The list of colleges and universities around the country that are now test-optional for admissions — meaning students can decide whether or not to submit ACT or SAT scores — keeps growing.
Here are the leading 275-plus colleges and universities on the list of more than 900 test-optional schools, a list maintained by the nonprofit National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a nonprofit known as FairTest that works to end the misuse and abuse of standardized tests. The list includes a small number of test-flexible schools, which allow students to submit test scores of their choice, including Advanced Placement scores rather than SAT or ACT scores.
And here’s the full list of test-optional colleges and universities, as of spring 2017. The key to the chart is both here and at the end:
Key
1 SAT/ACT used only for placement and/or academic advising
2 SAT/ACT required only from out-of-state applicants
3 SAT/ACT may be required but considered only when minimum GPA and/or class rank is not met
4 SAT/ACT required for some programs
5 Test Flexible: SAT/ACT not required if other college level exams specified by school, such as SAT Subject Test, Advanced Placement, or Int’l Baccalaureate, submitted — contact school for details
6 Placement test or school-specific admissions exam score required if not submitting SAT/ACT
7 Admission/Eligibility Index calculated with 3.5 GPA and combined SAT Critical Reading plus Math score of 400
Sources: College Board 2017 College Handbook; U.S. News & World Report College Guide 2017; U.S. Department of Education Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), admissions office websites; and news reports.
|Name
|City
|State
|Academy College3
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Academy of Art University
|San Francisco
|CA
|Academy of Couture Art
|West Hollywood
|CA
|Adventist University of Health Sciences1
|Orlando
|FL
|Agnes Scott College
|Decatur
|GA
|Albright College
|Reading
|PA
|Alcorn State University1, 3
|Alcorn
|MS
|Allegheny College
|Meadville
|PA
|Allen University
|Columbia
|SC
|Alliant International University
|San Diego
|CA
|Amberton University
|Garland
|TX
|Ambridge University
|Online
|—
|American Academy of Art
|Chicago
|IL
|American Baptist College
|Nashville
|TN
|American Indian College of the Assemblies of God
|Phoenix
|AZ
|American InterContinental University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|American International College
|Springfield
|MA
|American Jewish University
|Los Angeles
|CA
|American Military University
|Charles Town
|WV
|American Musical and Dramatic Academy
|Los Angeles
|CA
|American National University
|Multiple Locations
|—
|American Public University System
|Online
|—
|American Sentinel University
|Online
|—
|American University
|Washington
|DC
|Amridge University
|Online
|—
|Andrew University
|Online
|—
|Angelo State University3
|Angelo
|TX
|Anna Maria College 4
|Paxton
|MA
|Anthem College
|Online
|—
|Antioch University – Midwest
|Yellow Springs
|OH
|Apex School of Theology
|Durham
|NC
|Argosy University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Arizona State University3
|Tempe
|AZ
|Arkansas Baptist College
|Little Rock
|AR
|Arlington Baptist College1
|Arlington
|TX
|Art Center College of Design
|Pasadena
|CA
|Art Institute of Atlanta
|Atlanta
|GA
|Art Institute of California
|Multiple Sites
|CA
|Art Institute of Charlotte
|Charlotte
|NC
|Art Institute of Colorado
|Denver
|CO
|Art Institute of Dallas
|Dallas
|TX
|Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|Art Institute of Houston
|Houston
|TX
|Art Institute of Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Art Institute of Michigan
|Novi
|MI
|Art Institute of Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Art Institute of Phoenix
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Art Institute of Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Art Institute of Portland
|Portland
|OR
|Art Institute of Seattle
|Seattle
|WA
|Art Institute of Tucson
|Tucson
|AZ
|Art Institute of Washington
|Arlington
|VA
|Art Institutes International Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Ashford University
|Online
|—
|Aspen University
|Online
|—
|Assumption College
|Worcester
|MA
|Atlanta Metropolitan State College 1
|Atlanta
|GA
|Atlantic University College
|Guaynabo
|PR
|Atlantis University
|Miami
|FL
|Augustana College
|Rock Island
|IL
|Austin College
|Sherman
|TX
|Bainbridge State College
|Bainbridge
|GA
|Baker College
|Multiple Sites
|MI
|Baldwin-Wallace University
|Berea
|OH
|Baptist Bible College
|Springfield
|MO
|Baptist Missionary Ass’n Theological Seminary
|Jacksonville
|TX
|Baptist University of the Americas
|San Antonio
|TX
|Barber-Scotia1
|Concord
|NC
|Bard College
|Annandale-on-Hudson
|NY
|Bard College at Simon’s Rock
|Great Barrington
|MA
|Bates College
|Lewiston
|ME
|Bay Path University
|Longmeadow
|MA
|Bay State College
|Boston
|MA
|Bayamon Central University
|Bayamon
|PR
|Beacon College
|Leesburg
|FL
|Beckfield College
|Florence
|KY
|Beis Medrash Heichal Dovid
|Far Rockaway
|NY
|Bellevue College
|Bellevue
|WA
|Bellevue University
|Omaha
|NE
|Belmont Abbey College3
|Belmont
|NC
|Beloit College
|Beloit
|WI
|Bemidji State University1, 3
|Bemidji
|MN
|Benedict College3
|Columbia
|SC
|Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology
|Boston
|MA
|Bennett College
|Greensboro
|NC
|Bennington College
|Bennington
|VT
|Berkeley College
|Multiple Locations
|NY
|Berklee College of Music
|Boston
|MA
|Beth HaMedrahs Shaarei Yosher
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Beth HaTalmud Rabbinical College
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Beth Medrash Govoha
|Lakewood
|NJ
|Bethesda University of California
|Anaheim
|CA
