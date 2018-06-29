

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. (Matt Rourke/AP)

A grand jury in Pennsylvania was on the brink of releasing the most extensive state-led investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic clergy: an 884-page report on claims of crimes against children across the state.

Then the state Supreme Court abruptly moved to keep it secret.

The state attorney general announced Friday that he would fight in court to bring the exhaustive report to light.

“The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the church,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The court says that before it can make the report public, it needs to examine objections raised by “many individuals” named in the report.

Shapiro said he will file his objection Monday to the court’s stay on the report, which a special grand jury spent two years compiling.

The report investigates six dioceses in Pennsylvania. Two of them, Allentown and Erie, issued statements saying that they had not asked the court to delay the release, and spokesmen for the Dioceses of Greensburg and Scranton said the same. The other two dioceses — Harrisburg and Pittsburgh — did not respond to The Washington Post’s requests for comment Friday.

Erie Bishop Lawrence Persico said in a statement: “We are committed to transparency. We anxiously await the Supreme Court’s decision on this matter, and support the release of the report which will give victims a voice.”

Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who supervised the grand jury, initially ruled that he would not allow the grand jury’s report to be challenged before its publication, according to the Associated Press. But Krumenacker’s judgment was appealed, and the state Supreme Court ruled to block the report’s release.

The Pennsylvania high court, according to the Associated Press, said the unnamed “individuals” claimed that publishing the report would violate their reputational rights guaranteed in the state constitution, and that they were not allowed to appear at the grand jury proceedings to represent themselves.

The state of Pennsylvania conducted a similar grand jury inquiry into sexual abuse in the Altoona-Johnstown diocese and released that report in 2016. That report revealed accusations against more than 50 Catholic leaders, including priests and schoolteachers.

The first Catholic leader in the nation to be found guilty of a crime for supervising abusive priests — 10 years after the Boston Globe exposed the clergy sex abuse scandal — was also convicted in the state’s court system. Monsignor William Lynn, tried in Philadelphia in 2012, was convicted but the conviction was overturned the next year on appeal.