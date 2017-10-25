Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Daniel Golden, who exposed how the admissions processes at elite institutions of higher education favor the wealthy, is back with a startling book titled “Spy Schools: How the CIA, FBI, and Foreign Intelligence Secretly Exploit America’s Universities.”

It’s real-life “Spy vs. Spy” — not the famous wordless comic strip in Mad magazine but rather the story of how U.S. higher education has become a major arena for foreign and domestic espionage amid the influx of international students. As Golden explains, countries including China and Russia send spies disguised as students into classrooms and labs in the United States — and the United States recruits students and faculty from overseas to be informants.

In this important book, Golden writes that universities not only ignore what is happening on their campuses but also sometimes condone it in ways that raise serious questions about America’s national security. “Their motives for ignoring foreign espionage aren’t entirely altruistic,” he writes. “They’d rather not offend countries on which they’ve become dependent for tuition revenue, researchers and branch campuses.”

Golden has had an impressive career, winning a pile of journalism awards, including a Pulitzer Prize for a Wall Street Journal series on admissions preferences at elite colleges, which he turned into a book titled, “The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges — and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates.” At Bloomberg News, he edited a Pulitzer-winning series about U.S. companies moving their headquarters overseas to avoid paying taxes, and he was named a Pulitzer finalist for his Bloomberg series about for-profit colleges exploiting veterans and low-income students. He reported for the Boston Globe for 17 years and is now a Boston-based senior editor at the nonprofit ProPublica, an independent investigative news organization.

Here’s a Q&A I did with Golden about “Spy Schools,” and following that is a brief excerpt of the book.

Q) Fascinating book. How did you arrive on this topic?

A) I have long been interested in espionage at universities — probably the result of reading John le Carré’s Smiley novels about the Cambridge Five — and have written about it occasionally over the years. The book grew out of my February 2015 Bloomberg feature about how the FBI pressured a University of South Florida professor, Dajin Peng, to spy on his native China, and on the Confucius Institutes that China funds and staffs on college campuses. (How I originally came across the Peng story is described in “Spy Schools” on pp. 137-138.) I thought it was an amazing and unique yarn, but then a couple of intelligence insiders whom I spoke to said that it was common for U.S. intelligence agencies to recruit foreign-born professors and students. So I realized it’s not a one-off, it’s a book. And soon I grasped that foreign intelligence agencies were also active on U.S. campuses. So the theme became that globalization had transformed American universities into a front line for both domestic and foreign espionage.

Q) A family member was approached by the CIA many decades ago while he was in college in Chicago (but declined). Can you give us a broad look at how long this has been going on and what it looks like now?

A) Certainly the CIA and FBI have been recruiting on college campuses for a long time. (The Ivy League, especially Yale, midwifed the CIA’s precursor, the Office of Strategic Services.) And I see nothing wrong with U.S. intelligence overtly recruiting college students — especially U.S. citizens, since the CIA and FBI aren’t allowed to hire noncitizens. What I focus on is quite different: covert activities by both foreign and domestic intelligence services. In the case of U.S. intelligence, my book exposes recruiting of vulnerable students and professors, most of them international, who are sucked in unwittingly, or under pressure (as in the case of Professor Peng). This has become increasingly common with the globalization of higher education and the soaring number of foreign students and professors, some of whom U.S. intelligence cultivates, hoping to send them home as our agents. Before 1978, when China opened to the West, there were virtually no Chinese students at U.S. universities; now there are more than 300,000.

Universities turn a blind eye to this undercover recruiting, reflecting a rapprochement between U.S. intelligence and American universities since the Vietnam era — and especially since 9/11. One pivotal moment came in the 1970s when the Church Committee revealed that the CIA was using several hundred academics for “providing leads and, on occasion, making introductions for intelligence purposes.” Harvard responded by prohibiting students and faculty from undertaking intelligence operations for the CIA and from helping the CIA recruit foreign students under false pretenses. But the CIA made clear that it had no intention of following Harvard’s guidelines, and hardly any other universities followed Harvard’s lead. Thus the last significant push to stop covert CIA activity on campus failed. Today, universities are much more accommodating, in part because of the proliferation of academic programs and research initiatives funded by intelligence agencies. Harvard itself recently bowed to pressure from the CIA and rescinded an invitation to Chelsea Manning to be a visiting fellow.

The flip side is that foreign intelligence services are also active on American campuses — seeking access to sensitive research and informants on U.S. policy. Americans on study-abroad programs may also be vulnerable. Glenn Duffie Shriver, who first visited China on a study-abroad program as a student at a Michigan university, is a case in point. Back in China soon after his college graduation, unemployed and hard-pressed for money, he was recruited by Chinese intelligence, which paid him a total of $70,000. He was caught trying to penetrate the CIA and went to prison.

Q) You mention the proliferation of academic programs and research initiatives funded by intelligence agencies. Like what? And what should schools be doing about this instead of what they are or aren’t?

A) Nowadays, American universities vie for designation as Intelligence Community Centers for Academic Excellence and National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations. They obtain research grants from federal intelligence agencies such as Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA). Established in 2006, IARPA has funded teams with researchers representing more than 175 academic institutions, mostly in the United States.

In addition, since 9/11, there has been a boom in classified research at universities. For instance, the NSA awarded $60 million in 2013 to North Carolina State University, the largest research grant in the school’s history, to launch an on-campus laboratory for secret data analysis. Reversing restrictions dating back to campus protests against the Vietnam War, the University of Wisconsin now accepts classified contracts. George Washington University adopted a plan in 2013 to “explore modifying its policies to allow some faculty and staff members to engage in classified research.” Some universities, such as the University of Maryland, forbid secret research on campus — but conduct it at off-campus facilities.

Regarding what universities should do, I would like to see universities adopt those Harvard guidelines that I mentioned — and extend them to foreign as well as domestic intelligence agencies. They should also: have written collaboration agreements when partnering with foreign universities on research projects; teach intellectual property to science students/researchers (not just law students); and take appropriate disciplinary action when students are caught engaging in espionage.

Here’s an excerpt from “Spy Schools: How the CIA, FBI, and Foreign Intelligence Secretly Exploit America’s Universities” by Daniel Golden: