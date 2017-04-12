By Valerie Strauss
Valerie Strauss
Reporter covering education, foreign affairs

Prospective students tour Georgetown University’s campus in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

The list of colleges and universities around the country that are now test-optional for admissions — meaning students can decide whether or not to submit ACT or SAT scores — keeps growing.

Here are the leading 275-plus colleges and universities on the list of more than 900 test-optional schools, a list maintained by the nonprofit National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a nonprofit known as FairTest that works to end the misuse and abuse of standardized tests. The list includes a small number of test-flexible schools, which allow students to submit test scores of their choice, including Advanced Placement scores rather than SAT or ACT scores.



And here’s the full list of test-optional colleges and universities, as of spring 2017. The key to the chart is both here and at the end:

Key
1    SAT/ACT used only for placement and/or academic advising
2    SAT/ACT required only from out-of-state applicants
3    SAT/ACT may be required but considered only when minimum GPA and/or class rank is not met
4    SAT/ACT required for some programs
5    Test Flexible: SAT/ACT not required if other college level exams specified by school, such as SAT Subject Test, Advanced Placement, or Int’l Baccalaureate, submitted — contact school for details
6    Placement test or school-specific admissions exam score required if not submitting SAT/ACT
7    Admission/Eligibility Index calculated with 3.5 GPA and combined SAT Critical Reading plus Math score of 400

Name City State
Academy College3 Minneapolis MN
Academy of Art University San Francisco CA
Academy of Couture Art West Hollywood CA
Adventist University of Health Sciences1 Orlando FL
Agnes Scott College Decatur GA
Albright College Reading PA
Alcorn State University1, 3 Alcorn MS
Allen University Columbia SC
Alliant International University San Diego CA
Amberton University Garland TX
Ambridge University Online
American Academy of Art Chicago IL
American Baptist College Nashville TN
American Indian College of the Assemblies of God Phoenix AZ
American InterContinental University Multiple Sites
American International College Springfield MA
American Jewish University Los Angeles CA
American Military University Charles Town WV
American Musical and Dramatic Academy Los Angeles CA
American National University Multiple Locations
American Public University System Online
American Sentinel University Online
American University Washington DC
Amridge University Online
Andrew University Online
Angelo State University3 Angelo TX
Anna Maria College 4 Paxton MA
Anthem College Online
Antioch University – Midwest Yellow Springs OH
Apex School of Theology Durham NC
Argosy University Multiple Sites
Arizona State University3 Tempe AZ
Arkansas Baptist College Little Rock AR
Arlington Baptist College1 Arlington TX
Art Center College of Design Pasadena CA
Art Institute of Atlanta Atlanta GA
Art Institute of California Multiple Sites CA
Art Institute of Charlotte Charlotte NC
Art Institute of Colorado Denver CO
Art Institute of Dallas Dallas TX
Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale Ft. Lauderdale FL
Art Institute of Houston Houston TX
Art Institute of Las Vegas Las Vegas NV
Art Institute of Michigan Novi MI
Art Institute of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA
Art Institute of Phoenix Phoenix AZ
Art Institute of Pittsburgh Pittsburgh PA
Art Institute of Portland Portland OR
Art Institute of Seattle Seattle WA
Art Institute of Tucson Tucson AZ
Art Institute of Washington Arlington VA
Art Institutes International Minnesota Minneapolis MN
Ashford University Online
Aspen University Online
Assumption College Worcester MA
Atlanta Metropolitan State College 1 Atlanta GA
Atlantic University College Guaynabo PR
Atlantis University Miami FL
Augustana College Rock Island IL
Austin College Sherman TX
Bainbridge State College Bainbridge GA
Baker College Multiple Sites MI
Baldwin-Wallace University Berea OH
Baptist Bible College Springfield MO
Baptist Missionary Ass’n Theological Seminary Jacksonville TX
Baptist University of the Americas San Antonio TX
Barber-Scotia1 Concord NC
Bard College Annandale-on-Hudson NY
Bard College at Simon’s Rock Great Barrington MA
Bates College Lewiston ME
Bay Path University Longmeadow MA
Bay State College Boston MA
Bayamon Central University Bayamon PR
Beacon College Leesburg FL
Beckfield College Florence KY
Beis Medrash Heichal Dovid Far Rockaway NY
Bellevue College Bellevue WA
Bellevue University Omaha NE
Belmont Abbey College3 Belmont NC
Beloit College Beloit WI
Bemidji State University1, 3 Bemidji MN
Benedict College3 Columbia SC
Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology Boston MA
Bennett College Greensboro NC
Bennington College Bennington VT
Berkeley College Multiple Locations NY
Berklee College of Music Boston MA
Beth HaMedrahs Shaarei Yosher Brooklyn NY
Beth HaTalmud Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY
Beth Medrash Govoha Lakewood NJ
Bethesda University of California Anaheim CA
Beulah Heights University Atlanta GA
Birmingham-Southern College Birmingham AL
Bismarck State College6 Bismarck ND
Black Hills State University3 Spearfish SD
Bluefield State College3 Bluefield WV
Boise State University2, 3 Boise ID
Boricua College New York NY
Boston Architectural College Boston MA
Boston Conservatory Boston MA
Bowdoin College Brunswick ME
Brandeis University Waltham MA
Brandman University Online
Brazosport College Lake Jackson TX
Brenau University Gainesville GA
Brevard College Brevard NC
Bridgewater State University Bridgewater MA
Broadview University Multiple Sites UT
Brooks Institute Santa Barbara CA
Broward College 6 Fort Lauderdale FL
Brown College Mendota Heights MN
Brown Mackie College Multiple Sites
Bryant & Stratton College Multiple Sites
Bryn Mawr College Bryn Mawr PA
Cabrini College 4 Radnor PA
California Christian College Fresno CA
California Coast University Online
California College4 Multiple Sites CA
California College of the Arts San Francisco CA
California Institute of the Arts Valencia CA
California Intercontinental University Online
California Maritime Academy3 Vallejo CA
California Miramar University San Diego CA
California National University for Advanced Studies Northridge CA
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona 3 Pomona CA
California University of Management and Sciences Anaheim CA
Calumet College of St. Joseph1 Hammond IN
Cambridge College Cambridge MA
Cameron University Lawton OK
Capella University Minneapolis MN
Caribbean University Bayamon PR
Carlos Albizu University Miami FL
Carolina Christian College Winston-Salem NC
Carrington College Online
Carthage College4 Kenosha WI
Carver College Atlanta GA
Catawba College Salisbury NC
Catholic University of America, The Washington DC
Cazenovia College Cazenovia NY
Central Penn College 4 Summerdale PA
Central Pennsylvania College Summerdale PA
Central Washington University3 Ellensburg WA
Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim-Lebavitch Brooklyn NY
Chadron State College1 Chadron NE
Chamberlain College of Nursing Multiple Sites
Chaparral College Tucson AZ
Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science Los Angeles CA
Charlotte Christian College and Theological Seminary Charlotte NC
Charter College Anchorage AK
Charter Oak State College Newington CT
Chatham University Pittsburgh PA
Chipola College Marianna FL
Christian Life College 1 Mount Prospect IL
Christopher Newport University3 Newport News VA
Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science Cincinnati OH
City College Ft. Lauderdale FL
City University Multiple Sites WA
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College Pineville KY
Cleveland Institute of Music4 Cleveland OH
Clinton College Rock Hill SC
Cogswell Polytechnical College Sunnyvale CA
Colby College5 Waterville ME
Colby-Sawyer College New London NH
Coleman University San Diego CA
College America Multiple Sites
College of Biblical Studies Houston TX
College of Business and Technology Miami FL
College of Central Florida 6 Ocala FL
College of Health Sciences Roanoke VA
College of Menominee Nation Multiple Sites WI
College of New Rochelle: School of New Resources New Rochelle NY
College of Southern Nevada Las Vegas NV
College of St. Joseph in Vermont Rutland VT
College of the Atlantic Bar Harbor ME
College of the Humanities and Sciences Tempe AZ
College of Westchester, The White Plains NY
Collins College Tempe AZ
Colorado College5 Colorado Springs CO
Colorado Mountain College6 Glenwood Springs CO
Colorado Technical University Colorado Springs CO
Columbia Basin College Pasco WA
Columbia Centro Universitario Caguas PR
Columbia College Multiple Sites MO
Columbia College Hollywood Tarzana CA
Columbia Southern University Orange Beach AL
Columbus College of Art & Design Columbus OH
Concordia College 6 Bronxville NY
Concordia College Selma AL
Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico San Juan PR
Cornell College Mount Vernon IA
Cornish College of the Arts Seattle WA
Cox College 6 Springfield MO
Creative Center Omaha NE
Criswell College Dallas TX
Crossroads Bible College Indianapolis IN
CSU Bakersfield3 Bakersfield CA
CSU Channel Islands 3 Camarillo CA
CSU Chico3 Chico CA
CSU Dominguez Hills3 Dominguez Hills CA
CSU East Bay3 Hayward CA
CSU Fresno3 Fresno CA
CSU Fullerton3 Fullerton CA
CSU Long Beach3 Long Beach CA
CSU Los Angeles3 Los Angeles CA
CSU Monterey Bay3 Seaside CA
CSU Northridge3 Northridge CA
