

This is a rooster that was first believed to be a hen. Its name was changed from Rebecca to Roopecca. (Photo by Bryan Anselm For The Washington Post)

It was a busy week in Animalia, so I’m going to keep this short and let you scroll on to check out the stories we wrote. They feature a python, a gorilla, eagles, a hawk, pit bulls and — my personal favorite — roosters.

The rooster article is one I had been wanting to write for a long time. It’s a little funny, a little tragic, and, I think, will probably be surprising to readers who aren’t very familiar with backyard poultry and how their simple anatomy can make things very complicated. I got quite a bit of response from readers to that one, including from a woman who tipped me off to a site that aims to find new homes for castoff cocks and others who’d had their own experiences with unplanned roos.

Here’s a taste of one email I received, from someone whose unexpected rooster arrived in a different way:

We are not allowed roosters where I live. However, a beautiful American Standard Game rooster wandered into my one-acre lot from somewhere . . . Randall the Random Rooster got along fine, at first. He seemed to mingle well with the hens . . . At night, he would even crow if a predator came in the yard. (We have dogs, coyotes, and raccoons.) Good Randall! After about a week or more, however, Randall got extremely possessive of “his” hens and “his” yard. I could not go out of the house without his attempts to jump and attack me. So . . . Randall had to go. I put an add on Craigslist asking if anyone had lost their rooster. No response. I then placed another ad for “Free Rooster” come and get him! Finally, a couple guys showed up and captured him, and off he went, probably to stew camp. His feathers were beautiful. I hope they saved some for fly tying.