|Beulah Heights University
|Atlanta
|GA
|Birmingham-Southern College
|Birmingham
|AL
|Bismarck State College6
|Bismarck
|ND
|Black Hills State University3
|Spearfish
|SD
|Bluefield State College3
|Bluefield
|WV
|Boise State University2, 3
|Boise
|ID
|Boricua College
|New York
|NY
|Boston Architectural College
|Boston
|MA
|Boston Conservatory
|Boston
|MA
|Bowdoin College
|Brunswick
|ME
|Brandeis University
|Waltham
|MA
|Brandman University
|Online
|—
|Brazosport College
|Lake Jackson
|TX
|Brenau University
|Gainesville
|GA
|Brevard College
|Brevard
|NC
|Bridgewater State University
|Bridgewater
|MA
|Broadview University
|Multiple Sites
|UT
|Brooks Institute
|Santa Barbara
|CA
|Broward College 6
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Brown College
|Mendota Heights
|MN
|Brown Mackie College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Bryant & Stratton College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Bryant University
|Smithfield
|RI
|Bryn Mawr College
|Bryn Mawr
|PA
|Cabrini College 4
|Radnor
|PA
|California Christian College
|Fresno
|CA
|California Coast University
|Online
|—
|California College4
|Multiple Sites
|CA
|California College of the Arts
|San Francisco
|CA
|California Institute of the Arts
|Valencia
|CA
|California Intercontinental University
|Online
|—
|California Maritime Academy3
|Vallejo
|CA
|California Miramar University
|San Diego
|CA
|California National University for Advanced Studies
|Northridge
|CA
|California State Polytechnic University, Pomona 3
|Pomona
|CA
|California University of Management and Sciences
|Anaheim
|CA
|Calumet College of St. Joseph1
|Hammond
|IN
|Cambridge College
|Cambridge
|MA
|Cameron University
|Lawton
|OK
|Capella University
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Caribbean University
|Bayamon
|PR
|Carlos Albizu University
|Miami
|FL
|Carolina Christian College
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|Carrington College
|Online
|—
|Carthage College4
|Kenosha
|WI
|Carver College
|Atlanta
|GA
|Catawba College
|Salisbury
|NC
|Catholic University of America, The
|Washington
|DC
|Cazenovia College
|Cazenovia
|NY
|Central Penn College 4
|Summerdale
|PA
|Central Pennsylvania College
|Summerdale
|PA
|Central Washington University3
|Ellensburg
|WA
|Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim-Lebavitch
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Chadron State College1
|Chadron
|NE
|Chamberlain College of Nursing
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Chaparral College
|Tucson
|AZ
|Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary
|Charlotte
|NC
|Charter College
|Anchorage
|AK
|Charter Oak State College
|Newington
|CT
|Chatham University
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Chipola College
|Marianna
|FL
|Christian Life College 1
|Mount Prospect
|IL
|Christopher Newport University3
|Newport News
|VA
|Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science
|Cincinnati
|OH
|City College
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|City University
|Multiple Sites
|WA
|Clark University
|Worcester
|MA
|Clear Creek Baptist Bible College
|Pineville
|KY
|Cleveland Institute of Music4
|Cleveland
|OH
|Clinton College
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Cogswell Polytechnical College
|Sunnyvale
|CA
|Colby College5
|Waterville
|ME
|Colby-Sawyer College
|New London
|NH
|Coleman University
|San Diego
|CA
|College America
|Multiple Sites
|—
|College of Biblical Studies
|Houston
|TX
|College of Business and Technology
|Miami
|FL
|College of Central Florida 6
|Ocala
|FL
|College of Health Sciences
|Roanoke
|VA
|College of Idaho, The
|Caldwell
|ID
|College of Menominee Nation
|Multiple Sites
|WI
|College of New Rochelle: School of New Resources
|New Rochelle
|NY
|College of Southern Nevada
|Las Vegas
|NV
|College of St. Joseph in Vermont
|Rutland
|VT
|College of the Atlantic
|Bar Harbor
|ME
|College of the Holy Cross
|Worcester
|MA
|College of the Humanities and Sciences
|Tempe
|AZ
|College of Westchester, The
|White Plains
|NY
|Collins College
|Tempe
|AZ
|Colorado College5
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Colorado Mountain College6
|Glenwood Springs
|CO
|Colorado Technical University
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Columbia Basin College
|Pasco
|WA
|Columbia Centro Universitario
|Caguas
|PR
|Columbia College
|Chicago
|IL
|Columbia College
|Multiple Sites
|MO
|Columbia College Hollywood
|Tarzana
|CA
|Columbia Southern University
|Orange Beach
|AL
|Columbus College of Art & Design
|Columbus
|OH
|Concordia College 6
|Bronxville
|NY
|Concordia College
|Selma
|AL
|Connecticut College
|New London
|CT
|Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico
|San Juan
|PR
|Cornell College
|Mount Vernon
|IA
|Cornish College of the Arts
|Seattle
|WA
|Cox College 6
|Springfield
|MO
|Creative Center
|Omaha
|NE
|Criswell College
|Dallas
|TX
|Crossroads Bible College
|Indianapolis
|IN
|CSU Bakersfield3
|Bakersfield
|CA
|CSU Channel Islands 3
|Camarillo
|CA
|CSU Chico3
|Chico
|CA
|CSU Dominguez Hills3
|Dominguez Hills
|CA
|CSU East Bay3
|Hayward
|CA
|CSU Fresno3
|Fresno
|CA
|CSU Fullerton3
|Fullerton
|CA
|CSU Long Beach3
|Long Beach
|CA
|CSU Los Angeles3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|CSU Monterey Bay3
|Seaside
|CA
|CSU Northridge3
|Northridge
|CA
|CSU Sacramento3
|Sacramento
|CA
|CSU San Bernardino3
|San Bernardino
|CA
|CSU San Marcos3
|San Marcos
|CA
|CSU Stanislaus3
|Stanislaus
|CA
|Culinary Institute of America
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Curtis Institute of Music 1
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Daemen College
|Amherst
|NY
|Dakota State University1, 3
|Madison
|SD
|Darkei Noam Rabbinical College