CSU Sacramento3 Sacramento CA
CSU San Bernardino3 San Bernardino CA
CSU San Marcos3 San Marcos CA
CSU Stanislaus3 Stanislaus CA
Culinary Institute of America Multiple Sites
Curtis Institute of Music 1 Philadelphia PA
Daemen College Amherst NY
Dakota State University1, 3 Madison SD
Darkei Noam Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY
Darton State College 6 Albany GA
Davenport University Multiple Sites
Daytona State College Daytona Beach FL
Dean College Franklin MA
Denison University Granville OH
Denver School of Nursing Denver CO
DeSales University 4 Center Valley PA
Design Institute of San Diego San Diego CA
DeVry University3 Multiple Sites
Dickinson State University1, 4 Dickinson ND
Digital Media Arts College Boca Raton FL
Dine College Multiple Sites
Divine Word College Epworth IA
Dixie State University Saint George UT
Donnelly College Kansas City KS
Drake University 3 Des Moines IA
Drew University Madison NJ
Drexel University5 Philadelphia PA
Dunlap-Stone University Online
Dunwoody College of Technology Minneapolis MN
Duquesne University3, 4 Pittsburgh PA
Earlham College Richmond IN
East Central University3 Ada OK
East Georgia State College 6 Swainsboro GA
East Stroudsburg University East Stroudsburg PA
East Tennessee State University3 Johnson City TN
East Texas Baptist University 3 Marshall TX
East-West University Chicago IL
Eastern Connecticut State University3, 4 Windham CT
Eastern Florida State College 6 Cocoa FL
Eastern Oregon University 1, 3 LaGrande OR
Eastern Washington University3 Cheney WA
Eastman School of Music Rochester NY
ECPI University Multiple Sites
EDP University of Puerto Rico Multiple Sites PR
Elizabethtown College 3 Elizabethtown PA
Ellis University Chicago IL
Elmira College Elmira NY
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Multiple Sites
Emerson College Boston MA
Emporia State University2, 3 Emporia KS
Endicott College4 Beverly MA
Epic Bible College Sacramento CA
Escuela de Artes Plasticas de Puerto Rico San Juan PR
Eugene Lang College The New School for Liberal Arts New York NY
Evangel University Springfield MO
Everest University Multiple Sites
Everglades University Fort Lauderdale FL
Ex’pression College6 Emeryville CA
Excelsior College Albany NY
Fairfield University Fairfield CT
Fairmont State College Fairmont WV
Faith Evangelical College & Seminary Tacoma WA
Family of Faith College Shawnee OK
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Los Angeles CA
Fashion Institute of Technology New York NY
Ferris State University3 Grand Rapids MI
Finlandia University Hancock MI
Five Towns College Dix Hills NY
Florida Career College Multiple Sites FL
Florida Memorial University 1 Miami Gardens FL
Florida National University Multiple Sites FL
Florida SouthWestern State College Fort Myers FL
Florida State College Jacksonville FL
Florida Tech Online
Fort Hays State University1 Hays KS
Franklin and Marshall College Lancaster PA
Franklin Pierce University Rindge NH
Franklin University Columbus OH
Fremont College Online
Friends University Wichita KS
Friends World Program of Long Island University Brooklyn NY
Full Sail University Winter Park FL
Furman University Greenville SC
Galen College of Nursing 6 Multiple Sites
George Mason University3 Fairfax VA
George Washington Universirty Washington DC
Georgia Gwinnett College 6 Lawrenceville GA
Georgia Highlands College 4 Multiple Sites GA
Gettysburg College Gettysburg PA
Glenville State College3 Glenville WV
Global University Springfield MO
Globe Institute of Technology New York NY
Globe University Multiple Sites MN
God’s Bible School and College1 Cincinnati OH
Goddard College Plainfield VT
Golden Gate University San Francisco CA
Goldfarb School of Nursing St. Louis MO
Goodwin College East Hartford CT
Goucher College Baltimore MD
Grace Bible College1 Grand Rapids MI
Grace College of Divinity Fayetteville NC
Grace Mission University Fullerton CA
Grace School of Theology Multiple Sites
Grambling State University1 Grambling LA
Grand Canyon University3 Phoenix AZ
Granite State College Concord NH
Grantham University Online
Gratz College Melrose Park PA
Great Basin College Elko NV
Green Mountain College Poultney VT
Guilford College Greensboro NC
Gulf Coast State College 6 Panama City FL
Hallmark University 3 San Antonio TX
Hamilton College5 Clinton NY
Hamilton Technical College Davenport IA
Hampton University3 Hampton VA
Harris-Stowe State University 1 St. Louis MO
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Harrisburg PA
Harrison Middleton University Online
Hartwick College Oneonta NY
Haskell Indian Nations University3 Lawrence KS
Helene Fuld College of Nursing 6 New York NY
Heritage Bible College Dunn NC
Heritage Christian University Florence AL
Heritage University Toppenish WA
Herzing University Multiple Sites
Hickey College St. Louis MO
Hilbert College Hamburg NY
Hiram College 3 Hiram OH
