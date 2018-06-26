

People protest the travel ban outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Many legal and advocacy groups that focus on religious liberty were silent on the ruling Tuesday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Three weeks ago, many religious liberty advocates celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision that a Colorado baker should not have to create a gay wedding cake, saying the baker’s religious faith was disparaged by the government and that could not stand. But the court’s decision Tuesday to uphold what President Trump reportedly called his “Muslim ban” is raising new questions about what is meant by religious liberty in America, lawyers who focus on the area say.

In the decision Tuesday, the Supreme Court majority cited comments from Trump as a candidate and as president, such as “Islam hates us,” and his call for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,” and his neutral response as president when asked about his plans to “ban Muslim immigration.”

The decision Tuesday said “the issue before us is not whether to denounce the statements. It is instead the significance of those statements in reviewing a Presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility. In doing so, we must consider not only the statements of a particular President, but also the authority of the Presidency itself.”

Multiple prominent legal and advocacy groups who describe themselves Tuesday as focused on religious liberty put out no statements about the travel ban ruling, despite the arguments raised in the case about religious discrimination. When asked to comment, some declined; others did not respond immediately to Post e-mails. In contrast, the groups put out immediate statements Tuesday about another decision by the court — one saying antiabortion crisis pregnancy centers cannot be required to tell clients about the availability of other state-offered services, including abortion.

Among those groups are Becket; the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, which is the policy arm of the Southern Baptist Convention; and Alliance Defending Freedom.

The religious liberty groups that were silent Tuesday were primarily of the conservative bent. Multiple more liberal religious liberty groups spoke out, including the Interfaith Alliance and the Baptist Joint Committee on Religious Liberty.

Those who did comment Tuesday said that they didn’t consider the travel ban case to include a key religious liberty value, and instead viewed it through a national security lens.

Bruce Hausknecht, a lawyer at Focus on the Family, said his organization would take no side on the ruling.

“In the first instance, it’s about national security. That’s not a Focus on the Family issue,” he said.

“The travel ban gets into a lot of political [issues], more than our focus on religious freedom,” said Rick Henshaw, spokesman for the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights.

But some constitutional lawyers found the decision and the groups’ silence worrisome for religious freedom.

“I am disappointed and also outraged. That [Justice Kennedy] who in principal cares about religious bias was willing to wink at it here. I see this as the kind of historically bad decision that harms the reputation of the court for generations,” said Noah Feldman, a constitutional law scholar at Harvard who focuses on law and religion.

Compared with other recent federal rulings about religious liberty, Feldman said, “I would have said we were in a period when the court was caring more about religion. But this makes it look like what the court cares about is the religion of evangelical Christians, not Muslims. It makes it look like the Supreme Court doesn’t have a general concern for religion. It looks badly motivated.”

Jed Shugerman, a law professor at Fordham University, said he agreed with the June 3 decision about the Colorado baker, saying it was written in a neutral way to push back against the apparent anti-religious bias shown against the Christian baker by the state commission which penalized him. The commission compared the conduct of the baker, who agreed to sell the couple a cake, but not a wedding cake, to slavery and the Holocaust.

“It’s now today hard to look back at [the June 3 ruling] as a principled compromise,” Shugerman said.

“The big picture is, if you take a step back, it’s troubling that when it comes to religious liberty, there are certain religions that get a lot of protection for conscience, for their members, their freedoms,” he said, noting the 2014 Supreme Court decision known as Hobby Lobby which found corporations can’t be forced to violate their own religious beliefs. In that case, the owners of the craft store chain were opposed to providing for employees certain kinds of birth control. “But bias against Muslims just coincidentally doesn’t get a judicial notice. We have to start asking questions about whether this court is committed to religious liberty or to Christian liberty?”

The Post asked Kristen Waggoner, vice president of Alliance Defending Freedom, on a conference call Tuesday about the travel ban Trump described as aimed at Muslims. The call was organized to praise the ruling about crisis pregnancy centers.

“I don’t think the two are related in terms of that,” Waggoner said. She hadn’t yet read the travel ban ruling, she said.

Julie Zauzmer contributed to this report.