

Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle on September 23, 2015 in Washington, D.C. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The former archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, has been removed from ministry in response to allegations that he sexually abused a teen 50 years ago while he was a priest in New York.

McCarrick, 87, was a well-known church leader in global affairs. He had said in a statement months ago that he had been made aware of teenager’s allegation of sexual abuse while he was a priest in New York almost 50 years ago. He was archbishop of Washington from 2001 to 2006.

McCarrick said that while he maintains his innocence, “In obedience I accept the decision of The Holy See, that I no longer exercise any public ministry.”

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York investigated the allegation, engaging the review board of the Archdiocese of New York, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Washington.

In his statement, McCarrick said he was “shocked” by the allegations and had cooperated fully with investigators.

“My sadness was deepened when I was informed that the allegations had been determined credible and substantiated,” he said.

He said he had “absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse, and believe in my innocence. I am sorry for the pain the person who brought the charges has gone through, as well as for the scandal such charges cause our people.”