Hobart and William Smith Colleges Geneva NY
Hobe Sound Bible College1 Hobe Sound FL
Hodges University Naples FL
Hofstra University4 Hempstead NY
Holy Apostles College and Seminary3 Cromwell CT
Holy Trinity Orthodox Seminary Jordanville NY
Hood College3 Frederick MD
Horizon University San Diego CA
Houghton College4 Houghton NY
Hult International Business School San Francisco CA
Humboldt State University (CSU)3 Arcata CA
Humphreys College Stockton CA
Huntington College of Health Sciences Online
Huntsville Bible College Huntsville AL
Hussian School of Art Philadelphia PA
Idaho State University 2, 3 Pocatello ID
Illinois College Jacksonville IL
Illinois Institute of Art Multiple Sites IL
Immaculata University 4 Immaculata PA
Independence University Online
Indian River State College Fort Pierce FL
INSTE Bible College Online
Institute of American Indian Arts 6 Santa Fe NM
Inter American University of Puerto Rico Multiple Sites PR
Interior Designers Institute Newport Beach CA
International Academy of Design and Technology Multiple Sites
International Baptist College Chandler AZ
International Business College Fort Wayne IN
Ithaca College Ithaca NY
Jacksonville University Jacksonville FL
John F. Kennedy University Multiple Sites CA
John Paul the Great Catholic University 3 Escondido CA
Johnson & Wales University Multiple Sites
Johnson State College Johnson VT
Jones College Jacksonville FL
Jose Maria Vargas University Pembroke Pines FL
Juilliard School New York NY
Juniata College Huntington PA
Kalamazoo College Kalamazoo MI
Kansas State University2 Manhattan KS
Kaplan University Multiple Sites IA
Kehilath Yakov Rabbinical Seminary Brooklyn NY
Keiser University Fort Lauderdale FL
Kendall College3 Chicago IL
Keuka College Keuka Park NY
Keystone College La Plume PA
King University Bristol TN
King’s College Wilkes-Barre PA
King’s University, The Van Nuys CA
La Sierra University3 Riverside CA
Laboure College Milton MA
Laguna College of Art and Design Laguna Beach CA
Lake Erie College Painesville OH
Lake Forest College Lake Forest IL
Lake-Sumter State College 6 Leesburg FL
Lamar University1, 3 Beaumont TX
Landmark College Putney VT
Langston University3 Langston OK
Lasell College4 Newton MA
Laurel University High Point NC
Le Moyne College Syracuse NY
Lebanon Valley College Annville PA
Lees-McRae College Banner Elk NC
Lester L. Cox College of Nursing and Health Science Springfield MO
Lewis-Clark State College 2, 3 Lewiston ID
Lincoln College of New England Multiple Sites CT
Lincoln University1 Jefferson City MO
Lincoln University, Oakland Oakland CA
Lindsey Wilson College1 Columbia KY
Logan University Chesterfield MO
Loma Linda University Loma Linda CA
Long Island University 4 Brooklyn NY
Longy School of Music Cambridge MA
Louisiana State University1, 3, 4 Shreveport LA
Louisiana State University — Alexandria Alexandria LA
Loyola University Maryland Baltimore MD
Luther Rice University Lithonia GA
Lycoming College 3 Williamsport PA
Lynn University Boca Raton FL
Machzikei Hadath Rabbinical College Brooklyn NY
Maharishi University of Management Fairfield IA
Maine College of Art Portland ME
Manhattan Christian College3 Manhattan KS
Manhattan School of Music New York NY
Mannes College The New School for Music New York NY
Manthano Christian College Westland MI
Marian University 3 Fond du Lac WI
Marist College Poughkeepsie NY
Marlboro College Marlboro VT
Martin Methodist College3 Pulaski TN
Martin University Indianapolis IN
Marylhurst University Marylhurst OR
Marymount California University Rancho Palos Verdes CA
Marymount University 3 Arlington VA
Maryville University of Saint Louis 4 Saint Louis MO
Massachusetts College of Art and Design Boston MA
Mayville State University1 Mayville ND
McDaniel College (Western MD College)3 Westminster MD
McNally Smith College of Music St. Paul MN
McNeese State University Lake Charles LA
Medgar Evers College (CUNY)4 Brooklyn NY
Mercy College Dobbs Ferry NY
Mercy College of Ohio 4 Toledo OH
Mercyhurst University Erie PA
Merrimack College North Andover MA
Mesivta of Eastern Pkwy Rabbinical Seminary Brooklyn NY
Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem of America New York NY
Mesivta Torah Vodaath Seminary Brooklyn NY
Messenger College Euless TX
Metropolitan College of New York New York NY
Metropolitan State College of Denver3 Denver CO
Metropolitan State University3 St. Paul MN
Miami International University of Art and Design Miami FL
Miami-Dade College Miami FL
Michigan Jewish Institute Oak Park MI
Mid-America Christian University1 Oklahoma City OK
MidAmerica Nazarene University 1, 3 Olathe KS
Middle Tennessee State University1, 3 Murfreesboro TN
Middlebury College5 Middlebury VT
Midland University3 Fremont NE
Midstate College Peoria IL
Midwestern State University3 Wichita Falls TX
Miles College1 Fairfield AL
Miller-Motte College Multiple Sites
