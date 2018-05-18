

A camera operator waits for an event to start beneath a projected star-scape at the Museum of the Bible’s November grand opening. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

More than half a million people have visited the Museum of the Bible since Washington’s newest museum opened near the Mall six months ago, the museum said Friday.

The museum, which opened in November with splashy attractions such as a walk-through Old Testament and a motion ride, was funded largely by the Green family, the evangelical Christian owners of the Hobby Lobby crafts chain. Christian tour groups especially have been drawn to the six-story museum, two blocks south of the Mall, that focuses on the history and influence of the Bible in America and worldwide.

[‘I had to be there’: The first day at the Museum of the Bible]

The tally of 565,000 guests in the first six months that the museum reported Friday places it in company with many of Washington’s other free museums. (Those are operated by the public Smithsonian Institution, while the Museum of the Bible is privately owned.)

The most popular Smithsonian museums far outpace the Bible museum: The National Air and Space Museum, National Museum of Natural History and the National Museum of American History each had more than 1 million visitors in the first four months of 2018, the Smithsonian said. The American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery and the National Museum of African American History and Culture also had more visitors in those four months than the Bible museum has had in six months.

But the Bible museum comes in ahead of or on pace with several Smithsonians, including the National Museum of the American Indian, with 342,000 visitors in that four-month period; the Hirshhorn Museum, with 255,000 guests in four months; the Renwick Gallery, with 220,000 guests in four months; and the National Zoo, with 390,000 guests in four months.

Washington’s other private museums tend to charge admission, unlike the free-but-donation-suggested Museum of the Bible. The Bible museum is on pace to exceed the first-year visitor total at the Newseum, which hosted 714,000 paying guests during its inaugural year on Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 2008 to 2009. And although the time periods are not the same, the Bible museum recorded more visitors in six months than the International Spy Museum, another pay-to-enter museum, recorded from January to June 2017. In those six months, 319,352 people bought tickets, the spy museum said; it is planning a move next year to a new location where it expects a higher visitor count.

Want more stories about faith? Follow Acts of Faith on Twitter or sign up for our newsletter.

The new Bible museum confronts the challenge of presenting slavery and the Confederacy

The huge new Bible museum includes lots of tech, but not a lot of Jesus

Why Meghan Markle, raised a Christian, still got baptized before her royal wedding