel “Speedboat,” Maggie Nelson’s pregnancy memoir “The Argonauts,” and Jenny Offill’s novella “Dept. of Speculation” are some of my favorite examples. Brown’s quasi-biography, quasi-cultural history of Princess Margaret now has a place on that list for me. Brown captures Margaret’s disappointments and boredoms, but he also makes it clear what the narratives that swirled around her said about her observers, fans and critics. With figures like the British royal family, who exist to be viewed and commented upon, that’s almost more important.

“Less,” by Andrew Sean Greer: If you’re ever in need of a small, perfect jewel of a book, I cannot recommend “Less” highly enough. Greer’s novel about a heartbroken middle-aged gay man circling the globe to avoid focusing on his former lover’s marriage isn’t a particularly weighty book, and it doesn’t need to be. Greer uses his main character’s travels to make the discombobulations of heartbreak literal, and to show them as simultaneously challenging and hilarious. We’re in a political moment when niceness and openheartedness are undervalued; “Less” is an effective testament to why those qualities matter.

“Circe,” by Madeline Miller: Miller is hardly the first person to retell a fairy tale or a myth from the perspective of a woman. I’ve rarely enjoyed an entry in that literary cottage industry as much as this one, though; while bringing neglected women’s voices to the foreground is a righteous endeavor, the virtue of a literary enterprise is not always a guarantee of artistic merit. “Circe,” blessedly, is no slog. Miller does a beautiful job of exploring what it might mean to be divine, and casts an affecting and illuminating eye not merely on Odysseus’s enchantress, but also on the hero himself.

“The Great Believers,” by Rebecca Makkai: I absolutely tore through this novel, which is simultaneously an art history mystery, a chronicle of the early years of the AIDS crisis in Chicago and the radical activism that was a response to the epidemic, and a slow-blooming horror story. I liked Hanya Yanagihara’s “A Little Life,” which in 2015 was hailed — at least by some readers — as a great gay novel. “The Great Believers” has some elements in common with that book, but it’s simultaneously less macabre and more deeply affecting. Sometimes a clean scalpel cuts deeper than a more immediately frightening grotesque.

“Varina,” by Charles Frazier: Charges of complicity are flying thick in our national discourse, which is one of the reasons I so appreciated Frazier’s novel about Varina Davis, the first lady of the Confederacy. The book is structured in part as a conversation between Davis and Jim Limber, who as a child Davis had freed from slavery and took in as her ward toward the end of the Civil War. Frazier strikes an important balance, suggesting that Davis’s personal goodness to Limber doesn’t undo her complicity in her husband’s career, and neither did any damage she might have done as part of the Confederate hierarchy undo the positive impact she had on Limber’s life. I don’t know that “Varina” is a great work of literature, but it does the same work as some of the best art, allowing us to hold two seemingly contradictory ideas in our heads at once.

“Five Days at Memorial,” by Sheri Fink: Under no circumstances should you read this book if you’re in a bad mood that you can’t bear to have made worse. But if you have the fortitude for it, Fink’s account of a New Orleans hospital where medical staff unnecessarily euthanized patients with opioids during Hurricane Katrina is propulsive, horrifying and morally engaged. And it reads even starker recognizing that we haven’t fully tackled, much less resolved, questions about how to respond to storms or how to treat gravely ill people at the end of their lives even in the best of circumstances.

*Other than “American Vandal” and “The Good Place,” I watched basically no television, and I saw a couple of movies. I’ll be working on catching up, but it’s going to take me time. Thanks in advance for your patience.