Mills College Oakland CA
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design Milwaukee WI
Minerva Schools at KGI San Francisco CA
Minnesota Bible College1 Rochester MN
Minnesota State University1, 3 Mankato MN
Minot State University1 Minot ND
Mirrer Yeshiva Brooklyn NY
Mississippi State University 3 Starkville MS
Mississippi University for Women1, 3 Columbus MS
Mississippi Valley State University1, 3 Itta Bena MS
Missouri Southern State University Joplin MO
Missouri Tech6 St. Charles MO
Missouri Western State University3 St. Joseph MO
Mitchell College New London CT
Monroe College New York NY
Montana State University: Billings1, 3 Billings MT
Montana State University: Bozeman1, 3 Bozeman MT
Montana State University: Northern1, 3 Havre MT
Montana Tech of the University of Montana Butte MT
Montclair State University Montclair NJ
Montserrat College of Art Beverly MA
Moore College of Art & Design Philadelphia PA
Morris College Sumter SC
Mount Angel Seminary St. Benedict OR
Mount Holyoke College South Hadley MA
Mount Ida College 4 Newton MA
Mount Sierra College Monrovia CA
Mount Washington College Multiple Sites NH
Muhlenberg College4 Allentown PA
Multnomah University Portland OR
Naropa University Boulder CO
National American University Multiple Sites
National Business College Roanoke VA
National College Multiple Sites
National Paralegal College Online
National University La Jolla CA
National-Louis University Chicago IL
Navajo Technical University Crownpoint NM
Nazarene Bible College Colorado Springs CO
Nazareth College Rochester NY
Nebraska Wesleyan University3 Lincoln NE
Ner Israel Rabbinical College Baltimore MD
Neumont University Salt Lake City UT
Nevada State College Henderson NV
New Charter University San Francisco CA
New Charter University Online
New England College Henniker NH
New England Conservatory Boston MA
New England Institute of Art and Communication Brookline MA
New England Institute of Technology Warwick RI
New Hampshire Institute of Art Manchester NH
New Hope Christian College Eugene OR
New Life Theological Seminary Charlotte NC
New Mexico Highlands University1 Las Vegas NM
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary New Orleans LA
New School of Architecture & Design San Diego CA
New York City College of Technology (CUNY) Brooklyn NY
New York College of Health Professions New York NY
New York University5 New York NY
Newbury College Brookline MA
Nicholls State University Thibodaux LA
Nichols College 3 Dudley MA
North American University Stafford TX
North Seattle College 2 Seattle WA
Northcentral University Online
Northeast Catholic College Warner NH
Northeastern Illinois University1, 3 Chicago IL
Northeastern State University1, 3 Tahlequah OK
Northern Arizona University Flagstaff AZ
Northern New Mexico College Espanola NM
Northern State University 3 Aberdeen SD
Northpoint Bible College1 Haverhill MA
Northwest College of Art & Design Poulsbo WA
Northwest Florida State College Niceville FL
Northwest Indian College Bellingham WA
Northwest Nazarene College1, 3 Nampa ID
Northwestern Michigan College Traverse City MI
Northwestern Oklahoma State University1, 3 Alva OK
Northwestern Polytechnic University Fremont CA
Northwestern State University1 Natchitoches LA
Norwich University 4 Nofthfield VT
Notre Dame of Maryland University Baltimore MD
Oak Hills Christian College3 Bemidji MN
Oakland University 1 Rochester MI
Oakwood University1 Huntsville AL
Oglala Lakota College Kyle SD
Ohio Mid-Western College 6 Cincinnati OH
Ohio State University, Lima2 Lima OH
Ohio State University, Mansfield2 Mansfield OH
Ohio State University, Marion2 Marion OH
Ohio State University, Newark2 Newark OH
Ohio University, Lancaster Campus 6 Lancaster OH
Ohio University: Chillicothe Campus 4 Chillicothe OH
Ohio University: Eastern Campus1 St. Clairsville OH
Ohio University: Southern Campus at Ironton Ironton OH
Ohio University: Zaneville Campus Zaneville OH
Ohio Wesleyan University3 Delaware OH
Ohr HaMeir Theological Seminary Courtland Manor NY
Ohr Somayach-Tanenbaum Ed. Center Monsey NY
Oklahoma Panhandle State University Goodwell OK
Oklahoma State University3 Stillwater OK
Oklahoma State University 1 Oklahoma City OK
Oklahoma Wesleyan University3 Bartlesville OK
Old Dominion University 3 Norfolk VA
Olympic College Bremerton WA
Oregon College of Art & Craft Portland OR
Oregon Institute of Technology1, 3 Klamath Falls OR
Oregon State University, Cascades Campus1, 3 Bend OR
Otis College of Art and Design Los Angeles CA
Ottawa University3 Ottawa KS
Pacific Northwest College of Art Portland OR
Pacific Rim Christian University Honolulu HI
Pacific States University Los Angeles CA
Pacific Union College 3 Angwin CA
Palm Beach State College6 Lake Worth FL
Park University 3 Parkville MO
Parker University Dallas TX
Pasco-Hernando State College Multiple Locations FL
Patten University Oakland CA
