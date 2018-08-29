

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano speaks to thousands during the “Walk for Life” rally and march, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Alex Washburn)

Back when, you’d find Catholic newspapers distributed at the rear of your parish church, with articles that took a middle-of-the road approach to church issues and rarely made an aggressive challenge to the hierarchy.

But news this week that Catholic journalists were involved in editing and distributing a Vatican diplomat’s explosive and largely unverified letter calling for the pope’s resignation reveals an influential and tightly-knit conservative Catholic digital media network that’s been particularly active during the tenure of its nemesis, Pope Francis.

Like much of the media in our hyper-polarized, digital era, Catholic news sites have become deeply split between left and right. And these days, the dividing line is almost always what Francis says or does on almost anything, from global warming and tax cuts to the death penalty and increased acceptance of LGBT Catholics and the unmarried.

So when Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano wanted to make a first-in-history public attack by a member of the Vatican on a sitting pope, he turned naturally to conservative sites like LifeSitenews.com and the National Catholic Register in the U.S. as well as prominent conservative journalists in Italy who in recent years launched opinionated blogs on which they can vent about Francis.

Much like the way in which Breitbart and Drudge Report have served as media conduits for the brand of conservative American populism led by Donald Trump, the conservative Catholic media have become power players by conveying the anti-Francis point of view, this time becoming part of the story as well.

“My wife points out: ‘Should you publish it, they will think that, by this very fact, you’re on his side. Are you fine with that?’ Yes I am,” Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli wrote on his blog Tuesday about his decision to meet Vigano and advise him on whether or not to publish his accusation that Francis and some of his allies knew about sexual misconduct by a top-ranking cleric, former D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Valli says he shares Vigano’s view that the people at the top of the church “do not work to bring Jesus’ Gospel to the men and women of our time, but to bring chaos and to give into the world’s logic.”

Valli was only one star in the constellation of conservative Catholic media who reportedly were part of the process of getting out the 11-page letter. The Associated Press reported that conservative Italian journalist Marco Tosatti sat at a wooden table in Tosatti’s living room for three hours Aug. 22 as the two rewrote and edited the letter together, even collaborating on the timing – for impact.

“I think that if you want to say something, now is the moment, because everything is going upside-down in the United States. He said ‘OK.,’” Tosatti said he told Vigano.

Vigano ultimately distributed his letter through a small handful of conservative Catholic sites, including the Register, which is owned by the Alabama-based conglomerate EWTN, the Eternal World Television Network. EWTN runs 11 round-the-clock networks that reach 270 million homes in 145 countries, according to its Web site. EWTN was launched in the early 1980’s by nun-magnate Mother Angelica, who was a media visionary committed to promoting traditional social values.

Earlier this week The New York Times reported that, two weeks ago, Vigano shared his plan with Timothy Busch, a Koch Brothers-like figure in conservative Catholic circles who sits on the board of EWTN. Busch said leaders of the Register had personally assured him that Pope Benedict, a favorite of conservatives, had confirmed Viganò’s account. Benedict and his representatives have declined to confirm the report.

The Post’s phonecalls to Tosatti were not returned but he tweeted that his role was being overstated and that he’d merely edited the letter.

Valli told the Post Wednesday that he met three times with Vigano after they’d initially connected at a conference for conservatives. The first time, in March, Vigano detailed a long list of internal Vatican problems. The third and final time, Aug. 21, Vigano, wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses, handed Valli a memory card with a draft, the journalist said. The two outlined a plan to distribute the letter during Francis’ trip to Ireland. when the pope would be surrounded by reporters.

Vigano was motivated by much more than the McCarrick case, Valli said.

“McCarrick was more like the trigger. [Viganò] had a wider vision,” he said. “What he really cared about [is that] since the end of John Paul II’s pontificate, the problem of homosexuality within the church was widely known. But it was covered up.”

A phone message left with Busch’s office was not returned.

Yet while Catholics of all political persuasions suspect there is a cover-up among their leadership on the topic of abuse – and of McCarrick’s case specifically – even many conservatives say they want Vigano’s letter independently confirmed in part due to its connections with right-leaning Catholic media. U.S. Catholics’ general faith in their media, like Americans overall, seems to have decreased in recent decades, some longtime journalists in that field say, as the Web has spawned endless opinionated blogs that run on anonymous tips, which then influence the bigger Catholic news sites.

