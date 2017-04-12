

Prospective students tour Georgetown University’s campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The list of colleges and universities around the country that are now test-optional for admissions — meaning students can decide whether or not to submit ACT or SAT scores — keeps growing.

Here are the leading 275-plus colleges and universities on the list of more than 900 test-optional schools, a list maintained by the nonprofit National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a nonprofit known as FairTest that works to end the misuse and abuse of standardized tests. The list includes a small number of test-flexible schools, which allow students to submit test scores of their choice, including Advanced Placement scores rather than SAT or ACT scores.

And here’s the full list of test-optional colleges and universities, as of spring 2017. The key to the chart is both here and at the end:

Key

1 SAT/ACT used only for placement and/or academic advising

2 SAT/ACT required only from out-of-state applicants

3 SAT/ACT may be required but considered only when minimum GPA and/or class rank is not met

4 SAT/ACT required for some programs

5 Test Flexible: SAT/ACT not required if other college level exams specified by school, such as SAT Subject Test, Advanced Placement, or Int’l Baccalaureate, submitted — contact school for details

6 Placement test or school-specific admissions exam score required if not submitting SAT/ACT

7 Admission/Eligibility Index calculated with 3.5 GPA and combined SAT Critical Reading plus Math score of 400

Sources: College Board 2017 College Handbook; U.S. News & World Report College Guide 2017; U.S. Department of Education Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), admissions office websites; and news reports.

Name City State Academy College3 Minneapolis MN Academy of Art University San Francisco CA Academy of Couture Art West Hollywood CA Adventist University of Health Sciences1 Orlando FL Agnes Scott College Decatur GA Albright College Reading PA Alcorn State University1, 3 Alcorn MS Allen University Columbia SC Alliant International University San Diego CA Amberton University Garland TX Ambridge University Online — American Academy of Art Chicago IL American Baptist College Nashville TN American Indian College of the Assemblies of God Phoenix AZ American InterContinental University Multiple Sites — American International College Springfield MA American Jewish University Los Angeles CA American Military University Charles Town WV American Musical and Dramatic Academy Los Angeles CA American National University Multiple Locations — American Public University System Online — American Sentinel University Online — American University Washington DC Amridge University Online — Andrew University Online — Angelo State University3 Angelo TX Anna Maria College 4 Paxton MA Anthem College Online — Antioch University – Midwest Yellow Springs OH Apex School of Theology Durham NC Argosy University Multiple Sites — Arizona State University3 Tempe AZ Arkansas Baptist College Little Rock AR Arlington Baptist College1 Arlington TX Art Center College of Design Pasadena CA Art Institute of Atlanta Atlanta GA Art Institute of California Multiple Sites CA Art Institute of Charlotte Charlotte NC Art Institute of Colorado Denver CO Art Institute of Dallas Dallas TX Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale Ft. Lauderdale FL Art Institute of Houston Houston TX Art Institute of Las Vegas Las Vegas NV Art Institute of Michigan Novi MI Art Institute of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA Art Institute of Phoenix Phoenix AZ Art Institute of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA Art Institute of Portland Portland OR Art Institute of Seattle Seattle WA Art Institute of Tucson Tucson AZ Art Institute of Washington Arlington VA Art Institutes International Minnesota Minneapolis MN Ashford University Online — Aspen University Online — Assumption College Worcester MA Atlanta Metropolitan State College 1 Atlanta GA Atlantic University College Guaynabo PR Atlantis University Miami FL Augustana College Rock Island IL Austin College Sherman TX Bainbridge State College Bainbridge GA Baker College Multiple Sites MI Baldwin-Wallace University Berea OH Baptist Bible College Springfield MO Baptist Missionary Ass’n Theological Seminary Jacksonville TX Baptist University of the Americas San Antonio TX Barber-Scotia1 Concord NC Bard College Annandale-on-Hudson NY Bard College at Simon’s Rock Great Barrington MA Bates College Lewiston ME Bay Path University Longmeadow MA Bay State College Boston MA Bayamon Central University Bayamon PR Beacon College Leesburg FL Beckfield College Florence KY Beis Medrash Heichal Dovid Far Rockaway NY