Paul Quinn College1 Dallas TX
Paul Smith’s College Paul Smiths NY
Peirce College Philadelphia PA
Peninsula College Port Angeles WA
Penn Foster College Online
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts Philadelphia PA
Pennsylvania College of Art and Design Lancaster PA
Pennsylvania College of Technology4 Williamsport PA
Pensacola State College 6 Pensacola FL
Peru State College2 Peru NE
Pfeiffer University Misenheimer NC
Pillar College Multiple Locations NJ
Pine Manor College Chestnut Hill MA
Pittsburg State University1, 2 Pittsburg KS
Platt College Aurora CO
Platt College Multiple Sites CA
Plaza College New York NY
Plymouth State University Plymouth NH
Point University West Point GA
Polk State College 6 Winter Haven FL
Portland State University 3 Portland OR
Prairie View A&M University1, 3 Prairie View TX
Presbyterian College3 Clinton SC
Presentation College Aberdeen SD
Providence College Providence RI
Quinnipiac University 4 Hamden CT
Rabbi Jacob Joseph School Edison NY
Rabbinical Academy Mesivta Rabbi Chaim Berlin Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical College Beth Shraga Monsey NY
Rabbinical College Bobover Yeshiva Bnci Zion Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical College Ch’san Sofer Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical College of America Morristown NJ
Rabbinical College of Long Island Long Island NY
Rabbinical College of Ohr Shimon Yisroel Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical College of Telshe Wickliffe OH
Rabbinical Seminary Adas Yereim Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical Seminary M’kor Chaim Brooklyn NY
Rabbinical Seminary of America Forest Hills NY
Radford University3 Radford VA
Ranken Technical College St. Louis MO
Rasmussen College Multiple Sites
Regis College4 Weston MA
Remington College Multiple Sites
Ringling College of Art and Design Sarasota FL
Rivier University 4 Nashua NH
Roanoke College 3 Salem VA
Robert B. Miller College Battle Creek MI
Robert Morris University Chicago IL
Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design 1 Denver CO
Rowan University3 Glassboro NJ
Russell Sage College Troy NY
Sacred Heart Major Seminary Detroit MI
Sacred Heart University Fairfield CT
Sage College of Albany Albany NY
Saint Anselm College4 Manchester NH
Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary Overbrook PA
Saint Gregory’s University, 1 Shawnee OK
Saint Johns River State College6 Palatka FL
Saint Joseph’s College 4 Standish ME
Saint Joseph’s University Philadelphia PA
Saint Leo University 3 Saint Leo FL
Saint Peter’s University4 Jersey City NJ
Saint Thomas University1 Miami FL
Salem International University Salem WV
Salem State University Salem MA
Salisbury University3 Salisbury MD
Salish Kootenai College Pablo MT
Salve Regina University 4 Newport RI
Sam Houston State University3 Huntsville TX
San Francisco Art Institute San Francisco CA
San Francisco Conservatory of Music San Francisco CA
San Francisco State University (CSU)3 San Francisco CA
San Jose State University (CSU)3 San Jose CA
Sanford-Brown College Multiple Sites
Santa Fe College 6 Gainesville FL
Sarah Lawrence College Bronxville NY
Schiller International University Dunedin FL
School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston MA
Seattle Central College 6 Seattle WA
Selma University1 Selma AL
Seminole State College 6 Bradenton FL
Sewanee – The University of the South Sewanee TN
Shasta Bible College Redding CA
Shawnee State University Portsmouth OH
Shiloh University Kalona IA
Shiloh University Online
Shimer College Chicago IL
Shor Yoshuv Rabbinical College Far Rockaway NY
Siena College 4 Loudonville NY
Siena Heights University Adrian MI
Silicon Valley University San Jose CA
Sinte Gleska University Rosebud SD
Skidmore College Saratoga Springs NY
Smith College Northampton MA
Sojourner-Douglass College Baltimore MD
Sonoma State University (CSU)3 Rohnert Park CA
South College Knoxville TN
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology1, 3 Rapid City SD
South Dakota State University3 Brookings SD
South Florida State College 6 Avon Park FL
South Georgia State College 4, 6 Douglas GA
South Seattle College 6 Seattle WA
South Texas College McAllen TX
South University Multiple Sites
Southeastern Baptist College 1 Laurel MS
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary Wake Forest NC
Southeastern Louisiana University1 Hammond LA
Southeastern Oklahoma State University3 Durant OK
Southern California Institute of Technology Anaheim CA
Southern California Seminary El Cajon CA
Southern New Hampshire University Manchester NH
Southern Technical College Multiple Sites
Southern University & A&M College1, 2 Baton Rouge LA
Southern University – New Orleans 2, 3 New Orleans LA
Southwest Baptist University 3 Bolivar MO
Southwest Minnesota State University1, 3 Marshall MN