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Darton State College 6
|Albany
|GA
|Davenport University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Daytona State College
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|Dean College
|Franklin
|MA
|Denison University
|Granville
|OH
|Denver School of Nursing
|Denver
|CO
|DePaul University
|Chicago
|IL
|DeSales University 4
|Center Valley
|PA
|Design Institute of San Diego
|San Diego
|CA
|DeVry University3
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Dickinson College
|Carlisle
|PA
|Dickinson State University1, 4
|Dickinson
|ND
|Digital Media Arts College
|Boca Raton
|FL
|Dine College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Divine Word College
|Epworth
|IA
|Dixie State University
|Saint George
|UT
|Doane University 3
|Crete
|NE
|Donnelly College
|Kansas City
|KS
|Drake University 3
|Des Moines
|IA
|Drew University
|Madison
|NJ
|Drexel University5
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Dunlap-Stone University
|Online
|—
|Dunwoody College of Technology
|Minneapolis
|MN
|Duquesne University3, 4
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Earlham College
|Richmond
|IN
|East Central University3
|Ada
|OK
|East Georgia State College 6
|Swainsboro
|GA
|East Stroudsburg University
|East Stroudsburg
|PA
|East Tennessee State University3
|Johnson City
|TN
|East Texas Baptist University 3
|Marshall
|TX
|East-West University
|Chicago
|IL
|Eastern Connecticut State University3, 4
|Windham
|CT
|Eastern Florida State College 6
|Cocoa
|FL
|Eastern Oregon University 1, 3
|LaGrande
|OR
|Eastern Washington University3
|Cheney
|WA
|Eastman School of Music
|Rochester
|NY
|ECPI University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|EDP University of Puerto Rico
|Multiple Sites
|PR
|Elizabethtown College 3
|Elizabethtown
|PA
|Ellis University
|Chicago
|IL
|Elmira College
|Elmira
|NY
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Emerson College
|Boston
|MA
|Emmanuel College
|Boston
|MA
|Emporia State University2, 3
|Emporia
|KS
|Endicott College4
|Beverly
|MA
|Epic Bible College
|Sacramento
|CA
|Escuela de Artes Plasticas de Puerto Rico
|San Juan
|PR
|Eugene Lang College The New School for Liberal Arts
|New York
|NY
|Evangel University
|Springfield
|MO
|Everest University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Everglades University
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Ex’pression College6
|Emeryville
|CA
|Excelsior College
|Albany
|NY
|Fairfield University
|Fairfield
|CT
|Fairmont State College
|Fairmont
|WV
|Faith Evangelical College & Seminary
|Tacoma
|WA
|Family of Faith College
|Shawnee
|OK
|Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Fashion Institute of Technology
|New York
|NY
|Ferris State University3
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Finlandia University
|Hancock
|MI
|Five Towns College
|Dix Hills
|NY
|Florida Career College
|Multiple Sites
|FL
|Florida Memorial University 1
|Miami Gardens
|FL
|Florida National University
|Multiple Sites
|FL
|Florida SouthWestern State College
|Fort Myers
|FL
|Florida State College
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Florida Tech
|Online
|—
|Fort Hays State University1
|Hays
|KS
|Franklin and Marshall College
|Lancaster
|PA
|Franklin Pierce University
|Rindge
|NH
|Franklin University
|Columbus
|OH
|Fremont College
|Online
|—
|Friends University
|Wichita
|KS
|Friends World Program of Long Island University
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Full Sail University
|Winter Park
|FL
|Furman University
|Greenville
|SC
|Galen College of Nursing 6
|Multiple Sites
|—
|George Mason University3
|Fairfax
|VA
|George Washington Universirty
|Washington
|DC
|Georgia Gwinnett College 6
|Lawrenceville
|GA
|Georgia Highlands College 4
|Multiple Sites
|GA
|Gettysburg College
|Gettysburg
|PA
|Glenville State College3
|Glenville
|WV
|Global University
|Springfield
|MO
|Globe Institute of Technology
|New York
|NY
|Globe University
|Multiple Sites
|MN
|God’s Bible School and College1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Goddard College
|Plainfield
|VT
|Golden Gate University
|San Francisco
|CA
|Goldfarb School of Nursing
|St. Louis
|MO
|Goodwin College
|East Hartford
|CT
|Goucher College
|Baltimore
|MD
|Grace Bible College1
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Grace College of Divinity
|Fayetteville
|NC
|Grace Mission University
|Fullerton
|CA
|Grace School of Theology
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Grambling State University1
|Grambling
|LA
|Grand Canyon University3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Granite State College
|Concord
|NH
|Grantham University
|Online
|—
|Gratz College
|Melrose Park
|PA
|Great Basin College
|Elko
|NV
|Green Mountain College
|Poultney
|VT
|Guilford College
|Greensboro
|NC
|Gulf Coast State College 6
|Panama City
|FL
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|St. Peter
|MN
|Hallmark University 3
|San Antonio
|TX
|Hamilton College5
|Clinton
|NY
|Hamilton Technical College
|Davenport
|IA
|Hampshire College
|Amherst
|MA
|Hampton University3
|Hampton
|VA
|Harris-Stowe State University 1
|St. Louis
|MO
|Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Harrison Middleton University
|Online
|—
|Hartwick College
|Oneonta
|NY
|Haskell Indian Nations University3
|Lawrence
|KS
|Helene Fuld College of Nursing 6
|New York
|NY
|Heritage Bible College
|Dunn
|NC
|Heritage Christian University
|Florence
|AL
|Heritage University
|Toppenish
|WA
|Herzing University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Hickey College
|St. Louis
|MO
|Hilbert College
|Hamburg
|NY
|Hiram College 3
|Hiram
|OH
|Hobart and William Smith Colleges
|Geneva
|NY
|Hobe Sound Bible College1
