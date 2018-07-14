

A jaguar in the facilities of the Refugio Salvaje Foundation, located in Jayaque, El Salvador. A similar animal escaped its enclosure Saturday at a zoo in New Orleans. (Oscar Rivera/EFE)

An adult male jaguar escaped its enclosure and fatally attacked four alpacas, one emu and a fox at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, according to a press release.

The feline was first reported missing from its enclosure at 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning and was located, sedated and returned to the enclosure by 8:15 a.m., according to zoo officials.

The zoo described the fatal attacks as a “tragic loss,” but noted that no human injuries were reported.

The big cat’s enclosure is located in a part of the park called Jaguar Jungle, which is also home to a children’s play area, as well as exhibits featuring bats, giant cave roaches, tarantulas and poison arrow frogs.

The zoo announced that it would remain closed through Saturday, but would reopen Sunday. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern time.

The zoo, originated from a bird habitat built in 1916, is a “58-acre jewel ranking among the nation’s best zoos,” according to the Audubon Nature Institute, which oversees the zoo and other properties. It is situated in Uptown New Orleans, between Audubon Park and the Mississippi River.