Bellevue College Bellevue WA Bellevue University Omaha NE Belmont Abbey College3 Belmont NC Beloit College Beloit WI Bemidji State University1, 3 Bemidji MN Benedict College3 Columbia SC Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology Boston MA Bennett College Greensboro NC Bennington College Bennington VT Berkeley College Multiple Locations NY Berklee College of Music Boston MA Beth HaMedrahs Shaarei Yosher Brooklyn NY Beth HaTalmud Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY Beth Medrash Govoha Lakewood NJ Bethesda University of California Anaheim CA Beulah Heights University Atlanta GA Birmingham-Southern College Birmingham AL Bismarck State College6 Bismarck ND Black Hills State University3 Spearfish SD Bluefield State College3 Bluefield WV Boise State University2, 3 Boise ID Boricua College New York NY Boston Architectural College Boston MA Boston Conservatory Boston MA Bowdoin College Brunswick ME Brandeis University Waltham MA Brandman University Online — Brazosport College Lake Jackson TX Brenau University Gainesville GA Brevard College Brevard NC Bridgewater State University Bridgewater MA Broadview University Multiple Sites UT Brooks Institute Santa Barbara CA Broward College 6 Fort Lauderdale FL Brown College Mendota Heights MN Brown Mackie College Multiple Sites — Bryant & Stratton College Multiple Sites — Bryn Mawr College Bryn Mawr PA Cabrini College 4 Radnor PA California Christian College Fresno CA California Coast University Online — California College4 Multiple Sites CA California College of the Arts San Francisco CA California Institute of the Arts Valencia CA California Intercontinental University Online — California Maritime Academy3 Vallejo CA California Miramar University San Diego CA California National University for Advanced Studies Northridge CA California State Polytechnic University, Pomona 3 Pomona CA California University of Management and Sciences Anaheim CA Calumet College of St. Joseph1 Hammond IN Cambridge College Cambridge MA Cameron University Lawton OK Capella University Minneapolis MN Caribbean University Bayamon PR Carlos Albizu University Miami FL Carolina Christian College Winston-Salem NC Carrington College Online — Carthage College4 Kenosha WI Carver College Atlanta GA Catawba College Salisbury NC Catholic University of America, The Washington DC Cazenovia College Cazenovia NY Central Penn College 4 Summerdale PA Central Pennsylvania College Summerdale PA Central Washington University3 Ellensburg WA Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim-Lebavitch Brooklyn NY Chadron State College1 Chadron NE Chamberlain College of Nursing Multiple Sites — Chaparral College Tucson AZ Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science Los Angeles CA Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary Charlotte NC Charter College Anchorage AK Charter Oak State College Newington CT Chatham University Pittsburgh PA Chipola College Marianna FL Christian Life College 1 Mount Prospect IL Christopher Newport University3 Newport News VA Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science Cincinnati OH City College Ft. Lauderdale FL City University Multiple Sites WA Clear Creek Baptist Bible College Pineville KY Cleveland Institute of Music4 Cleveland OH Clinton College Rock Hill SC Cogswell Polytechnical College Sunnyvale CA Colby College5 Waterville ME Colby-Sawyer College New London NH Coleman University San Diego CA College America Multiple Sites — College of Biblical Studies Houston TX College of Business and Technology Miami FL College of Central Florida 6 Ocala FL College of Health Sciences Roanoke VA College of Menominee Nation Multiple Sites WI College of New Rochelle: School of New Resources New Rochelle NY College of Southern Nevada Las Vegas NV College of St. Joseph in Vermont Rutland VT College of the Atlantic Bar Harbor ME College of the Humanities and Sciences Tempe AZ College of Westchester, The White Plains NY Collins College Tempe AZ Colorado College5 Colorado Springs CO Colorado Mountain College6 Glenwood Springs CO Colorado Technical University Colorado Springs CO Columbia Basin College Pasco WA Columbia Centro Universitario Caguas PR Columbia College Multiple Sites MO Columbia College Hollywood Tarzana CA Columbia Southern University Orange Beach AL Columbus College of Art & Design Columbus OH Concordia College 6 Bronxville NY Concordia College Selma AL Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico San Juan PR Cornell College Mount Vernon IA Cornish College of the Arts Seattle WA Cox College 6 Springfield MO Creative Center Omaha NE Criswell College Dallas TX Crossroads Bible College Indianapolis IN CSU Bakersfield3 Bakersfield CA CSU Channel Islands 3 Camarillo CA CSU Chico3 Chico CA CSU Dominguez Hills3 Dominguez Hills CA CSU East Bay3 Hayward CA CSU Fresno3 Fresno CA CSU Fullerton3 Fullerton