|Hobe Sound
|FL
|Hodges University
|Naples
|FL
|Hofstra University4
|Hempstead
|NY
|Holy Apostles College and Seminary3
|Cromwell
|CT
|Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary
|Jordanville
|NY
|Hood College3
|Frederick
|MD
|Horizon University
|San Diego
|CA
|Houghton College4
|Houghton
|NY
|Hult International Business School
|San Francisco
|CA
|Humboldt State University (CSU)3
|Arcata
|CA
|Humphreys College
|Stockton
|CA
|Huntington College of Health Sciences
|Online
|—
|Huntsville Bible College
|Huntsville
|AL
|Hussian School of Art
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Idaho State University 2, 3
|Pocatello
|ID
|Illinois College
|Jacksonville
|IL
|Illinois Institute of Art
|Multiple Sites
|IL
|Immaculata University 4
|Immaculata
|PA
|Independence University
|Online
|—
|Indian River State College
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|INSTE Bible College
|Online
|—
|Institute of American Indian Arts 6
|Santa Fe
|NM
|Inter American University of Puerto Rico
|Multiple Sites
|PR
|Interior Designers Institute
|Newport Beach
|CA
|International Academy of Design and Technology
|Multiple Sites
|—
|International Baptist College
|Chandler
|AZ
|International Business College
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|Ithaca College
|Ithaca
|NY
|Jacksonville University
|Jacksonville
|FL
|John F. Kennedy University
|Multiple Sites
|CA
|John Paul the Great Catholic University 3
|Escondido
|CA
|Johnson & Wales University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Johnson State College
|Johnson
|VT
|Jones College
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Jose Maria Vargas University
|Pembroke Pines
|FL
|Juilliard School
|New York
|NY
|Juniata College
|Huntington
|PA
|Kalamazoo College
|Kalamazoo
|MI
|Kansas State University2
|Manhattan
|KS
|Kaplan University
|Multiple Sites
|IA
|Kehilath Yakov Rabbinical Seminary
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Keiser University
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Kendall College3
|Chicago
|IL
|Keuka College
|Keuka Park
|NY
|Keystone College
|La Plume
|PA
|King University
|Bristol
|TN
|King’s College
|Wilkes-Barre
|PA
|King’s University, The
|Van Nuys
|CA
|Knox College
|Galesburg
|IL
|La Sierra University3
|Riverside
|CA
|Laboure College
|Milton
|MA
|Laguna College of Art and Design
|Laguna Beach
|CA
|Lake Erie College
|Painesville
|OH
|Lake Forest College
|Lake Forest
|IL
|Lake-Sumter State College 6
|Leesburg
|FL
|Lamar University1, 3
|Beaumont
|TX
|Landmark College
|Putney
|VT
|Langston University3
|Langston
|OK
|Lasell College4
|Newton
|MA
|Laurel University
|High Point
|NC
|Lawrence University
|Appleton
|WI
|Le Moyne College
|Syracuse
|NY
|Lebanon Valley College
|Annville
|PA
|Lees-McRae College
|Banner Elk
|NC
|Lester L. Cox College of Nursing and Health Science
|Springfield
|MO
|Lewis and Clark College
|Portland
|OR
|Lewis-Clark State College 2, 3
|Lewiston
|ID
|Lincoln College of New England
|Multiple Sites
|CT
|Lincoln University1
|Jefferson City
|MO
|Lincoln University, Oakland
|Oakland
|CA
|Lindsey Wilson College1
|Columbia
|KY
|Logan University
|Chesterfield
|MO
|Loma Linda University
|Loma Linda
|CA
|Long Island University 4
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Longy School of Music
|Cambridge
|MA
|Louisiana State University1, 3, 4
|Shreveport
|LA
|Louisiana State University — Alexandria
|Alexandria
|LA
|Loyola University Maryland
|Baltimore
|MD
|Luther Rice University
|Lithonia
|GA
|Lycoming College 3
|Williamsport
|PA
|Lynn University
|Boca Raton
|FL
|Machzikei Hadath Rabbinical College
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Maharishi University of Management
|Fairfield
|IA
|Maine College of Art
|Portland
|ME
|Manhattan Christian College3
|Manhattan
|KS
|Manhattan School of Music
|New York
|NY
|Manhattanville College
|Purchase
|NY
|Mannes College The New School for Music
|New York
|NY
|Manthano Christian College
|Westland
|MI
|Marian University 3
|Fond du Lac
|WI
|Marist College
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|Marlboro College
|Marlboro
|VT
|Martin Methodist College3
|Pulaski
|TN
|Martin University
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Marylhurst University
|Marylhurst
|OR
|Marymount California University
|Rancho Palos Verdes
|CA
|Marymount University 3
|Arlington
|VA
|Maryville University of Saint Louis 4
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Massachusetts College of Art and Design
|Boston
|MA
|Mayville State University1
|Mayville
|ND
|McDaniel College (Western MD College)3
|Westminster
|MD
|McNally Smith College of Music
|St. Paul
|MN
|McNeese State University
|Lake Charles
|LA
|Medgar Evers College (CUNY)4
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Mercy College
|Dobbs Ferry
|NY
|Mercy College of Ohio 4
|Toledo
|OH
|Mercyhurst University
|Erie
|PA
|Merrimack College
|North Andover
|MA
|Mesivta of Eastern Pkwy Rabbinical Seminary
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem of America
|New York
|NY
|Mesivta Torah Vodaath Seminary
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Messenger College
|Euless
|TX
|Metropolitan College of New York
|New York
|NY
|Metropolitan State College of Denver3
|Denver
|CO
|Metropolitan State University3
|St. Paul
|MN
|Miami International University of Art and Design
|Miami
|FL
|Miami-Dade College
|Miami
|FL
|Michigan Jewish Institute
|Oak Park
|MI
|Mid-America Christian University1
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|MidAmerica Nazarene University 1, 3
|Olathe
|KS
|Middle Tennessee State University1, 3
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Middlebury College5
|Middlebury
|VT
|Midland University3
|Fremont
|NE
|Midstate College
|Peoria
|IL
