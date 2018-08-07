A torrent of softball-size hail killed an endangered vulture and a duck while injuring 14 people at a Colorado zoo on Monday.

One visitor’s video shows hail plunging into the water at a bear enclosure, churning the water as bears pelted with ice scramble at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Other video shows hail shredding leaves and branches.

Five injured people were transported to a hospital, and nine were treated at the scene, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said Monday. About 3,400 guests were at the zoo on Monday, the zoo said in a statement, though it is unclear how many were there when the hail roared into the area.

The zoo helped coordinate evacuation to Cheyenne Mountain High School, the zoo said. It estimated that 400 cars in its parking lot were severely damaged.

#cheyennemountainzoo an idea of some of damage to vehicles at the zoo today. pic.twitter.com/fFWHFEjQcG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

Motswari, a 13-year-old Cape vulture, was killed in the storm, the zoo said, along with a 4-year-old Muscovy duck named Daisy. The zoo did not specify how many animals were injured in the storm.

Cape vultures, also known as Cape Griffon vultures, are endangered scavengers native to southern Africa. Power line collisions and farmers poisoning animal carcasses to kill predators have largely eradicated the population. Cape vulture numbers have declined as much as 90 percent in three generations, vulture conservation group VulPro said last year.



A Cape vulture. (iStock)

About 4,200 breeding pairs are left globally, said Kerri Wolter, the chief executive and founder of the South Africa-based group. There are fewer than 20 in the United States, and conservationists focus on breeding in an effort to release more into the wild, Wolter told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Motswari was in a group of vultures Wolter helped gather about 12 years ago. Motswari had collided with a power line and could not fly. But the vulture was an icon for awareness and fundraising.

“It’s a massive loss,” Wolter said.

Muscovy ducks are native to Mexico and Central and South America but are common and found worldwide.

The zoo did not respond to a request for comment. In its statement, the zoo said it was closed Tuesday so officials could clear debris and survey the “significant damage” to determine its reopening date. It is not clear whether the zoo had confirmed that all animals were alive apart from Motswari and Daisy.

Read more:

Dozens of professional goats briefly took over a neighborhood in Boise

Trump’s wildlife protection council is mostly trophy hunters and donors, lawsuit says