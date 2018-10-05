Opinion writer

In a grim bit of cosmic scheduling, the Senate voted to advance Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court on the anniversary of the New York Times story about producer Harvey Weinstein’s allegedly serial record of sexual assault. If you are saddened by the prospect of the Supreme Court gaining in Kavanaugh a second member who has been accused of sexual misconduct, you’re not alone.

“Despite everything we know about the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment, women are still not believed. Their experiences are still minimized. And the male perpetrators of these crimes are given all manner of leniency,” Roxane Gay wrote despairingly in the New York Times on Friday.

Without going quite so far as to assert that the arc of the moral universe bends inexorably toward justice, I’m slightly more optimistic than Gay. Pulling up the deep and tangled roots of our assumptions about sexual assault and clearing some ground for new ideas to grow are not the work of a year. But the agonizing stories we’ve heard over the past 12 months have done a great deal to make it possible to do that work at all.

The year between the publication of the Weinstein allegations and the cloture vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination produced a remarkable national consciousness-raising. It’s an achievement that the conversation could take place this broadly at all.

In second-wave feminist circles, consciousness-raising — an idea adapted from both labor organizing and the civil rights movement — was intended to help women recognize that they weren’t alone in their experiences of sexism, and that they didn’t have to accept this sexism as natural and inevitable. Five decades after the first consciousness-raising sessions, that process is less intimate and more far-reaching, taking place on social media networks and in the headlines of a receptive national media instead of in the living rooms and apartments of individual women.

Early guides to consciousness-raising suggested that “maybe next year” men could participate in the sessions. Now, men as well as women are sharing their experiences of assault and harassment. And even if it seems some men are absorbing the stories that women previously concealed or spoke about only among ourselves and only belatedly, it has been heartening to see how many of them also find our current condition intolerable.

But consciousness-raising was never the final stage of second-wave feminism. Instead, it was a step that helped women figure out what they wanted to change about the world and determine the steps they thought might help achieve that transformation. That’s the point we have reached today.

Perhaps it’s daunting that so many hard questions remain open before us. How do we determine guilt or innocence in cases that won’t be investigated by the police or tried in court? What’s the appropriate punishment for sexual assault and harassment, and given the range of allegations that are part of #MeToo, how do we make sure the penalty matches the harm done? And who gets to decide what repentance and contrition look like, and the terms on which some offenders should be forgiven?

The fact that we can define these questions at all is progress. It may not be enough, and it may not have arrived fast enough. Certainly, no advancements can reach into the past and make up for wrongs such as the attack that still haunts journalist Connie Chung or the party with a dreadful ending that has so deeply affected Christine Blasey Ford. #MeToo isn’t the end of the campaign to change our sexual culture. But if we work very hard, it might prove to be the end of the beginning.