|Midwestern State University3
|Wichita Falls
|TX
|Miles College1
|Fairfield
|AL
|Miller-Motte College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Mills College
|Oakland
|CA
|Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
|Milwaukee
|WI
|Minerva Schools at KGI
|San Francisco
|CA
|Minnesota Bible College1
|Rochester
|MN
|Minnesota State University1, 3
|Mankato
|MN
|Minot State University1
|Minot
|ND
|Mirrer Yeshiva
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Mississippi State University 3
|Starkville
|MS
|Mississippi University for Women1, 3
|Columbus
|MS
|Mississippi Valley State University1, 3
|Itta Bena
|MS
|Missouri Southern State University
|Joplin
|MO
|Missouri Tech6
|St. Charles
|MO
|Missouri Western State University3
|St. Joseph
|MO
|Mitchell College
|New London
|CT
|Monroe College
|New York
|NY
|Montana State University: Billings1, 3
|Billings
|MT
|Montana State University: Bozeman1, 3
|Bozeman
|MT
|Montana State University: Northern1, 3
|Havre
|MT
|Montana Tech of the University of Montana
|Butte
|MT
|Montclair State University
|Montclair
|NJ
|Montserrat College of Art
|Beverly
|MA
|Moore College of Art & Design
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Morris College
|Sumter
|SC
|Mount Angel Seminary
|St. Benedict
|OR
|Mount Holyoke College
|South Hadley
|MA
|Mount Ida College 4
|Newton
|MA
|Mount Sierra College
|Monrovia
|CA
|Mount Washington College
|Multiple Sites
|NH
|Muhlenberg College4
|Allentown
|PA
|Multnomah University
|Portland
|OR
|Naropa University
|Boulder
|CO
|National American University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|National Business College
|Roanoke
|VA
|National College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|National Paralegal College
|Online
|—
|National University
|La Jolla
|CA
|National-Louis University
|Chicago
|IL
|Navajo Technical University
|Crownpoint
|NM
|Nazarene Bible College
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|Nazareth College
|Rochester
|NY
|Nebraska Wesleyan University3
|Lincoln
|NE
|Ner Israel Rabbinical College
|Baltimore
|MD
|Neumont University
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Nevada State College
|Henderson
|NV
|New Charter University
|San Francisco
|CA
|New Charter University
|Online
|—
|New England College
|Henniker
|NH
|New England Conservatory
|Boston
|MA
|New England Institute of Art and Communication
|Brookline
|MA
|New England Institute of Technology
|Warwick
|RI
|New Hampshire Institute of Art
|Manchester
|NH
|New Hope Christian College
|Eugene
|OR
|New Life Theological Seminary
|Charlotte
|NC
|New Mexico Highlands University1
|Las Vegas
|NM
|New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary
|New Orleans
|LA
|New School of Architecture & Design
|San Diego
|CA
|New York City College of Technology (CUNY)
|Brooklyn
|NY
|New York College of Health Professions
|New York
|NY
|New York University5
|New York
|NY
|Newbury College
|Brookline
|MA
|Nicholls State University
|Thibodaux
|LA
|Nichols College 3
|Dudley
|MA
|North American University
|Stafford
|TX
|North Seattle College 2
|Seattle
|WA
|Northcentral University
|Online
|—
|Northeast Catholic College
|Warner
|NH
|Northeastern Illinois University1, 3
|Chicago
|IL
|Northeastern State University1, 3
|Tahlequah
|OK
|Northern Arizona University
|Flagstaff
|AZ
|Northern New Mexico College
|Espanola
|NM
|Northern State University 3
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Northland College 3
|Ashland
|WI
|Northpoint Bible College1
|Haverhill
|MA
|Northwest College of Art & Design
|Poulsbo
|WA
|Northwest Florida State College
|Niceville
|FL
|Northwest Indian College
|Bellingham
|WA
|Northwest Nazarene College1, 3
|Nampa
|ID
|Northwestern Michigan College
|Traverse City
|MI
|Northwestern Oklahoma State University1, 3
|Alva
|OK
|Northwestern Polytechnic University
|Fremont
|CA
|Northwestern State University1
|Natchitoches
|LA
|Norwich University 4
|Nofthfield
|VT
|Notre Dame of Maryland University
|Baltimore
|MD
|Oak Hills Christian College3
|Bemidji
|MN
|Oakland University 1
|Rochester
|MI
|Oakwood University1
|Huntsville
|AL
|Oglala Lakota College
|Kyle
|SD
|Ohio Mid-Western College 6
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Ohio State University, Lima2
|Lima
|OH
|Ohio State University, Mansfield2
|Mansfield
|OH
|Ohio State University, Marion2
|Marion
|OH
|Ohio State University, Newark2
|Newark
|OH
|Ohio University, Lancaster Campus 6
|Lancaster
|OH
|Ohio University: Chillicothe Campus 4
|Chillicothe
|OH
|Ohio University: Eastern Campus1
|St. Clairsville
|OH
|Ohio University: Southern Campus at Ironton
|Ironton
|OH
|Ohio University: Zaneville Campus
|Zaneville
|OH
|Ohio Wesleyan University3
|Delaware
|OH
|Ohr HaMeir Theological Seminary
|Courtland Manor
|NY
|Ohr Somayach-Tanenbaum Ed. Center
|Monsey
|NY
|Oklahoma Panhandle State University
|Goodwell
|OK
|Oklahoma State University3
|Stillwater
|OK
|Oklahoma State University 1
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Oklahoma Wesleyan University3
|Bartlesville
|OK
|Old Dominion University 3
|Norfolk
|VA
|Olympic College
|Bremerton
|WA
|Oregon College of Art & Craft
|Portland
|OR
|Oregon Institute of Technology1, 3
|Klamath Falls
|OR
|Oregon State University, Cascades Campus1, 3
|Bend
|OR
|Otis College of Art and Design
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Ottawa University3
|Ottawa
|KS
|Pacific Northwest College of Art
|Portland
|OR
|Pacific Rim Christian University
|Honolulu
|HI
|Pacific States University
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Pacific Union College 3
|Angwin
|CA
|Palm Beach State College6
|Lake Worth
|FL
|Park University 3
|Parkville
|MO
|Parker University
|Dallas
|TX
|Pasco-Hernando State College
|Multiple Locations
|FL