CA CSU Long Beach3 Long Beach CA CSU Los Angeles3 Los Angeles CA CSU Monterey Bay3 Seaside CA CSU Northridge3 Northridge CA CSU Sacramento3 Sacramento CA CSU San Bernardino3 San Bernardino CA CSU San Marcos3 San Marcos CA CSU Stanislaus3 Stanislaus CA Culinary Institute of America Multiple Sites — Curtis Institute of Music 1 Philadelphia PA Daemen College Amherst NY Dakota State University1, 3 Madison SD Darkei Noam Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY Darton State College 6 Albany GA Davenport University Multiple Sites — Daytona State College Daytona Beach FL Dean College Franklin MA Denison University Granville OH Denver School of Nursing Denver CO DeSales University 4 Center Valley PA Design Institute of San Diego San Diego CA DeVry University3 Multiple Sites — Dickinson State University1, 4 Dickinson ND Digital Media Arts College Boca Raton FL Dine College Multiple Sites — Divine Word College Epworth IA Dixie State University Saint George UT Donnelly College Kansas City KS Drake University 3 Des Moines IA Drew University Madison NJ Drexel University5 Philadelphia PA Dunlap-Stone University Online — Dunwoody College of Technology Minneapolis MN Duquesne University3, 4 Pittsburgh PA Earlham College Richmond IN East Central University3 Ada OK East Georgia State College 6 Swainsboro GA East Stroudsburg University East Stroudsburg PA East Tennessee State University3 Johnson City TN East Texas Baptist University 3 Marshall TX East-West University Chicago IL Eastern Connecticut State University3, 4 Windham CT Eastern Florida State College 6 Cocoa FL Eastern Oregon University 1, 3 LaGrande OR Eastern Washington University3 Cheney WA Eastman School of Music Rochester NY ECPI University Multiple Sites — EDP University of Puerto Rico Multiple Sites PR Elizabethtown College 3 Elizabethtown PA Ellis University Chicago IL Elmira College Elmira NY Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Multiple Sites — Emerson College Boston MA Emporia State University2, 3 Emporia KS Endicott College4 Beverly MA Epic Bible College Sacramento CA Escuela de Artes Plasticas de Puerto Rico San Juan PR Eugene Lang College The New School for Liberal Arts New York NY Evangel University Springfield MO Everest University Multiple Sites — Everglades University Fort Lauderdale FL Ex’pression College6 Emeryville CA Excelsior College Albany NY Fairfield University Fairfield CT Fairmont State College Fairmont WV Faith Evangelical College & Seminary Tacoma WA Family of Faith College Shawnee OK Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Los Angeles CA Fashion Institute of Technology New York NY Ferris State University3 Grand Rapids MI Finlandia University Hancock MI Five Towns College Dix Hills NY Florida Career College Multiple Sites FL Florida Memorial University 1 Miami Gardens FL Florida National University Multiple Sites FL Florida SouthWestern State College Fort Myers FL Florida State College Jacksonville FL Florida Tech Online — Fort Hays State University1 Hays KS Franklin and Marshall College Lancaster PA Franklin Pierce University Rindge NH Franklin University Columbus OH Fremont College Online — Friends University Wichita KS Friends World Program of Long Island University Brooklyn NY Full Sail University Winter Park FL Furman University Greenville SC Galen College of Nursing 6 Multiple Sites — George Mason University3 Fairfax VA George Washington Universirty Washington DC Georgia Gwinnett College 6 Lawrenceville GA Georgia Highlands College 4 Multiple Sites GA Gettysburg College Gettysburg PA Glenville State College3 Glenville WV Global University Springfield MO Globe Institute of Technology New York NY Globe University Multiple Sites MN God’s Bible School and College1 Cincinnati OH Goddard College Plainfield VT Golden Gate University San Francisco CA Goldfarb School of Nursing St. Louis MO Goodwin College East Hartford CT Goucher College Baltimore MD Grace Bible College1 Grand Rapids MI Grace College of Divinity Fayetteville NC Grace Mission University Fullerton CA Grace School of Theology Multiple Sites — Grambling State University1 Grambling LA Grand Canyon University3 Phoenix AZ Granite State College Concord NH Grantham University Online — Gratz College Melrose Park PA Great Basin College Elko NV Green Mountain College Poultney VT Guilford College Greensboro NC Gulf Coast State College 6 Panama City FL Hallmark University 3 San Antonio TX Hamilton College5 Clinton NY Hamilton Technical College Davenport IA Hampton University3 Hampton VA Harris-Stowe State University 1 St. Louis MO Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Harrisburg PA Harrison Middleton University Online — Hartwick College Oneonta NY Haskell Indian Nations University3 Lawrence KS Helene Fuld College of Nursing 6 New York NY Heritage Bible College Dunn NC Heritage Christian University Florence AL Heritage