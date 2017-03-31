April the giraffe is about to give birth to her fourth calf according to the owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. (Animal Adventure Park)

The live feed of April the pregnant giraffe briefly went offline Saturday morning, creating confusion among viewers and feeding into rumors that the pregnancy is an elaborate April Fool’s Day joke.

“This is not a hoax!” staff from Animal Adventure Park wrote in a Facebook update on Saturday morning. “The fact the cam went down this morning didn’t help our cause by any means; but we are back up!”

The video outage came just after park officials told fans of the giraffe, whose livestream has been viewed by millions since it was posted in February, to expect a weekend birth. The possibility of an April 1 birth led to a conspiracy theory that the whole spectacle was a stunt.

A website quickly capitalized on Saturday’s video outage with a fake April Fools Day story that claimed zoo officials admitted April was a male giraffe named Greg.

A local news report said that viewers were “inundating the Zoo with emails about the giraffe’s condition,” when the video went down around 5 a.m.

Animal Adventure quickly posted on Facebook in an attempt to tamp down the panic. “Our team is in the giraffe barn trying to establish connection.”

By mid-day Saturday, the video was back and April was standing quietly in a corner of her pen, belly swollen.

On Friday, Jordan Patch, the park’s owner, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that “April has progressed significantly overnight and, by all means, today is not the day to stop watching. We are there. We are close. All signs are go.”

Keepers said Friday on Facebook that Animal Adventure Park staffers had been onsite all morning and that the veterinarian had been called to April’s hay-strewn stall.

“All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight — we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” the keepers said in a statement, adding: “This is what we have all been waiting for! … We will keep the world posted.”

The park’s keepers said Thursday night that April’s behavior was “very off” from her usual demeanor, declining to let veterinarians get close enough to finish an exam or snap intimate photos as she waited for her calf to be born.

But April has been waiting — along with the rest of her fan club — for months.

The giraffe obtained celebrity status in February when Animal Adventure Park launched a live stream on YouTube to let the world watch her give birth — and then someone reported the feed to YouTube for “sexually explicit” content with nudity.

April the giraffe is a very pregnant – and very popular – internet sensation. (Victoria Walker/The Washington Post)

On Feb. 23, YouTube briefly removed the live stream, then restored it — and a pregnant animal star was born, said Patch, the owner of the park.

“Initially, when the camera went live back in the beginning of February, it was getting some viewership,” Patch said Friday on ABC. “But then all of the sudden, it got very, very popular, and there are some people who fundamentally disagree with what we do here — keeping animals in captivity — but there is a purpose for that. So their tool to take down our cam to punish us or take it off-air was to report it to YouTube for having sexually explicit content.

“Well, it did go down, but only for about 30, 60, maybe 90 minutes, and then it was back up due to popular demand, and from there it has gone viral.”

So why does it seem like April has been pregnant for an eternity?

Female giraffes, called cows, have an average gestation period of 15 months, or 453 to 464 days, according to Animal Planet. April is between 15 and 16 months’ pregnant, park officials said, so she is slightly overdue.

This will be April’s fourth calf, according to Animal Adventure Park.

“The neat thing about giraffe labor is that they instinctively hide the labor signs because in the wild, if they were making it very clear they were in labor, every hyena and lion would sit tight and wait for mom to become vulnerable,” Patch said Friday on ABC.

Once in full labor, she could deliver in an hour or less, Patch said.

When April is ready to give birth, she will do so standing in her stall.

Her calf — which will weigh about 150 pounds and measure about 6 feet tall — will come out front hoofs first and begin walking 30 minutes to an hour later, according to Animal Planet.

As The Washington Post’s Samantha Schmidt reported this month, Patch, the park owner, has debunked several myths and addressed a number of concerns he had received from viewers. For example, he said on Facebook, many live-streamers have been worried about how long it takes for April to lower herself to sit down.

“Ladies out there,” he said. “If you’ve been nine months pregnant, and you’ve had to bend over and tie your shoes, it’s hard.”

Patch encouraged fans at the time to keep watching April “if you have the time,” but added: “If you don’t have the time to watch the cam, don’t put your life on hold, and certainly don’t complain about your lack of time management anymore.”

One viewer commented on the zoo’s Facebook page that she had been watching the giraffe for a whole week.

“I’m malnourished and dehydrated … my dog is turning fat because I just can’t stop watching and he’s being neglected,” the Facebook user posted. “I know April’s bowel habits, I know how many spots she has, I know her routine. Please April for my own sanity have this baby soon.”

A Twitter and meme craze has taken off, with social media users embracing the hashtag #AprilTheGiraffe to revel in their anticipation.

But without a newborn giraffe — even after all this time — some comments have taken a darker turn, with more than a few people wondering whether the pregnancy is a hoax.

It didn’t help that word of an imminent delivery for the giraffe named April landed on April Fool’s Day Eve.

“Conspiracy theory: What if the giraffe isn’t pregnant and it’s just an APRIL fools prank,” one naysayer wrote on Twitter.

“Does this ‘live stream’ of that giraffe have ads and stuff on it? We sure it’s not on a loop?” another said.

Still another: “It’s a conspiracy, April already had her baby during one of the live stream outages.”

But April’s keepers said Friday that they expect her to deliver within the day.

“Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts,” the park said on Facebook.

"Keep April and our team in your positive thoughts," the park said on Facebook.

This story has been updated.