|Patten University
|Oakland
|CA
|Paul Quinn College1
|Dallas
|TX
|Paul Smith’s College
|Paul Smiths
|NY
|Peirce College
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Peninsula College
|Port Angeles
|WA
|Penn Foster College
|Online
|—
|Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Pennsylvania College of Art and Design
|Lancaster
|PA
|Pennsylvania College of Technology4
|Williamsport
|PA
|Pensacola State College 6
|Pensacola
|FL
|Peru State College2
|Peru
|NE
|Pfeiffer University
|Misenheimer
|NC
|Pillar College
|Multiple Locations
|NJ
|Pine Manor College
|Chestnut Hill
|MA
|Pittsburg State University1, 2
|Pittsburg
|KS
|Pitzer College
|Claremont
|CA
|Platt College
|Aurora
|CO
|Platt College
|Multiple Sites
|CA
|Plaza College
|New York
|NY
|Plymouth State University
|Plymouth
|NH
|Point Park University 3www.PointPark.edu
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Point University
|West Point
|GA
|Polk State College 6
|Winter Haven
|FL
|Portland State University 3
|Portland
|OR
|Prairie View A&M University1, 3
|Prairie View
|TX
|Presbyterian College3
|Clinton
|SC
|Presentation College
|Aberdeen
|SD
|Providence College
|Providence
|RI
|Quinnipiac University 4
|Hamden
|CT
|Rabbi Jacob Joseph School
|Edison
|NY
|Rabbinical Academy Mesivta Rabbi Chaim Berlin
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical College Beth Shraga
|Monsey
|NY
|Rabbinical College Bobover Yeshiva Bnci Zion
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical College Ch’san Sofer
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical College of America
|Morristown
|NJ
|Rabbinical College of Long Island
|Long Island
|NY
|Rabbinical College of Ohr Shimon Yisroel
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical College of Telshe
|Wickliffe
|OH
|Rabbinical Seminary Adas Yereim
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical Seminary M’kor Chaim
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Rabbinical Seminary of America
|Forest Hills
|NY
|Radford University3
|Radford
|VA
|Ranken Technical College
|St. Louis
|MO
|Rasmussen College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Regis College4
|Weston
|MA
|Remington College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Ringling College of Art and Design
|Sarasota
|FL
|Ripon College
|Ripon
|WI
|Rivier University 4
|Nashua
|NH
|Roanoke College 3
|Salem
|VA
|Robert B. Miller College
|Battle Creek
|MI
|Robert Morris University
|Chicago
|IL
|Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design 1
|Denver
|CO
|Roger Williams University
|Bristol
|RI
|Rollins College
|Winter Park
|FL
|Rowan University3
|Glassboro
|NJ
|Russell Sage College
|Troy
|NY
|Sacred Heart Major Seminary
|Detroit
|MI
|Sacred Heart University
|Fairfield
|CT
|Sage College of Albany
|Albany
|NY
|Saint Anselm College4
|Manchester
|NH
|Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary
|Overbrook
|PA
|Saint Gregory’s University, 1
|Shawnee
|OK
|Saint Johns River State College6
|Palatka
|FL
|Saint Joseph’s College 4
|Standish
|ME
|Saint Joseph’s University
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Saint Leo University 3
|Saint Leo
|FL
|Saint Michael’s College www.smcvt.edu
|Colchester
|VT
|Saint Peter’s University4
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Saint Thomas University1
|Miami
|FL
|Salem International University
|Salem
|WV
|Salem State University
|Salem
|MA
|Salisbury University3
|Salisbury
|MD
|Salish Kootenai College
|Pablo
|MT
|Salve Regina University 4
|Newport
|RI
|Sam Houston State University3
|Huntsville
|TX
|San Francisco Art Institute
|San Francisco
|CA
|San Francisco Conservatory of Music
|San Francisco
|CA
|San Francisco State University (CSU)3
|San Francisco
|CA
|San Jose State University (CSU)3
|San Jose
|CA
|Sanford-Brown College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Santa Fe College 6
|Gainesville
|FL
|Sarah Lawrence College
|Bronxville
|NY
|Schiller International University
|Dunedin
|FL
|School of the Museum of Fine Arts
|Boston
|MA
|Seattle Central College 6
|Seattle
|WA
|Selma University1
|Selma
|AL
|Seminole State College 6
|Bradenton
|FL
|Sewanee – The University of the South
|Sewanee
|TN
|Shasta Bible College
|Redding
|CA
|Shawnee State University
|Portsmouth
|OH
|Shiloh University
|Kalona
|IA
|Shiloh University
|Online
|—
|Shimer College
|Chicago
|IL
|Shor Yoshuv Rabbinical College
|Far Rockaway
|NY
|Siena College 4
|Loudonville
|NY
|Siena Heights University
|Adrian
|MI
|Silicon Valley University
|San Jose
|CA
|Sinte Gleska University
|Rosebud
|SD
|Skidmore College
|Saratoga Springs
|NY
|Smith College
|Northampton
|MA
|Sojourner-Douglass College
|Baltimore
|MD
|Sonoma State University (CSU)3
|Rohnert Park
|CA
|South College
|Knoxville
|TN
|South Dakota School of Mines and Technology1, 3
|Rapid City
|SD
|South Dakota State University3
|Brookings
|SD
|South Florida State College 6
|Avon Park
|FL
|South Georgia State College 4, 6
|Douglas
|GA
|South Seattle College 6
|Seattle
|WA
|South Texas College
|McAllen
|TX
|South University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Southeastern Baptist College 1
|Laurel
|MS
|Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Southeastern Louisiana University1
|Hammond
|LA
|Southeastern Oklahoma State University3
|Durant
|OK
|Southern California Institute of Technology
|Anaheim
|CA
|Southern California Seminary
|El Cajon
|CA
|Southern New Hampshire University
|Manchester
|NH
|Southern Technical College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Southern University & A&M College1, 2
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Southern University – New Orleans 2, 3
|New Orleans
|LA
|Southwest Baptist University 3
|Bolivar
|MO
|Southwest Minnesota State University1, 3
|Marshall
