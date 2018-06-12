

A raccoon sits on a ledge of a building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio/AP)

This story is developing.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un captivated the world on Tuesday morning with a historic summit that seemed to lower the prospect of a devastating global war. Not long after, a Minnesota raccoon captured some of the attention and seemed to raise the prospect of a collective national heart attack.

The masked animal did so by scaling a St. Paul, Minn., skyscraper, a la Spider-Man, and in the process riveting — and terrifying — legions of humans who followed online. By late Tuesday morning, the critter was spotted a few stories up on a window ledge, its brownish body just a smudge on the building’s concrete and mottled stone exterior.

By lunchtime, Minnesota Public Radio reporter Tim Nelson tweeted, the raccoon had climbed 12 stories up the UBS Tower — and things were getting stressful.

It had gotten stranded on a neighboring building two days before, Nelson said, “likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway.” And it apparently decided that the only way to go was up.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

Soon the travels of the animal, dubbed #MPRraccoon, were being tracked nationwide. The local CBS affiliate began live-streaming the journey.

RACCOON WATCH: We're getting a live look at the raccoon that scaled a St. Paul skyscraper.It looks like it's currently resting on a ledge. It's currently 22 stories up and just a few stories away from the top of the building. Posted by WCCO-TV | CBS Minnesota on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

By midafternoon, the raccoon had ventured an additional 10 stories up, its claws somehow digging in enough to continue. On a window ledge on the 22nd floor, it paused to rest.

Despite their reputation as woodland creatures, raccoons have made themselves quite at home in North America’s urban areas. But this fellow did not look terribly happy to be at these concrete heights.

The #mprraccoon has arisen from his nap and is climbing again. pic.twitter.com/K1popKu2bF — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Onlookers watched and took photos from the sidewalk far, far below.



Pedestrians gather on Seventh Street in St. Paul to watch a raccoon that scaled the UBS Tower on June 12. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio/AP)

The building’s windows don’t open, so assistance won’t be easy. The raccoon, animal-control authorities said, will be trapped and aided upon reaching the roof. But first it has to make it that far.

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Read more:

A Florida teacher drowned wild raccoons with his students’ help. Here’s why he won’t be charged.

It’s winter. Watch out for falling raccoons.

This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station