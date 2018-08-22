

Paint covers the name of Cardinal Wuerl at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School on Monday in Cranberry Township, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

Catholic officials in Pittsburgh on Wednesday announced that a city high school would remove the words “Cardinal Wuerl” from its name amid criticism that the prominent cleric mishandled and covered up child sexual abuse by priests.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl, now the archbishop of Washington, requested his name be removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, the Diocese of Pittsburgh said Wednesday in a release.

A petition began a week ago to remove Wuerl’s name following the release of a grand jury report about how six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses handled complaints of child sexual abuse by priests over the past 70 years. The report alleged systematic coverup by leaders, including Wuerl. Pittsburgh, Wuerl’s hometown and one whose diocese he led for 18 years before coming to Washington in 2006, had more accused priests than any of the other dioceses included.

The petition as of Wednesday midday had more than 7,500 signatures.

“In light of the circumstances today and lest we in any way detract from the purpose of Catholic education … I respectfully ask you to remove my name from it,” Wuerl wrote to the school’s board of directors, according to Wednesday’s statement. “In this way, there should be no distraction from the great success of the school and, most importantly, the reason for the school — the students.”

The statement said Wuerl made the request Aug. 16. The school board met Aug. 17 and recommended that Wuerl’s request be met. On Monday the diocese-wide board of Catholic High Schools met and also approved it.

Almost all of the alleged abuse detailed in the 900-page grand jury report, which included hundreds of priests and at least 1,000 victims, happened decades ago, and most of the alleged abusers are no longer in ministry. However most of the details of the cases — how the priests were handled, to where they were moved around, how the victims were treated, what role bishops and cardinals played — were revealed and made public for the first time in the report. The report, which includes graphic information, has horrified Catholics, many who hoped clerical sex abuse scandals were in the American church’s past.

Wuerl’s name has become central to the Catholic conversation about alleged coverup because of the large number of Pittsburgh cases and because of his current prominence. He is archbishop of Washington, D.C., a confidant of Pope Francis and a member of the Vatican’s bishop-picking committee.

The spokesperson for the Pittsburgh diocese was not immediately available Wednesday.

The two school boards “acknowledged the contributions Cardinal Wuerl has made to Catholic education in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. The school was named in honor of Cardinal Wuerl in recognition of his efforts to preserve and expand Catholic education opportunities for the children of Pittsburgh — regardless of religion and regardless of need,” said Bishop David Zubik, who worked with Wuerl, in the statement.

Zubik said he agreed to the name change in the best interest of the high school. “My concern is first, foremost and always for the students, that nothing overshadows their Catholic education.”