|MN
|Southwest University
|Online
|—
|Southwest University of Visual Arts3
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Southwestern Christian College
|Terrell
|TX
|Southwestern Christian University 3
|Bethany
|OK
|Southwestern Oklahoma State University3
|Weatherford
|OK
|Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology
|Tulsa
|OK
|St. Augustine College
|Chicago
|IL
|St. John Vianney College Seminary
|Miami
|FL
|St. John’s College, Annapolis
|Annapolis
|MD
|St. John’s College, Santa Fe
|Santa Fe
|NM
|St. John’s University4
|New York
|NY
|St. Joseph Seminary College
|St. Benedict
|LA
|St. Lawrence University
|Canton
|NY
|St. Petersburg College
|St. Petersburg
|FL
|Stanbridge College
|Irvine
|CA
|State College of Florida
|Bradenton
|FL
|Stephen F. Austin State University1, 3
|Nacogdoches
|TX
|Sterling College
|Craftsbury Common
|VT
|Stetson University
|DeLand
|FL
|Stevens-Henager College
|Multiple Sites
|UT
|Stillman College1
|Tuscaloosa
|AL
|Stonehill College
|Easton
|MA
|Stratford University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Strayer University1
|Washington
|DC
|Sul Ross State University3
|Alpine
|TX
|Sullivan University
|Multiple Sites
|KY
|SUM Bible College & Theological Seminary
|Oakland
|CA
|SUNY College of Technology-Delhi
|Delhi
|NY
|SUNY Empire State College
|Saratoga Springs
|NY
|SUNY Potsdam
|Potsdam
|NY
|Susquehanna University
|Selinsgrove
|PA
|Talladega College3
|Talladega
|AL
|Talmudic University
|Miami Beach
|FL
|Talmudical Academy of New Jersey
|Adelphia
|NJ
|Talmudical Institute of Upstate New York
|Rochester
|NY
|Talmudical Seminary Oholei Torah
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Tarleton State University3
|Stephenville
|TX
|Telshe Yeshiva
|Chicago
|IL
|Temple University
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Texas A&M International University1, 3
|Laredo
|TX
|Texas A&M University — Texarkana 3
|Texarkana
|TX
|Texas A&M University, College Station3
|College Station
|TX
|Texas A&M University, Commerce3
|Commerce
|TX
|Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi3
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|Texas A&M University, Galveston3
|Galveston
|TX
|Texas A&M University, Kingsville3
|Kingsville
|TX
|Texas College1
|Tyler
|TX
|Texas Southern University1
|Houston
|TX
|Texas State University, San Marcos3
|San Marcos
|TX
|Texas Tech University3
|Lubbock
|TX
|Texas Woman’s University3
|Denton
|TX
|The College of Saint Rose
|Albany
|NY
|The University of Scranton3
|Scranton
|PA
|Thomas College
|Waterville
|ME
|Thomas Edison State University
|Trenton
|NJ
|Thomas More College of Liberal Arts1
|Merrimack
|NH
|Thomas University
|Thomasville
|GA
|Tiffin University1, 3
|Tiffin
|OH
|Torah Temimah Talmudical Seminary
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Touro University Worldwide
|Multiple Locations
|—
|Transylvania University
|Lexington
|KY
|Tri-State Bible College
|Multiple Sites
|OH
|Trident University International
|Online
|—
|Trinity Baptist College
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Trinity College
|Hartford
|CT
|Trinity Washington University
|Washington
|DC
|Trocaire College
|Buffalo
|NY
|Turabo University4
|Gurabo
|PR
|Turtle Mountain Community College
|Belcourt
|ND
|Union College4
|Schenectady
|NY
|Union Institute & University
|Multiple Sites
|—
|United States University
|Online
|—
|United Talmudical Seminary
|Brooklyn
|NY
|United Tribes Technical College
|Bismarck
|ND
|Unity College
|Unity
|ME
|Universidad Adventista de las Antillas
|Mayaguez
|PR
|Universidad del Este
|Carolina
|PR
|University of Advancing Technology
|Tempe
|AZ
|University of Alaska, Anchorage1, 3
|Anchorage
|AK
|University of Alaska, Fairbanks1, 3
|Fairbanks
|AK
|University of Alaska, Southeast1
|Juneau
|AK
|University of Arizona
|Tucson
|AZ
|University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
|Fort Smith
|AR
|University of Arkansas at Monticello, 1
|Monticello
|AR
|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
|Little Rock
|AR
|University of Atlanta
|Online
|—
|University of Central Oklahoma3
|Edmond
|OK
|University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College
|Blue Ash
|OH
|University of Delaware 2
|Newark
|DE
|University of Fort Lauderdale 6
|Lauderhill
|FL
|University of Guam
|Mangilao
|GU
|University of Hawaii — Maui College
|Kahului
|HI
|University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu 3
|Pearl City
|HI
|University of Holy Cross 6
|New Orleans
|LA
|University of Houston3
|Houston
|TX
|University of Houston — Clear Lake3
|Houston
|TX
|University of Houston — Victoria3
|Victoria
|TX
|University of Houston-Downtown3
|Houston
|TX
|University of Idaho2, 3
|Moscow
|ID
|University of Kansas2, 3, 4
|Lawrence
|KS
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2, 3
|Lafayette
|LA
|University of Louisiana at Monroe1
|Monroe
|LA
|University of Maine at Augusta4
|Augusta
|ME
|University of Maine at Farmington
|Farmington
|ME
|University of Maine at Ft. Kent
|Ft. Kent
|ME
|University of Maine at Machias 1
|Machias
|ME
|University of Maine at Presque Isle
|Presque Isle
|ME
|University of Management and Technology
|Arlington
|VA
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor1, 3
|Belton
|TX
|University of Mary Washington 3
|Fredericksburg
|VA
|University of Maryland University College5
|Adelphi
|MD
|University of Massachusetts – Boston
|Boston
|MA
|University of Massachussetts, Lowell
|Lowell
|MA
|University of Michigan, Flint1, 3
|Flint
|MI
|University of Mississippi1, 3
|Oxford
|MS
|University of Montana, Missoula1, 3
|Missoula
|MT
|University of Montana, Western1, 3
|Dillon
|MT
|University of Nebraska at Kearney3
|Kearney
|NE
|University of Nebraska at Lincoln3
|Lincoln
|NE
|University of Nevada, Las Vegas1
