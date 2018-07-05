

A Kenya Wildlife Services translocation team member checks on a female black rhinoceros in her crate after she has just been revived from sedation. The rhino was one of three individuals about to be translocated, in Nairobi National Park, last month. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

Sometime after the sun set Sunday, men entered a dark South African reserve carrying a high-powered rifle, a silencer, an ax and a wire cutter — tools poachers use to shoot and kill rhinos, and then saw off their horns, Nick Fox, the owner of Sibuya Game Reserve, said Thursday in a statement on Facebook.

Early Monday morning, an anti-poaching dog on patrol started barking and its handler heard “a loud commotion coming from the lions,” Fox told Herald LIVE.

On Tuesday afternoon, a field guide found a skull in the area around the lions.

“The only body part we found was one skull and one bit of pelvis, everything else was completely gone,” Fox told Newsweek. He was uncertain how many people were killed, but said three sets of shoes and gloves were found.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Mali Govender said that investigators recovered remains from the reserve and that they have been sent for forensic testing, according to Herald LIVE. The rifle has also been sent to a ballistics laboratory “to establish if it has been used in any other poaching or crimes.”

South Africa, home to the largest population of the world’s 30,000 rhinos, has seen a dramatic rise in poaching since 2007, Susie Ellis, executive director of the International Rhinos Foundation, told The Washington Post. “Numbers have gone from fewer than 10 in 2007 to well over 1,000 in the past few years,” she said.

Anti-poaching efforts have led many reserves to create monitoring teams. Handlers use trained dogs as an early warning and honing beacons to track the whereabouts of their rhinos daily.

The lions have been tranquilized to enable the police and the anti-poaching unit to continue the investigation, according to Fox’s statement. The Washington Post was unable to reach Fox for comment.

Sibuya Game Reserve, near the popular tourist destination of Cape Town, is one of those open for safaris on the Eastern Cape. From the ocean to the bush, Sibuya’s wildlife spans from birds to Africa’s “big five game” — lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo.

Rhino poaching carries a jail sentence in South Africa. Still, in 2017 alone, more than 1,000 adult rhinos were slaughtered. In recent years, poachers have moved from Kruger National Park, Africa’s biggest wildlife conservancy, to parks they perceive as easier targets, like Sibuya, according to Ellis.

This is not the first time that poachers have targeted the Eastern Cape. In 2016, two Sibuya rhinos were slaughtered for their horns and a third was severely mutilated. The crisis continues to haunt South Africa and has spilled into Namibia and Zimbabwe, Ellis said.

According to Ellis, poachers are members of well-organized criminal networks driven by a demand from the Asian market. They view rhino horn, which is worth more than gold or platinum, as a valuable commodity, like elephant ivory or drugs.

“It’s not a crime of poverty,” she said. “It’s a crime of greed.”

Fox has said that the reserve remains open notwithstanding the events earlier this week, AFP reported. “I think we had a stroke of luck here,” Fox said. “The lions got to them before they got to the rhinos.”