John Thavis, who covered the Vatican in Rome for decades and was bureau chief of the Catholic News Service before retiring recently, said the digital boom after 2000 greatly increased the number of Catholic media voices.

“A lot of the smaller Catholic organizations take a conservative line, perhaps reflecting the church politics of their financial backers,” he said. Vatican journalists launched their own blogs, on which they could be more opinionated about papal politics – and usually on the conservative side, Thavis said.

In the early 2000s, the center-right Catholic News Agency was founded in Denver. CNA is owned now by EWTN, as is the Register, whose Web site Wednesday was populated with pieces about Vigano, homosexuality and transgenderism.

A top priority of Valli and Tosatti and other Italian conservative journalists, Thavis said, are “their warnings about homosexuality.” The powerful Italian conservatives in the media, he said, are focused on preserving church practices in particular especially after the liberalizing changes of the Second Vatican Council in the 1960’s when the empowered left began pushing for even more changes such as allowing women to become priests. Conservatives have been particularly focused on sex and family as topics and were enraged by Francis’ encouragement of dialogue and debate about whether divorced Catholics should receive Communion.

After decades of rule by the traditional John Paul II, Thavis said the Vatican press corps was invested in JP2’s view of the church. He recalls a loud cheer in the press room when the cardinals in 2005 selected the like-minded Benedict as his successor. He also recalls the loud complaints in 2013 when the newly-elected Pope Francis said in his first meeting with journalists that he wouldn’t offer the traditional blessing his predecessors had because there were non-Christians in the corps and he wanted to show respect.

“It was revelatory for me to see how conservative [some of the media were] to certain church teachings and practices. I don’t want to say they were more Catholic than the pope,” Thavis said, but to the conservative reporters Francis’ efforts to reduce the pomp and royalty of the office were not only non-traditional but a gimmick.

The priorities of the rising new network of conservative Catholic media aren’t limited to issues around sex and ritual. Busch not only sits on the board of EWTN and many other Catholic organizations but is the namesake for the business school at Catholic University, a graduate school known for working to reconcile free markets and capitalism and Catholic teaching. Francis, on the other hand, is more in the Socialist model of Catholicism.

In 2011 Busch co-founded the Napa Institute, a swanky TED-Talk like conference in Napa, Calif., for conservative Catholics, to prepare the faith “for the Next America,” its site says.

When he was in the United States, a prominent lay conservative leader said, the conservative media circles were the ones in which Vigano traveled. And sometimes oceans were crossed, such as when Tosatti would write for the influential U.S. conservative journal First Things. The U.S. and Italian conservative Catholic media are “all part of one world,” said the leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Vigano case is so divisive, and this person didn’t want to be seen as adding to that.

The National Catholic Register, Catholic News Agency and EWTN represent the center core of conservative Catholic media, with LifeSiteNews.com viewed as leaning more towards advocacy than journalism, and ChurchMilitant.com even moreso. LifeSite is run by Michael Voris, a journalist who “carries a message of the need for a stalwart defense..of Catholic truth,” the site says. LifeSite was launched in the 1970s by a Canadian organization devoted to fighting “abortion, euthanasia, cloning, homosexuality” and other issues, its site says.

Conservative Catholic outlets have stirred the pot before Vigano. A year ago, Catholic University’s Theological College seminary cancelled an appearance by the liberal Jesuit James Martin, a prominent advocate for the acceptance of LGBT people, citing “increasing negative feedback from various social media sites.” The next day the university issued a counter-statement, saying the cancellation was a decision of the seminary only — not the full university — and reflects “the same pressure being applied by the left for universities to withdraw speaker invitations,” wrote President John Garvey.

Even as some conservative Catholics are inspired by what they hope is the letter’s potential to reduce Francis’ sway, they are skeptical of the way in which it was shared.

“This whole episode seems like total Fake News,” said the conservative lay leader. The allegations of sexual abuse cover-up “have to be investigated, wherever they lead. But the way this came out, it really struck me: ‘They’re really out to get Francis.’”

But people who are part of the right-leaning news sphere don’t see it that way, anymore than Catholic journalists on the left see their work holding up the pope’s efforts at reform as a vendetta against another part of the church. However one commentator in the conservative Catholic media sphere, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said there’s no question the journalists who published Vigano’s full letter without reporting on it had a mission.

“I think they would all look at it like: They’re not trying to be objective,” the person said. “They are trying to evangelize, they’re trying to spread the good news, spread the message as they understand it. They are activists.”

Chico Harlan in Rome contributed to this report.