Southwest University Online
Southwest University of Visual Arts3 Albuquerque NM
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Fort Worth TX
Southwestern Christian College Terrell TX
Southwestern Christian University 3 Bethany OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University3 Weatherford OK
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology Tulsa OK
St. Augustine College Chicago IL
St. John Vianney College Seminary Miami FL
St. John’s College, Annapolis Annapolis MD
St. John’s College, Santa Fe Santa Fe NM
St. Joseph Seminary College St. Benedict LA
St. Petersburg College St. Petersburg FL
Stanbridge College Irvine CA
State College of Florida Bradenton FL
Stephen F. Austin State University1, 3 Nacogdoches TX
Sterling College Craftsbury Common VT
Stetson University DeLand FL
Stevens-Henager College Multiple Sites UT
Stillman College1 Tuscaloosa AL
Stratford University Multiple Sites
Strayer University1 Washington DC
Sul Ross State University3 Alpine TX
Sullivan University Multiple Sites KY
SUM Bible College & Theological Seminary Oakland CA
SUNY College of Technology-Delhi Delhi NY
SUNY Empire State College Saratoga Springs NY
SUNY Potsdam Potsdam NY
Susquehanna University Selinsgrove PA
Talladega College3 Talladega AL
Talmudic University Miami Beach FL
Talmudical Academy of New Jersey Adelphia NJ
Talmudical Institute of Upstate New York Rochester NY
Talmudical Seminary Oholei Torah Brooklyn NY
Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia Philadelphia PA
Tarleton State University3 Stephenville TX
Telshe Yeshiva Chicago IL
Temple University Philadelphia PA
Texas A&M International University1, 3 Laredo TX
Texas A&M University — Texarkana 3 Texarkana TX
Texas A&M University, College Station3 College Station TX
Texas A&M University, Commerce3 Commerce TX
Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi3 Corpus Christi TX
Texas A&M University, Galveston3 Galveston TX
Texas A&M University, Kingsville3 Kingsville TX
Texas College1 Tyler TX
Texas Southern University1 Houston TX
Texas State University, San Marcos3 San Marcos TX
Texas Tech University3 Lubbock TX
Texas Woman’s University3 Denton TX
The College of Saint Rose Albany NY
The University of Scranton3 Scranton PA
Thomas College Waterville ME
Thomas Edison State University Trenton NJ
Thomas More College of Liberal Arts1 Merrimack NH
Thomas University Thomasville GA
Tiffin University1, 3 Tiffin OH
Torah Temimah Talmudical Seminary Brooklyn NY
Touro University Worldwide Multiple Locations
Transylvania University Lexington KY
Tri-State Bible College Multiple Sites OH
Trident University International Online
Trinity Baptist College Jacksonville FL
Trinity Washington University Washington DC
Trocaire College Buffalo NY
Turabo University4 Gurabo PR
Turtle Mountain Community College Belcourt ND
Union College4 Schenectady NY
Union Institute & University Multiple Sites
United States University Online
United Talmudical Seminary Brooklyn NY
United Tribes Technical College Bismarck ND
Unity College Unity ME
Universidad Adventista de las Antillas Mayaguez PR
Universidad del Este Carolina PR
University of Advancing Technology Tempe AZ
University of Alaska, Anchorage1, 3 Anchorage AK
University of Alaska, Fairbanks1, 3 Fairbanks AK
University of Alaska, Southeast1 Juneau AK
University of Arizona Tucson AZ
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Fort Smith AR
University of Arkansas at Monticello, 1 Monticello AR
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Little Rock AR
University of Atlanta Online
University of Central Oklahoma3 Edmond OK
University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College Blue Ash OH
University of Delaware 2 Newark DE
University of Fort Lauderdale 6 Lauderhill FL
University of Guam Mangilao GU
University of Hawaii — Maui College Kahului HI
University of Hawai’i – West O’ahu 3 Pearl City HI
University of Holy Cross 6 New Orleans LA
University of Houston3 Houston TX
University of Houston — Clear Lake3 Houston TX
University of Houston — Victoria3 Victoria TX
University of Houston-Downtown3 Houston TX
University of Idaho2, 3 Moscow ID
University of Kansas2, 3, 4 Lawrence KS
University of Louisiana at Lafayette 2, 3 Lafayette LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe1 Monroe LA
University of Maine at Augusta4 Augusta ME
University of Maine at Farmington Farmington ME
University of Maine at Ft. Kent Ft. Kent ME
University of Maine at Machias 1 Machias ME
University of Maine at Presque Isle Presque Isle ME
University of Management and Technology Arlington VA
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor1, 3 Belton TX
University of Mary Washington 3 Fredericksburg VA
University of Maryland University College5 Adelphi MD
University of Massachusetts – Boston Boston MA
University of Massachussetts, Lowell Lowell MA
University of Michigan, Flint1, 3 Flint MI
