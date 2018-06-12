

The nation’s largest Protestant denomination will gather in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday for what might be its most turbulent annual meeting in years.

Over the past two months, the Southern Baptist Convention has been rocked by scandal, including the firing of a revered leader in the denomination who was supposed to deliver a key sermon at this very meeting. Instead, the denomination will be meeting without the ousted Paige Patterson — and with a new focus on the treatment of women, the issue shaking up institutions from Hollywood to Congress in the #MeToo era.

On top of all that, the denomination made a surprise announcement Monday that Vice President Pence will speak at the gathering Wednesday. Steve Gaines, the outgoing Southern Baptist Convention president, said in a statement that Pence’s speech would “express appreciation to Southern Baptists for the contributions we make to the moral fabric of our nation.”

Pence, an evangelical Christian himself, is popular among Southern Baptists, who tend to be Republican and have been among the strongest supporters of the Trump administration.

At Baptists’ freewheeling annual meetings, it’s always a guessing game which issues might take center stage once the convention gets underway. This year, gender is almost certain to be a central topic. But dozens of delegates have submitted resolutions on a wide variety of issues that may or may not make it to the floor.

Plus, the delegates must elect the Southern Baptist Convention’s new president — an election that could usher in the youngest president yet to lead the denomination, a man whose Calvinist-leaning theology inspires some and concerns others.

North Carolina pastor J.D. Greear, 45, is considered the leading candidate. Author and former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary president Ken Hemphill, 70, is also in the running, and other candidates could emerge during the convention. Greear emphasizes missions in his pastorate. He is known for inspiring hundreds of parishioners to move abroad or to other cities to establish new churches and has written books on the topic, as well as undertaking mission work himself in the Muslim world.

“He’s a new face for a traditional theology,” said Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College. “Think about how Pope Francis, depending who you ask, hasn’t really changed Catholic doctrine — but he has put a different face on that. Greear is sort of a new generational face.”

Patterson, the longtime denominational leader who was recently condemned for years of sermons mentioning women’s physical appearances and advising abused women to stay with their husbands — and who was fired when it came to light that he had not informed authorities about a rape that was reported to him — stepped down from his slot giving a prominent sermon at the convention. That spared delegates the spectacle of voting to remove him from speaking. But his actions, and the furor that his sermons unleashed among thousands of Southern Baptist women, will still loom large at the meeting.

The 10-member resolutions committee receives dozens of resolutions before the annual meeting and generally selects fewer than 10 to go to the floor. But one that is widely expected to make the docket this year is a resolution on gender, written by Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Jason K. Allen and signed by a lengthy who’s who of Southern Baptist men, including the presidents of the five other denominational seminaries, current and former denominational presidents and both candidates for the office this year, and executive directors of state-level Baptist conventions.

Allen’s resolution endorses the Baptist principle of complementarity, which says God called for women to be submissive to male leadership in the family and the church. It then condemns immorality by Baptist leaders, including extramarital affairs and mishandling of abuse. “To the shame of the Southern Baptist Convention and the very obscuring of the glory of God, a number of Southern Baptist leaders, professors, and ministers have since our last annual gathering sinned against the Lord and against women by their ungodly behavior and language,” the resolution says.

Specifically, it calls on churches to report sexual abuse to civil authorities rather than handling it within the church.

“It speaks to a world that perhaps is wondering what Southern Baptists clearly believe about these issues,” Allen said Monday.

Despite the broad support for Allen’s resolution, gender issues that come up on the convention floor are sure to be controversial.

Texas pastor Tom Buck said he plans to introduce a motion that would formally ban a woman from serving as president of the Southern Baptist Convention. No woman has ever led the denomination, which does not ordain women as head pastors of churches. But Greear has called for more women in Baptist leadership, and prominent Texas pastor Dwight McKissic has floated Beth Moore, a Bible teacher who is among the best-known Southern Baptist women, as a potential president of the denomination.

Buck said that since the Southern Baptist Convention president often preaches in local churches and many Southern Baptists believe the Bible forbids a woman to preach to men, women should be banned from the job.

He expressed worry that in the reaction to the #MeToo movement and the scandals in the church, Baptists will go too far to empower women. “Any abuse, which is abhorrent; any domination, which is abhorrent, of women: The answer to that is not to subvert the biblical roles of leadership and responsibility in the church and in the denomination,” Buck said.

He said that the fall of man, in the Garden of Eden, occurred because Adam abdicated his manly leadership and listened to Eve telling him to eat the apple. “We don’t solve the problem of domination of women by repeating the mistakes of the fall,” he said.

Some of the other resolutions submitted to the committee of eight men and two women who will determine the agenda share the goal of stemming perceived progressive stirrings in this largely conservative, evangelical denomination. One pastor submitted a resolution against the phrase “social justice.” “Social justice is deceptive, in that well-meaning Christians become unwittingly drawn into such ideology under the false assumption that social justice equates to standing up for people’s rights and compassion,” the resolution says, arguing that in fact “social justice” is “Marxist,” “evil” and “destroys lives.”

It is hard to predict which ideas will gain traction at the meeting, and which will prove unexpectedly contentious. At last year’s meeting, debate over a resolution to condemn the white supremacist alt-right — just as the convention condemned Planned Parenthood and gambling at that same meeting — proved surprisingly acrimonious before ultimately passing.

McKissic, the pastor behind that alt-right resolution, is back this year with a new resolution on race, submitted along with Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary President Danny Akin and two fellow pastors. This year, their resolution deals with the denomination’s history as a slavery-supporting entity, which Baptists formally apologized for in 1995.

“Here’s the distinction. They adopted, in 1995, an apology for slavery itself. But when you pick up the Bible and misuse it to argue for slavery, those are two separate offenses,” McKissic said. “That has never been acknowledged, that they abused the Bible.”

He hopes, if the resolution comes up for debate, that it won’t be controversial. “To me it’s a no-brainer,” he said, “like the alt-right should have been.”

But he doesn’t know yet which of the many resolutions will make it to the floor at all.