|Las Vegas
|NV
|University of Nevada, Reno1, 3
|Reno
|NV
|University of New Orleans 2, 3
|New Orleans
|LA
|University of North Texas3
|Denton
|TX
|University of Northwestern Ohio1
|Lima
|OH
|University of Phoenix
|Multiple Sites
|—
|University of Pikeville1, 4
|Pikeville
|KY
|University of Puget Sound
|Tacoma
|WA
|University of Rio Grande1, 4
|Rio Grande
|OH
|University of Rochester 5
|Rochester
|NY
|University of Saint Joseph3, 4
|West Hartford
|CT
|University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma3
|Chickasha
|OK
|University of South Dakota3
|Vermillion
|SD
|University of Southern Mississippi
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|University of Texas of the Permian Basin3
|Odessa
|TX
|University of Texas, Arlington3
|Arlington
|TX
|University of Texas, Austin3
|Austin
|TX
|University of Texas, Brownsville3
|Brownsville
|TX
|University of Texas, Dallas3
|Richardson
|TX
|University of Texas, El Paso3
|El Paso
|TX
|University of Texas, Pan American1, 3
|Edinburg
|TX
|University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley 3
|Edinburg
|TX
|University of Texas, San Antonio3
|San Antonio
|TX
|University of Texas, Tyler3
|Tyler
|TX
|University of the Ozarks 3
|Clarksville
|AR
|University of the People
|Online
|—
|University of the Potomac
|Washington
|DC
|University of the Southwest1, 3
|Hobbs
|NM
|University of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix
|St. Croix
|VI
|University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas
|St. Thomas
|VI
|University of the West
|Rosemead
|CA
|University of Toledo, The 6
|Toledo
|OH
|University of Valley Forge
|Phoenixville
|PA
|University of Wisconsin, Parkside3
|Kenosha
|WI
|Ursinus College4
|Collegeville
|PA
|Utah Valley University 1
|Orem
|UT
|Utica College4
|Utica
|NY
|Valencia College 6
|Orlando
|FL
|Valley City State University1, 4
|Valley City
|ND
|Vermont Technical College 6
|Randolph Center
|VT
|Villa Maria College
|Buffalo
|NY
|Vincennes University
|Vincennes
|IN
|Virginia Baptist College
|Fredericksburg
|VA
|Virginia College
|Multiple Sites
|—
|Virginia Commonwealth University 3, 4
|Richmond
|VA
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|Lynchburg
|VA
|Virginia Wesleyan College 3
|Norfolk
|VA
|Voorhees College1
|Denmark
|SC
|Wade College 3
|Dallas
|TX
|Wagner College 4
|Staten Island
|NY
|Wake Forest University
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|Walden University
|Online
|—
|Walla Walla University 1
|College Place
|WA
|Walnut Hill College6
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Walnut Hill College
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Walsh College1
|Troy
|MI
|Walsh University 3
|North Canton
|OH
|Warren Wilson College www.warren-wilson.edu
|Asheville
|NC
|Washburn University
|Topeka
|KS
|Washington & Jefferson College
|Washington
|PA
|Washington Adventist University
|Takoma Park
|MD
|Washington College3
|Chestertown
|MD
|Washington State University3
|Pullman
|WA
|Wayne State College1
|Wayne
|NE
|Weber State University1
|Ogden
|UT
|Welch College 1
|Nashville
|TN
|Wells College https://www.wells.edu/admissions
|Aurora
|NY
|Wesleyan University
|Middletown
|CT
|West Coast University
|Multiple Sites
|CA
|West Liberty University 3
|West Liberty
|WV
|West Texas A&M University3
|Canyon
|TX
|West Virginia University at Parkersburg
|Parkersburg
|WV
|West Virginia University Institute of Technology1, 3
|Montgomery
|WV
|Western Connecticut State University 6
|Danbury
|CT
|Western Governors University
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Western International University
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Western Nevada College
|Multiple Sites
|NV
|Western New England University
|Springfield
|MA
|Western New Mexico University
|Silver City
|NM
|Western Oregon University3
|Monmouth
|OR
|Wheaton College
|Norton
|MA
|Wheelock College
|Boston
|MA
|Whitman College
|Walla Walla
|WA
|Whittier College 3
|Whittier
|CA
|Whitworth University3
|Spokane
|WA
|Wichita State University2, 3
|Wichita
|KS
|Wilberforce University1
|Wilberforce
|OH
|Wiley College1
|Marshall
|TX
|Willamette University
|Salem
|OR
|William Jewell College3
|Liberty
|MO
|Wilmington University1
|New Castle
|DE
|Wilson College3
|Chambersburg
|PA
|Wittenberg University
|Springfield
|OH
|Wofford College
|Spartanburg
|SC
|Woodbury Institute of Champlain College
|Montpelier
|VT
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|Worcester
|MA
|Worcester State University 3
|Worcester
|MA
|World Mission University
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Wright State University 3
|Multiple Sites
|OH
|Yeshiva and Kolel Harbotzas Torah
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshiva Beth Moshe
|Scranton
|PA
|Yeshiva Beth Yehuda-Yeshiva
|Oak Park
|MI
|Yeshiva D’Monsey Rabbinical College
|Monsey
|NY
|Yeshiva Derech Chaim
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshiva Gedolah Imrei Yosef D’Spinka
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshiva Gedolah Rabbinical College
|Miami Beach
|FL
|Yeshiva Karlin Stolin
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshiva Mikdash Melech
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshiva of Nitra
|Mt. Kisco
|NY
|Yeshiva of the Telshe Alumni
|Riverdale
|NY
|Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad/West Coast Talmudical Seminary
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Yeshiva Shaar HaTorah Talmudic
|Kew Gardens
|NY
|Yeshiva Shaarei Torah of Rockland
|Suffern
|NY
|Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary
|Denver
|CO
|Yeshiva Viznitz
|Monsey
|NY
|Yeshivas Novominsk
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Yeshivath Zichron Moshe
|South Fallsburg
|NY
|York College3
|York
|NE