University Toppenish WA Herzing University Multiple Sites — Hickey College St. Louis MO Hilbert College Hamburg NY Hiram College 3 Hiram OH Hobart and William Smith Colleges Geneva NY Hobe Sound Bible College1 Hobe Sound FL Hodges University Naples FL Hofstra University4 Hempstead NY Holy Apostles College and Seminary3 Cromwell CT Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Jordanville NY Hood College3 Frederick MD Horizon University San Diego CA Houghton College4 Houghton NY Hult International Business School San Francisco CA Humboldt State University (CSU)3 Arcata CA Humphreys College Stockton CA Huntington College of Health Sciences Online — Huntsville Bible College Huntsville AL Hussian School of Art Philadelphia PA Idaho State University 2, 3 Pocatello ID Illinois College Jacksonville IL Illinois Institute of Art Multiple Sites IL Immaculata University 4 Immaculata PA Independence University Online — Indian River State College Fort Pierce FL INSTE Bible College Online — Institute of American Indian Arts 6 Santa Fe NM Inter American University of Puerto Rico Multiple Sites PR Interior Designers Institute Newport Beach CA International Academy of Design and Technology Multiple Sites — International Baptist College Chandler AZ International Business College Fort Wayne IN Ithaca College Ithaca NY Jacksonville University Jacksonville FL John F. Kennedy University Multiple Sites CA John Paul the Great Catholic University 3 Escondido CA Johnson & Wales University Multiple Sites — Johnson State College Johnson VT Jones College Jacksonville FL Jose Maria Vargas University Pembroke Pines FL Juilliard School New York NY Juniata College Huntington PA Kalamazoo College Kalamazoo MI Kansas State University2 Manhattan KS Kaplan University Multiple Sites IA Kehilath Yakov Rabbinical Seminary Brooklyn NY Keiser University Fort Lauderdale FL Kendall College3 Chicago IL Keuka College Keuka Park NY Keystone College La Plume PA King University Bristol TN King’s College Wilkes-Barre PA King’s University, The Van Nuys CA La Sierra University3 Riverside CA Laboure College Milton MA Laguna College of Art and Design Laguna Beach CA Lake Erie College Painesville OH Lake Forest College Lake Forest IL Lake-Sumter State College 6 Leesburg FL Lamar University1, 3 Beaumont TX Landmark College Putney VT Langston University3 Langston OK Lasell College4 Newton MA Laurel University High Point NC Le Moyne College Syracuse NY Lebanon Valley College Annville PA Lees-McRae College Banner Elk NC Lester L. Cox College of Nursing and Health Science Springfield MO Lewis-Clark State College 2, 3 Lewiston ID Lincoln College of New England Multiple Sites CT Lincoln University1 Jefferson City MO Lincoln University, Oakland Oakland CA Lindsey Wilson College1 Columbia KY Logan University Chesterfield MO Loma Linda University Loma Linda CA Long Island University 4 Brooklyn NY Longy School of Music Cambridge MA Louisiana State University1, 3, 4 Shreveport LA Louisiana State University — Alexandria Alexandria LA Loyola University Maryland Baltimore MD Luther Rice University Lithonia GA Lycoming College 3 Williamsport PA Lynn University Boca Raton FL Machzikei Hadath Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY Maharishi University of Management Fairfield IA Maine College of Art Portland ME Manhattan Christian College3 Manhattan KS Manhattan School of Music New York NY Mannes College The New School for Music New York NY Manthano Christian College Westland MI Marian University 3 Fond du Lac WI Marist College Poughkeepsie NY Marlboro College Marlboro VT Martin Methodist College3 Pulaski TN Martin University Indianapolis IN Marylhurst University Marylhurst OR Marymount California University Rancho Palos Verdes CA Marymount University 3 Arlington VA Maryville University of Saint Louis 4 Saint Louis MO Massachusetts College of Art and Design Boston MA Mayville State University1 Mayville ND McDaniel College (Western MD College)3 Westminster MD McNally Smith College of Music St. Paul MN McNeese State University Lake Charles LA Medgar Evers College (CUNY)4 Brooklyn NY Mercy College Dobbs Ferry NY Mercy College of Ohio 4 Toledo OH Mercyhurst University Erie PA Merrimack College North Andover MA Mesivta of Eastern Pkwy Rabbinical Seminary Brooklyn NY Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem of America New York NY Mesivta Torah Vodaath Seminary Brooklyn NY Messenger College Euless TX Metropolitan College of New York New York NY Metropolitan State College of Denver3 Denver CO Metropolitan State University3 St. Paul MN Miami International University of Art and Design Miami FL Miami-Dade College Miami FL Michigan Jewish Institute Oak Park MI Mid-America Christian University1 Oklahoma City OK MidAmerica Nazarene University 1, 3 Olathe KS Middle Tennessee State University1, 3 Murfreesboro TN Middlebury College5 Middlebury VT