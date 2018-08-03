#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

It is Friday. It is summer.

And so, with those disclaimers out of the way, we now bring you a news story about dozens of goats that briefly took over a neighborhood in Boise, and Twitter along with it.

The goats turned up early Friday in a residential neighborhood on the western side of Boise, Idaho. There were dozens of them — “about 100,” according to the man who brought this news to the world via Twitter, KTVB reporter Joe Parris. Their provenance was initially unknown, though some sported eartags suggesting they might be livestock on the lam.

Photos from the scene indicated they were doing as goats do: busily stripping rose bushes, nibbling ivy off trees and mowing lawns.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

“Animal control is here,” Parris told an anchor at the news station. “They initially showed up with one truck and they realized very quickly that wasn’t going to be enough.”

The goats, it was clear, could not be contained. Neither could the goat puns. KTVB’s web story was headlined “New kids on the block.” Twitter users piled on:

You're not kidding around — Robby Hesselbrock (@rdhesselbrock) August 3, 2018

About an hour after Parris’s initial breaking news tweet, the goatscapade came to an end, and it emerged that these were in fact professional goats. By 8:30 a.m. local time, the animals had been “loaded back onto a truck owned by ‘We Rent Goats,'” Parris reported.

The company, according to its website, does just what it claims — rents out goats — “to remove noxious weeds from fields, acreage, pastures, open spaces, ditches, ravines, embankments … you name it and the goats can clear it.”

And given the chance, it seems, the goats will also clear flower beds.

And "Occupy Boise" ends peacefully....... — Rudy Espino (@GrizGolfCoach) August 3, 2018