University of Mississippi1, 3 Oxford MS
University of Montana, Missoula1, 3 Missoula MT
University of Montana, Western1, 3 Dillon MT
University of Nebraska at Kearney3 Kearney NE
University of Nebraska at Lincoln3 Lincoln NE
University of Nevada, Las Vegas1 Las Vegas NV
University of Nevada, Reno1, 3 Reno NV
University of New Orleans 2, 3 New Orleans LA
University of North Texas3 Denton TX
University of Northwestern Ohio1 Lima OH
University of Phoenix Multiple Sites
University of Pikeville1, 4 Pikeville KY
University of Puget Sound Tacoma WA
University of Rio Grande1, 4 Rio Grande OH
University of Rochester 5 Rochester NY
University of Saint Joseph3, 4 West Hartford CT
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma3 Chickasha OK
University of South Dakota3 Vermillion SD
University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg MS
University of Texas of the Permian Basin3 Odessa TX
University of Texas, Arlington3 Arlington TX
University of Texas, Austin3 Austin TX
University of Texas, Brownsville3 Brownsville TX
University of Texas, Dallas3 Richardson TX
University of Texas, El Paso3 El Paso TX
University of Texas, Pan American1, 3 Edinburg TX
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley 3 Edinburg TX
University of Texas, San Antonio3 San Antonio TX
University of Texas, Tyler3 Tyler TX
University of the Ozarks 3 Clarksville AR
University of the People Online
University of the Potomac Washington DC
University of the Southwest1, 3 Hobbs NM
University of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix St. Croix VI
University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas St. Thomas VI
University of the West Rosemead CA
University of Toledo, The 6 Toledo OH
University of Valley Forge Phoenixville PA
University of Wisconsin, Parkside3 Kenosha WI
Ursinus College4 Collegeville PA
Utah Valley University 1 Orem UT
Valencia College 6 Orlando FL
Valley City State University1, 4 Valley City ND
Vermont Technical College 6 Randolph Center VT
Villa Maria College Buffalo NY
Vincennes University Vincennes IN
Virginia Baptist College Fredericksburg VA
Virginia College Multiple Sites
Virginia Commonwealth University 3, 4 Richmond VA
Virginia University of Lynchburg Lynchburg VA
Virginia Wesleyan College 3 Norfolk VA
Voorhees College1 Denmark SC
Wade College 3 Dallas TX
Wagner College 4 Staten Island NY
Wake Forest University Winston-Salem NC
Walden University Online
Walla Walla University 1 College Place WA
Walnut Hill College6 Philadelphia PA
Walnut Hill College Philadelphia PA
Walsh College1 Troy MI
Walsh University 3 North Canton OH
Washburn University Topeka KS
Washington & Jefferson College Washington PA
Washington Adventist University Takoma Park MD
Washington College3 Chestertown MD
Washington State University3 Pullman WA
Wayne State College1 Wayne NE
Weber State University1 Ogden UT
Welch College 1 Nashville TN
Wesleyan University Middletown CT
West Coast University Multiple Sites CA
West Liberty University 3 West Liberty WV
West Texas A&M University3 Canyon TX
West Virginia University at Parkersburg Parkersburg WV
West Virginia University Institute of Technology1, 3 Montgomery WV
Western Connecticut State University 6 Danbury CT
Western Governors University Salt Lake City UT
Western International University Phoenix AZ
Western Nevada College Multiple Sites NV
Western New England University Springfield MA
Western New Mexico University Silver City NM
Western Oregon University3 Monmouth OR
Wheelock College Boston MA
Whitman College Walla Walla WA
Whittier College 3 Whittier CA
Whitworth University3 Spokane WA
Wichita State University2, 3 Wichita KS
Wilberforce University1 Wilberforce OH
Wiley College1 Marshall TX
Willamette University Salem OR
William Jewell College3 Liberty MO
Wilmington University1 New Castle DE
Wittenberg University Springfield OH
Wofford College Spartanburg SC
Woodbury Institute of Champlain College Montpelier VT
Worcester State University 3 Worcester MA
World Mission University Los Angeles CA
Wright State University 3 Multiple Sites OH
Yeshiva and Kolel Harbotzas Torah Brooklyn NY
Yeshiva Beth Moshe Scranton PA
Yeshiva Beth Yehuda-Yeshiva Oak Park MI
Yeshiva D’Monsey Rabbinical College Monsey NY
Yeshiva Derech Chaim Brooklyn NY
Yeshiva Gedolah Imrei Yosef D’Spinka Brooklyn NY
Yeshiva Gedolah Rabbinical College Miami Beach FL
Yeshiva Karlin Stolin Brooklyn NY
Yeshiva Mikdash Melech Brooklyn NY
Yeshiva of Nitra Mt. Kisco NY
Yeshiva of the Telshe Alumni Riverdale NY
Yeshiva Ohr Elchonon Chabad/West Coast Talmudical Seminary Los Angeles CA
Yeshiva Shaar HaTorah Talmudic Kew Gardens NY
Yeshiva Shaarei Torah of Rockland Suffern NY
Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary Denver CO
Yeshiva Viznitz Monsey NY
Yeshivas Novominsk Brooklyn NY
Yeshivath Zichron Moshe South Fallsburg NY
York College3 York NE