Midland University3 Fremont NE Midstate College Peoria IL Midwestern State University3 Wichita Falls TX Miles College1 Fairfield AL Miller-Motte College Multiple Sites — Mills College Oakland CA Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Milwaukee WI Minerva Schools at KGI San Francisco CA Minnesota Bible College1 Rochester MN Minnesota State University1, 3 Mankato MN Minot State University1 Minot ND Mirrer Yeshiva Brooklyn NY Mississippi State University 3 Starkville MS Mississippi University for Women1, 3 Columbus MS Mississippi Valley State University1, 3 Itta Bena MS Missouri Southern State University Joplin MO Missouri Tech6 St. Charles MO Missouri Western State University3 St. Joseph MO Mitchell College New London CT Monroe College New York NY Montana State University: Billings1, 3 Billings MT Montana State University: Bozeman1, 3 Bozeman MT Montana State University: Northern1, 3 Havre MT Montana Tech of the University of Montana Butte MT Montclair State University Montclair NJ Montserrat College of Art Beverly MA Moore College of Art & Design Philadelphia PA Morris College Sumter SC Mount Angel Seminary St. Benedict OR Mount Holyoke College South Hadley MA Mount Ida College 4 Newton MA Mount Sierra College Monrovia CA Mount Washington College Multiple Sites NH Muhlenberg College4 Allentown PA Multnomah University Portland OR Naropa University Boulder CO National American University Multiple Sites — National Business College Roanoke VA National College Multiple Sites — National Paralegal College Online — National University La Jolla CA National-Louis University Chicago IL Navajo Technical University Crownpoint NM Nazarene Bible College Colorado Springs CO Nazareth College Rochester NY Nebraska Wesleyan University3 Lincoln NE Ner Israel Rabbinical College Baltimore MD Neumont University Salt Lake City UT Nevada State College Henderson NV New Charter University San Francisco CA New Charter University Online — New England College Henniker NH New England Conservatory Boston MA New England Institute of Art and Communication Brookline MA New England Institute of Technology Warwick RI New Hampshire Institute of Art Manchester NH New Hope Christian College Eugene OR New Life Theological Seminary Charlotte NC New Mexico Highlands University1 Las Vegas NM New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary New Orleans LA New School of Architecture & Design San Diego CA New York City College of Technology (CUNY) Brooklyn NY New York College of Health Professions New York NY New York University5 New York NY Newbury College Brookline MA Nicholls State University Thibodaux LA Nichols College 3 Dudley MA North American University Stafford TX North Seattle College 2 Seattle WA Northcentral University Online — Northeast Catholic College Warner NH Northeastern Illinois University1, 3 Chicago IL Northeastern State University1, 3 Tahlequah OK Northern Arizona University Flagstaff AZ Northern New Mexico College Espanola NM Northern State University 3 Aberdeen SD Northpoint Bible College1 Haverhill MA Northwest College of Art & Design Poulsbo WA Northwest Florida State College Niceville FL Northwest Indian College Bellingham WA Northwest Nazarene College1, 3 Nampa ID Northwestern Michigan College Traverse City MI Northwestern Oklahoma State University1, 3 Alva OK Northwestern Polytechnic University Fremont CA Northwestern State University1 Natchitoches LA Norwich University 4 Nofthfield VT Notre Dame of Maryland University Baltimore MD Oak Hills Christian College3 Bemidji MN Oakland University 1 Rochester MI Oakwood University1 Huntsville AL Oglala Lakota College Kyle SD Ohio Mid-Western College 6 Cincinnati OH Ohio State University, Lima2 Lima OH Ohio State University, Mansfield2 Mansfield OH Ohio State University, Marion2 Marion OH Ohio State University, Newark2 Newark OH Ohio University, Lancaster Campus 6 Lancaster OH Ohio University: Chillicothe Campus 4 Chillicothe OH Ohio University: Eastern Campus1 St. Clairsville OH Ohio University: Southern Campus at Ironton Ironton OH Ohio University: Zaneville Campus Zaneville OH Ohio Wesleyan University3 Delaware OH Ohr HaMeir Theological Seminary Courtland Manor NY Ohr Somayach-Tanenbaum Ed. Center Monsey NY Oklahoma Panhandle State University Goodwell OK Oklahoma State University3 Stillwater OK Oklahoma State University 1 Oklahoma City OK Oklahoma Wesleyan University3 Bartlesville OK Old Dominion University 3 Norfolk VA Olympic College Bremerton WA Oregon College of Art & Craft Portland OR Oregon Institute of Technology1, 3 Klamath Falls OR Oregon State University, Cascades Campus1, 3 Bend OR Otis College of Art and Design Los Angeles CA Ottawa University3 Ottawa KS Pacific Northwest College of Art Portland OR Pacific Rim Christian University Honolulu HI Pacific States University Los Angeles CA Pacific Union College 3 Angwin CA Palm Beach State