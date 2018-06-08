

An rare orange lobster that was discovered at a supermarket got a reprieve. (New England Aquarium)

Unusual coloring can be dangerous for a wild animal. Albino creatures stand out, making them easy for predators and poachers to spot. A strange hue can also make an animal a sought-after attraction, as was the case for one yellow cardinal earlier this year.

In the case of one Canadian lobster, rare pigmentation led recently to a reprieve from death row. The bright orange crustacean arrived from Nova Scotia last week as part of a shipment mostly filled with crustaceans of the usual greenish-brown shade. (They turn red when cooked.) The store, which sells 200,000 lobsters a year and thus knew it had a rare specimen on its hands, donated it to the New England Aquarium in Boston.

The aquarium, citing experts at the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, said the orange probably has to do with a lack of certain proteins, and it occurs in just one of about 30 million lobsters. It estimated the lobster’s age at probably 7 to 9 years old, and a statement praised the sea critter as “a wily character to have reached that age given his Day-Glo appearance in the briny, dark depths of the north Atlantic. With that color, he is flashing a neon sign to many large fish predators, so he deserves much credit to have survived.”

Instead, the lobster’s odd color won it an even longer life. But its strange journey may not be over just yet: The aquarium said the crustacean will either stay in Boston or be shipped to an aquarium in Japan, where “interest in American lobsters” is growing, thanks to efforts by the North American lobster industry. Who knew?