College6 Lake Worth FL Park University 3 Parkville MO Parker University Dallas TX Pasco-Hernando State College Multiple Locations FL Patten University Oakland CA Paul Quinn College1 Dallas TX Paul Smith’s College Paul Smiths NY Peirce College Philadelphia PA Peninsula College Port Angeles WA Penn Foster College Online — Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Philadelphia PA Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Lancaster PA Pennsylvania College of Technology4 Williamsport PA Pensacola State College 6 Pensacola FL Peru State College2 Peru NE Pfeiffer University Misenheimer NC Pillar College Multiple Locations NJ Pine Manor College Chestnut Hill MA Pittsburg State University1, 2 Pittsburg KS Platt College Aurora CO Platt College Multiple Sites CA Plaza College New York NY Plymouth State University Plymouth NH Point University West Point GA Polk State College 6 Winter Haven FL Portland State University 3 Portland OR Prairie View A&M University1, 3 Prairie View TX Presbyterian College3 Clinton SC Presentation College Aberdeen SD Providence College Providence RI Quinnipiac University 4 Hamden CT Rabbi Jacob Joseph School Edison NY Rabbinical Academy Mesivta Rabbi Chaim Berlin Brooklyn NY Rabbinical College Beth Shraga Monsey NY Rabbinical College Bobover Yeshiva Bnci Zion Brooklyn NY Rabbinical College Ch’san Sofer Brooklyn NY Rabbinical College of America Morristown NJ Rabbinical College of Long Island Long Island NY Rabbinical College of Ohr Shimon Yisroel Brooklyn NY Rabbinical College of Telshe Wickliffe OH Rabbinical Seminary Adas Yereim Brooklyn NY Rabbinical Seminary M’kor Chaim Brooklyn NY Rabbinical Seminary of America Forest Hills NY Radford University3 Radford VA Ranken Technical College St. Louis MO Rasmussen College Multiple Sites — Regis College4 Weston MA Remington College Multiple Sites — Ringling College of Art and Design Sarasota FL Rivier University 4 Nashua NH Roanoke College 3 Salem VA Robert B. Miller College Battle Creek MI Robert Morris University Chicago IL Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design 1 Denver CO Rowan University3 Glassboro NJ Russell Sage College Troy NY Sacred Heart Major Seminary Detroit MI Sacred Heart University Fairfield CT Sage College of Albany Albany NY Saint Anselm College4 Manchester NH Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary Overbrook PA Saint Gregory’s University, 1 Shawnee OK Saint Johns River State College6 Palatka FL Saint Joseph’s College 4 Standish ME Saint Joseph’s University Philadelphia PA Saint Leo University 3 Saint Leo FL Saint Peter’s University4 Jersey City NJ Saint Thomas University1 Miami FL Salem International University Salem WV Salem State University Salem MA Salisbury University3 Salisbury MD Salish Kootenai College Pablo MT Salve Regina University 4 Newport RI Sam Houston State University3 Huntsville TX San Francisco Art Institute San Francisco CA San Francisco Conservatory of Music San Francisco CA San Francisco State University (CSU)3 San Francisco CA San Jose State University (CSU)3 San Jose CA Sanford-Brown College Multiple Sites — Santa Fe College 6 Gainesville FL Sarah Lawrence College Bronxville NY Schiller International University Dunedin FL School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston MA Seattle Central College 6 Seattle WA Selma University1 Selma AL Seminole State College 6 Bradenton FL Sewanee – The University of the South Sewanee TN Shasta Bible College Redding CA Shawnee State University Portsmouth OH Shiloh University Kalona IA Shiloh University Online — Shimer College Chicago IL Shor Yoshuv Rabbinical College Far Rockaway NY Siena College 4 Loudonville NY Siena Heights University Adrian MI Silicon Valley University San Jose CA Sinte Gleska University Rosebud SD Skidmore College Saratoga Springs NY Smith College Northampton MA Sojourner-Douglass College Baltimore MD Sonoma State University (CSU)3 Rohnert Park CA South College Knoxville TN South Dakota School of Mines and Technology1, 3 Rapid City SD South Dakota State University3 Brookings SD South Florida State College 6 Avon Park FL South Georgia State College 4, 6 Douglas GA South Seattle College 6 Seattle WA South Texas College McAllen TX South University Multiple Sites — Southeastern Baptist College 1 Laurel MS Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary Wake Forest NC Southeastern Louisiana University1 Hammond LA Southeastern Oklahoma State University3 Durant OK Southern California Institute of Technology Anaheim CA Southern California Seminary El Cajon CA Southern New Hampshire University Manchester NH Southern Technical College Multiple Sites — Southern University & A&M College1, 2 Baton Rouge LA Southern University – New Orleans 2, 3 New Orleans LA Southwest Baptist University 3 Bolivar MO Southwest Minnesota State University1, 3 Marshall MN Southwest University Online — Southwest University of Visual Arts3 Albuquerque NM Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Fort Worth TX Southwestern Christian College Terrell TX Southwestern Christian University 3 Bethany OK Southwestern Oklahoma State University3 Weatherford OK Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Tulsa OK St. Augustine College Chicago IL St. John Vianney College Seminary Miami FL St. John’s College, Annapolis Annapolis MD St. John’s College, Santa Fe Santa Fe NM St. Joseph Seminary College St. Benedict LA St. Petersburg College St. Petersburg FL Stanbridge College Irvine CA State College of Florida Bradenton FL Stephen F. Austin State University1, 3 Nacogdoches TX Sterling College Craftsbury Common VT Stetson University DeLand FL Stevens-Henager College Multiple Sites UT Stillman College1 Tuscaloosa AL Stratford University Multiple Sites — Strayer University1 Washington DC Sul Ross State University3 Alpine TX Sullivan University Multiple Sites KY SUM Bible College & Theological Seminary Oakland CA SUNY College of Technology-Delhi Delhi NY SUNY Empire State College Saratoga Springs NY SUNY Potsdam Potsdam NY Susquehanna University Selinsgrove PA Talladega College3 Talladega AL Talmudic University Miami Beach FL Talmudical Academy of New Jersey Adelphia NJ Talmudical Institute of Upstate New York Rochester NY Talmudical Seminary Oholei Torah Brooklyn NY Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA Tarleton State University3 Stephenville TX Telshe Yeshiva Chicago IL Temple University Philadelphia PA Texas A&M International University1, 3 Laredo TX Texas A&M University — Texarkana 3 Texarkana TX Texas A&M University, College Station3 College Station TX Texas A&M University, Commerce3 Commerce TX Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi3 Corpus Christi TX Texas A&M University, Galveston3 Galveston TX Texas A&M University, Kingsville3 Kingsville TX Texas College1 Tyler TX Texas Southern University1 Houston TX Texas State University, San Marcos3 San Marcos TX Texas Tech University3 Lubbock TX Texas Woman’s University3 Denton TX The College of Saint Rose Albany NY The University of Scranton3 Scranton PA Thomas College Waterville ME Thomas Edison State University Trenton NJ Thomas More College of Liberal Arts1 Merrimack NH Thomas University Thomasville GA Tiffin University1, 3 Tiffin OH Torah Temimah Talmudical Seminary Brooklyn NY Touro University Worldwide Multiple Locations — Transylvania University Lexington KY Tri-State Bible College Multiple Sites OH Trident University International Online — Trinity Baptist College Jacksonville FL Trinity Washington University Washington DC Trocaire College Buffalo NY Turabo University4 Gurabo PR Turtle Mountain Community College Belcourt ND Union College4 Schenectady NY Union Institute & University Multiple Sites — United States University Online — United Talmudical Seminary Brooklyn NY United Tribes Technical College Bismarck ND Unity College Unity ME Universidad Adventista de las Antillas Mayaguez PR Universidad del Este Carolina PR University of Advancing Technology Tempe AZ University of Alaska, Anchorage1, 3 Anchorage AK University of Alaska, Fairbanks1, 3 Fairbanks AK University of Alaska, Southeast1 Juneau AK University of Arizona Tucson AZ University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Fort Smith AR University of Arkansas at Monticello, 1 Monticello AR University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Little Rock AR University of Atlanta Online — University of Central Oklahoma3 Edmond OK University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College Blue Ash OH University of Delaware 2 Newark DE University of Fort Lauderdale 6 Lauderhill FL University of Guam Mangilao GU University of Hawaii — Maui College Kahului HI University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu 3 Pearl City HI University of Holy Cross 6 New Orleans LA University of Houston3 Houston TX University of Houston — Clear Lake3 Houston TX University of Houston — Victoria3 Victoria TX University of Houston-Downtown3 Houston TX University of Idaho2, 3 Moscow ID University of Kansas2, 3, 4 Lawrence KS University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2, 3 Lafayette LA University of Louisiana at Monroe1 Monroe LA University of Maine at Augusta4 Augusta ME University of Maine at Farmington Farmington ME University of Maine at Ft. Kent Ft. Kent ME University of Maine at Machias 1 Machias ME University of Maine at Presque Isle Presque Isle ME University of Management and Technology Arlington VA University of Mary Hardin-Baylor1, 3 Belton TX University of Mary Washington 3 Fredericksburg VA University of Maryland University College5 Adelphi MD University of Massachusetts – Boston Boston MA University of Massachussetts, Lowell Lowell MA University of Michigan, Flint1, 3 Flint MI University of Mississippi1, 3 Oxford MS University of Montana, Missoula1, 3 Missoula MT University of Montana, Western1, 3 Dillon MT University of Nebraska at Kearney3 Kearney NE University of Nebraska at Lincoln3 Lincoln NE University of Nevada, Las Vegas1 Las Vegas NV University of Nevada, Reno1, 3 Reno NV University of New Orleans 2, 3 New Orleans LA University of North Texas3 Denton TX University of Northwestern Ohio1 Lima OH University of Phoenix Multiple Sites — University of Pikeville1, 4 Pikeville KY University of Puget Sound Tacoma WA University of Rio Grande1, 4 Rio Grande OH University of Rochester 5 Rochester NY University of Saint Joseph3, 4 West Hartford CT University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma3 Chickasha OK University of South Dakota3 Vermillion SD University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg MS University of Texas of the Permian Basin3 Odessa TX University of Texas, Arlington3 Arlington TX University of Texas, Austin3 Austin TX University of Texas, Brownsville3 Brownsville TX University of Texas, Dallas3 Richardson TX University of Texas, El Paso3 El Paso TX University of Texas, Pan American1, 3 Edinburg TX University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley 3 Edinburg TX University of Texas, San Antonio3 San Antonio TX University of Texas, Tyler3 Tyler TX University of the Ozarks 3 Clarksville AR University of the People Online — University of the Potomac Washington DC University of the Southwest1, 3 Hobbs NM University of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix St. Croix VI University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas St. Thomas VI University of the West Rosemead CA University of Toledo, The 6 Toledo OH University of Valley Forge Phoenixville PA University of Wisconsin, Parkside3 Kenosha WI Ursinus College4 Collegeville PA Utah Valley University 1 Orem UT Valencia College 6 Orlando FL Valley City State University1, 4 Valley City ND Vermont Technical College 6 Randolph Center VT Villa Maria College Buffalo NY Vincennes University Vincennes IN Virginia Baptist College Fredericksburg VA Virginia College Multiple Sites — Virginia Commonwealth University 3, 4 Richmond VA Virginia University of Lynchburg Lynchburg VA Virginia Wesleyan College 3 Norfolk VA Voorhees College1 Denmark SC Wade College 3 Dallas TX Wagner College 4 Staten Island NY Wake Forest University Winston-Salem NC Walden University Online — Walla Walla University 1 College Place WA Walnut Hill College6 Philadelphia PA Walnut Hill College Philadelphia PA Walsh College1 Troy MI Walsh University 3 North Canton OH Washburn University Topeka KS Washington & Jefferson College Washington PA Washington Adventist University Takoma Park MD Washington College3 Chestertown MD Washington State University3 Pullman WA Wayne State College1 Wayne NE Weber State University1 Ogden UT Welch College 1 Nashville TN Wesleyan University Middletown CT West Coast University Multiple Sites CA West Liberty University 3 West Liberty WV West Texas A&M University3 Canyon TX West Virginia University at Parkersburg Parkersburg WV West Virginia University Institute of Technology1, 3 Montgomery WV Western Connecticut State University 6 Danbury CT Western Governors University Salt Lake City UT Western International University Phoenix AZ Western Nevada College Multiple Sites NV Western New England University Springfield MA Western New Mexico University Silver City NM Western Oregon University3 Monmouth OR Wheelock College Boston MA Whitman College Walla Walla WA Whittier College 3 Whittier CA Whitworth University3 Spokane WA Wichita State University2, 3 Wichita KS Wilberforce University1 Wilberforce OH Wiley College1 Marshall TX Willamette University Salem OR William Jewell College3 Liberty MO Wilmington University1 New Castle DE Wittenberg University Springfield OH Wofford College Spartanburg SC Woodbury Institute of Champlain College Montpelier VT Worcester State University 3 Worcester MA World Mission University Los Angeles CA Wright State University 3 Multiple Sites OH Yeshiva and Kolel Harbotzas Torah Brooklyn NY Yeshiva Beth Moshe Scranton PA Yeshiva Beth Yehuda-Yeshiva Oak Park MI Yeshiva D’Monsey Rabbinical College Monsey NY Yeshiva Derech Chaim Brooklyn NY Yeshiva Gedolah Imrei Yosef D’Spinka Brooklyn NY Yeshiva Gedolah Rabbinical College Miami Beach FL Yeshiva Karlin Stolin Brooklyn NY Yeshiva Mikdash Melech Brooklyn NY Yeshiva of Nitra Mt. Kisco NY Yeshiva of the Telshe Alumni Riverdale NY Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad/West Coast Talmudical Seminary Los Angeles CA Yeshiva Shaar HaTorah Talmudic Kew Gardens NY Yeshiva Shaarei Torah of Rockland Suffern NY Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary Denver CO Yeshiva Viznitz Monsey NY Yeshivas Novominsk Brooklyn NY Yeshivath Zichron Moshe South Fallsburg NY York College3 York NE